Las Vegas 250 Supercross Preview: Two championships on the line

By Dan BeaverMay 3, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Unlike the 450 class, which is all but wrapped up with Cooper Webb’s massive lead, the Supercross 250s have much tighter battles on the line and both championships will be decided this week in Las Vegas during the second East/West Showdown of the year.

In the West, Adam Cianciarulo holds an eight-point advantage over Dylan Ferrandis.

In the East, Chase Sexton has an advantage of nine points over Justin Cooper.

In both, it’s a two man battle, but since this is an East/West Showdown with both divisions on track at the same time, there will be four riders to watch Saturday night.

Cianciarulo’s magic number is fifth. If he finishes there or better, it’s Cianciarulo’s title no matter what Ferrandis does. In the last East/West Showdown at Atlanta, Cianciarulo and Ferrandis finished first and second.

Cianciarulo got where he is by winning five races and sweeping the top five. Ferrandis has two wins and five runner-up finishes, but he lost significant ground in Glendale during Round 2 and in the mud at San Diego three weeks later when he finished outside the top five.

Sexton’s safety valve is sixth or better. Even if Cooper wins and ties Sexton with one win apiece, Sexton has three second-place finishes to Cooper’s one and so he holds the tiebreaker.

With the dominance of Austin Forkner, Sexton has been the forgotten man. He finished fourth in the last Showdown at Atlanta, but that was one of only two times that he failed to stand on the podium. A sixth-place finish is not a foregone conclusion, but one would be hard-pressed to bet against Sexton.

Like Sexton, Cooper has a perfect record of top-fives but his average finish lags behind Sexton has an average of 2.75; Cooper’s is 3.25.

With two division on track, finishing among the top six is not a foregone conclusion. Eat coast rider Mitchell Oldenburg has three top-fives in his last four starts including a second last week in New Jersey. Colt Nichols has third-place finishes in his last two attempts and he won the season opener in Anaheim.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 4 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold
Race: Live, 10 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold and USA Network

Last Week:

Chase Sexton scored his first win of the East season over Mitchell Oldenburg and Justin Cooper.

Last Year:

Adam Cianciarulo won over Jordan Smith and Shane McElrath

Winners

West:
[5] Adam Cianciarulo (Glendale, Oakland, San Diego, Atlanta and Denver)
[2] Dylan Ferrandis (Seattle and Houston)
[1] Colt Nichols (Anaheim I)
[1] Shane McElrath (Anaheim II)

East:
[5] Austin Forkner (Minneapolis, Arlington, Detroit, Daytona and Indianapolis)
[1] Martin Davalos (Nashville)
[1] Chase Sexton (New Jersey)

Top-5s

West:
Adam Cianciarulo (9)
Dylan Ferrandis (7)
Colt Nichols (6)
Shane McElrath (5)
RJ Hampshire (5)
James Decotis (4)
Jacob Hayes (1)
Garrett Marchbanks (1)
Jess Pettis (1)
Michael Mosiman (1)
Chris Blose (1)
East:
Justin Cooper (8)
Chase Sexton (8)
Austin Forkner (6)
Martin Davalos (5)
Jordon Smith (3)
Mitchell Oldenburg (3)
Alex Martin (2)
Brandon Hartranft (2)
Kyle Peters (1)

Points Leaders

250 West:
Adam Cianciarulo (208)
Dylan Ferrandis (200)
Colt Nichols (163)
RJ Hampshire (145)
James Decotis (128)
Cameron McAdoo (128)

250 East:
Chase Sexton (174)
Justin Cooper (165)
Austin Forkner (152)
Martin Davalos (134)
Mitchell Oldenburg (128)

Las Vegas Supercross Preview: Cooper Webb wants to win in style

By Dan BeaverMay 2, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Last week’s race at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was a microcosm of the 2019 450 Supercross season. Cooper Webb struggle early, but had strength and luck on his side once points were on the line.

Webb was only fifth fastest in combined qualification, but when it came time to race he picked up the pace. He finished second in his heat. He lacked dominance in the first few laps of the Main, allowing first Eli Tomac and then Zach Osborne around him. But he stayed close enough to both riders to force them to ride just a little harder than they wanted.

Webb watched as the riders around him made mistakes and easily rolled past them to score his seventh win of the season.

The 2019 season began with a winless Webb. It didn’t take long for him to establish himself as a favorite with a victory in the Triple Crown Anaheim II race. He’d go on to win three more times in the next four rounds. Since his win at Minneapolis in Round 6, he’s failed to stand on the podium only one time and that was a fourth at Seattle.

Now all Webb needs to do in Las Vegas is finished 20th or better to claim his first championship.

Tomac has one shot to win the championship – and it’s a longshot.

Tomac must win while Webb finishes 21st or worse. A second-place finish – even if Webb crashes in prelims and fails to advance to the Main – would result in a tie that would be broken by the most wins. Webb’s seven victories this season is guaranteed to be the most. Tomac enters Vegas with five wins.

Everyone else was mathematically eliminated from competition last week.

Webb’s incredible season overshadows his competition, but notably five riders have scored top-fives in more than half the events this year. Webb’s 14 leads the pack, followed by 13 for Tomac and Marvin Musquin, 10 for Ken Roczen and nine for Blake Baggett.

The difference in the championship has come down to consistency. While Webb has been on his current 11-race, top-five streak Tomac finished outside that mark three times in a span of four races from Minneapolis through Atlanta. Musquin finished sixth at Detroit and Nashville. Meanwhile, Roczen has only one top-five in the last seven Rounds of the season.

Zach Osborne got around Cooper Webb for the lead at New Jersey, but rode too hard into a corner a few laps later. SupercrossLIVE

Schedule:

Qualifying: 4 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold
Race: Live, 10 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold and USA Network

Last Week:

Cooper Webb scored his seventh win of the season over Zach Osborne and Eli Tomac.

Last Year:

Eli Tomac ended the season with a win over Marvin Musquin and Blake Baggett

Winners

[7] Cooper Webb (Anaheim II, Oakland, Minneapolis, Arlington, Atlanta, Houston, and New Jersey)
[5] Eli Tomac (San Diego, Detroit, Daytona, Nashville and Denver)
[2] Marvin Musquin (Indianapolis and Seattle)
[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)
[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)

Top-5s

Cooper Webb (14)
Marvin Musquin (13)
Eli Tomac (13)
Ken Roczen (10)
Blake Baggett (9)
Joey Savatgy (5)
Dean Wilson (4)
Chad Reed (2)
Justin Barcia (2)
Justin Bogle (2)
Jason Anderson (1)
Justin Brayton (1)
Aaron Plessinger (1)
Cole Seely (1)
Zach Osborne (2)

Points Leaders

Cooper Webb (358)
Eli Tomac (335)
Marvin Musquin (327)
Ken Roczen (300)
Blake Baggett (274)

