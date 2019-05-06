Photos: Elana Scherr

Don ‘Snake’ Prudhomme, Parnelli Jones’ grandson complete 1,300-mile NORRA 1000

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 6, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a challenge, particularly in the late going with a wounded vehicle, but NHRA drag racing legend Don “Snake” Prudhomme and budding NASCAR K&N Pro Series driver Jagger Jones finished all 1,300 miles of the 5-day NORRA Mexican 1000 in Baja California, Mexico.

The pair finished 16th in the Stock Turbo UTV class, but likely would have finished higher had the fuel pump on their 2019 Polaris RZR 1000 – built by Jones’ father, race car driver P.J. Jones – not faltered going into the final day of competition.

Still, the pair did what they set out to accomplish by finishing the grueling race.

We nursed it home,” Prudhomme told NBC Sports. “Finishing is an accomplishment. There were cars on the side of the course, crashed and out of the race. We passed all kinds of cars on the last day. We passed (noted racer) Tanner Faust (Robby Gordon also competed in the event). He was rolled over on his side. He was okay or else we would have stopped to help him. He just waved at us going by.

Even big teams with professional racers can crash out in this thing. (The last day and a half of the race) looked like roadkill on the side of the road with so many cars were crashed or upside down.

(It) was a bummer because we had engine problems. It was a two cylinder engine and we were running on one cylinder most of the day. It was sputtering. Jagger did the majority of the driving. I started in the morning but we fought through it together. It was fun when he was driving. He is just so good. I was watching him drive. It pumped me up.

I didn’t know I could get that much more out of our machine until I saw (Jones) behind the wheel. He is really fast. We were cutting in and out on those problems with the cylinder so it was a rough day in that respect. (But) it was a fun day in the fact that we were able to finish the race.”

Don ‘Snake’ Prudhomme, left, and Jagger Jones celebrate finishing the Mexican 1000.

When the fuel pump began to falter, Prudhomme thought he and Jones would both face the same fate they each experienced in last year’s 1000, when both failed to reach the finish due to mechanical failure on their respective rides (they did not team up in last year’s race, but raced for separate teams).

We had to make a decision (the night before the final day) when we were working until about two in the morning,” Prudhomme said. “We were actually just going to put it on the trailer because we couldn’t find the problem. We didn’t want to be stuck out in the desert. That is the worst.

We decided that if we both drove it and took it easy we could finish the race. That is what we did. We stopped it seemed like every 20 or 30 miles and put a splash of gas in it. As long as the tank was full the thing would run pretty good. When it started getting low on fuel is when it would start to cut out.”

Jones, grandson of iconic racer Parnelli Jones and son of racer PJ Jones, made quite the impression upon Prudhomme.

Jagger is a mature kid and a professional already. I was just impressed with him as a race car driver,” Prudhomme said. “He might be 16 but he is a professional. I’d look over at him and he has a helmet on just like me.

It doesn’t matter if you are 16 or 80 when you put on that helmet and go race. I didn’t even think of him as a young kid. He was really cool.

The kid is so smooth. He got us home. He got us to the finish line. It was a whole lot of fun riding with him.”

Jones said it was an equally great experience to be paired with the legendary “Snake.”

Racing with him was awesome,” Jones said of Prudhomme. “It was a really good experience. He is super cool.

We were running pretty well but we didn’t get to finish one of the long stages and had to take a time penalty. That kind of killed us. I think we were running like fifth in our class. We were still in the race until then and we also had the engine problem on the last day.”

Jones is in his first season of racing on the NASCAR K&N Pro Series circuit.

Prudhomme, Jones and their team celebrate after reaching the finish line in the NORRA Mexican 1000.

We didn’t know if we were going to make it the last 25 miles,” Jones said. “We were really happy to get to the finish line.”

But finish they did. While Jones will likely come back for next year’s race, Prudhomme, who turned 78 on April 6, said going into this year’s race that it would be his last 1000. But now, after racing with Jones, he may come back and hope the third time is the charm next year.

I am thinking about doing it again,” Prudhomme said. “I loved doing it last year and then I thought doing it this year would be the last time.

I am so excited but the only way I would do it again is if I could race with Jagger again. I would want to really work at it. We’ll have to see.”

Even though he came up short of winning, Prudhomme left Baja and returned to his Southern California home feeling like a winner, nonetheless.

It is a thrill to finish,” Prudhomme said. “What I like so much about this NORRA race is when you cross the finish line they treat you like a winner. Everybody celebrates. The camaraderie here is great. It is like nothing I have seen before. What is so cool is there is no money for the winner. You get a trophy. It takes me back to the early days when I just started racing and you just liked winning a trophy. It is bragging rights here.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NHRA Atlanta winners: Steve Torrence, Ron Capps, Andrew Hines

Photos/videos courtesy of NHRA (Atlanta winners (from left) Ron Capps, Andrew Hines, Steve Torrence
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 5, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Defending NHRA Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence earned his second straight win in Sunday’s finals of the Arby’s Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, Georgia.

Also capturing wins were Ron Capps in Funny Car and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle. The Pro Stock class did not compete in this event.

Here’s how things played out in the seventh race of the 24-race NHRA Mello Yellow Drag Racing Series:

IN TOP FUEL: Torrence, who earned his first career Top Fuel at Atlanta Dragway in 2012, felt right at home again on Sunday, covering the drag strip with a pass of 3.863 seconds at 320.20 mph, defeating Brittany Force (3.989 seconds at 274.00 mph).

The final round matchup featured the top two qualifiers of the weekend and the two most recent Top Fuel world champs (Force in 2017, Torrence in 2018).

It also was the 29th career win for the Top Fuel points leader and third at the track.

When you have a group of guys that sticks together and that continuity is there, that’s the reason for success,” Torrence said in an NHRA media release. “As a driver, I need to do my job and give them the best driving ability I possible can because they’re giving me the best race car they possibly can.

My guys are second to none and I would put them up against anybody out here. We went down the track every time we needed to and we’ve had a really good car. It’s really cool to have Arby’s out here and be the first guy to ever win the Arby’s Southern Nationals.”

IN FUNNY CAR: Capps, the 2017 Funny Car champion, earned his first win of the 2019 season with a run of 4.068 seconds at 315.34.

Capps earned the win by getting a great jump on final round opponent Tim Wilkerson, who ran a close race but couldn’t top Capps.

Wilkerson’s run was 4.052 seconds at 310.05 mph.

It was Capps’ third career win at Atlanta and his 62nd overall career win in a Funny car, extending a streak to 11 straight seasons with at least one win.

An average race car driver could have probably won in that car today,” Capps said. “This was a car you dream about driving. (Crew chief) Rahn Tobler pulled out the vintage Rahn Tobler, and that just gave me more and more confidence. It was just amazing and to get a (Dodge) Hellcat win was huge.”

IN PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: Just like Torrence, Andrew Hines earned his second straight win of the season, his third victory overall (in four races) in 2019 and his 51st career triumph on his Harley-Davidson two-wheeler.

Hines (6.865 seconds at 195.05 mph) defeated Jerry Savoie in the final round.

It also was the 100th career win for Harley-Davidson in the class, a streak that began back in 2004 when Hines earned his first career PSM event in 2004.

It was a good day and my motorcycle is nothing like I’ve ever had in my career,” said Hines, who now has three wins at Atlanta Dragway. “It’s working really well and doesn’t do much wrong. All in all, it was a fantastic day.

To get 100 wins for Harley-Davidson, it’s monumental. It was a very big struggle at first, and there’s been trials and tribulations, but it’s really nice to get the 100th.”

The series takes next weekend off before returning to action May 17-19 at the Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond, Va.

************************************************

FINAL FINISHING ORDER:

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Shawn Reed; 4. Jordan Vandergriff; 5. Antron Brown; 6. Leah Pritchett; 7. Dom Lagana; 8. Scott Palmer; 9. Clay Millican; 10. Austin Prock; 11. Luigi Novelli; 12. Audrey Worm; 13. Doug Kalitta; 14. Richie Crampton; 15. Pat Dakin; 16. Cameron Ferre.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Ron Capps; 2. Tim Wilkerson; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 4. Robert Hight; 5. John Force; 6. Paul Lee; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. J.R. Todd; 9. Jack Beckman; 10. Matt Hagan; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Shawn Langdon; 14. Terry Haddock; 15. Cruz Pedregon; 16. Blake Alexander.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Andrew Hines; 2. Jerry Savoie; 3. Hector Arana Jr; 4. Eddie Krawiec; 5. Steve Johnson; 6. Ryan Oehler; 7. Karen Stoffer; 8. Angelle Sampey; 9. Joey Gladstone; 10. Matt Smith; 11. Angie Smith; 12. Melissa Surber; 13. Cory Reed; 14. Scotty Pollacheck; 15. Hector Arana; 16. Kelly Clontz.

************************************************

FINAL ROUND RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: Steve Torrence, 3.863 seconds, 320.20 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.989 seconds, 274.00 mph.

FUNNY CAR: Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.068, 315.34 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.052, 310.05.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.865, 195.05 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.919, 193.65.

************************************************

FINAL ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: ROUND ONE — Jordan Vandergriff, 3.817, 286.80 def. Pat Dakin, Foul – Red Light; Antron Brown, 3.771, 323.89 def. Clay Millican, 3.779, 320.89; Brittany Force, 3.887, 316.08 def. Cameron Ferre, 12.284, 61.95; Shawn Reed, 3.856, 320.13 def. Doug Kalitta, 4.208, 254.18; Dom Lagana, 3.819, 319.98 def. Austin Prock, 3.849, 321.42; Steve Torrence, 3.782, 319.60 def. Luigi Novelli, 3.940, 274.66; Leah Pritchett, 3.812, 317.79 def. Audrey Worm, 4.008, 289.88; Scott Palmer, 3.971, 265.85 def. Richie Crampton, 4.431, 180.60; QUARTERFINALS — Reed, 4.232, 265.74 def. Lagana, 7.933, 83.31; Vandergriff, 3.871, 313.15 def. Pritchett, 3.898, 306.95; Torrence, 4.043, 263.41 def. Palmer, 8.919, 86.97; Force, 3.843, 314.83 def. Brown, 3.888, 299.33; SEMIFINALS — Torrence, 3.876, 318.17 def. Reed, 3.864, 315.78; Force, 3.893, 309.20 def. Vandergriff, 4.630, 165.05; FINAL — Torrence, 3.863, 320.20 def. Force, 3.989, 274.00.

FUNNY CAR: ROUND ONE — Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.963, 321.12 def. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 5.753, 121.59; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.942, 310.91 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 5.681, 122.10; J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.696, 172.94 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, Foul – Red Light; John Force, Camaro, 3.994, 327.74 def. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.040, 312.78; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.020, 314.97 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.406, 231.44; Ron Capps, Charger, 4.076, 315.78 def. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.414, 202.09; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.037, 309.84 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.113, 287.35; Paul Lee, Camry, 6.348, 102.03 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, Broke; QUARTERFINALS — Wilkerson, 5.595, 231.79 def. Tasca III, 6.885, 128.97; Hight, 4.376, 279.90 def. Lee, 4.967, 169.61; Capps, 4.022, 317.57 def. Force, 4.312, 220.80; Johnson Jr., 4.334, 218.62 def. Todd, 10.638, 76.09; SEMIFINALS — Wilkerson, 4.084, 313.66 def. Hight, 4.182, 258.02; Capps, 4.071, 317.19 def. Johnson Jr., 4.091, 310.27; FINAL — Capps, 4.068, 315.34 def. Wilkerson, 4.052, 310.05.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: ROUND ONE — Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 9.709, 87.09 def. Matt Smith, Foul – Red Light; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.916, 192.38 def. Cory Reed, 7.018, 191.00; Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.927, 195.59 def. Joey Gladstone, 6.953, 192.08; Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 7.129, 157.45 def. Hector Arana, Foul – Red Light; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.958, 190.00 def. Angie Smith, 6.987, 192.28; Hector Arana Jr, 6.974, 192.88 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 7.028, 189.76; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.917, 195.53 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.068, 190.11; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.872, 194.80 def. Melissa Surber, Buell, 7.011, 189.82; QUARTERFINALS — Arana Jr, 6.919, 194.49 def. Sampey, 7.264, 145.42; Savoie, 6.938, 187.96 def. Johnson, 6.918, 192.25; Krawiec, 6.901, 195.22 def. Stoffer, Foul – Red Light; Hines, 6.881, 194.41 def. Oehler, 6.957, 194.80; SEMIFINALS — Savoie, 6.951, 192.77 def. Krawiec, 6.930, 194.07; Hines, 6.897, 193.99 def. Arana Jr, 6.913, 192.77; FINAL — Hines, 6.865, 195.05 def. Savoie, 6.919, 193.65.

************************************************

UPDATED POINT STANDINGS:

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence, 579; 2. Brittany Force, 483; 3. Doug Kalitta, 464; 4. Leah Pritchett, 433; 5. Clay Millican, 427; 6. Mike Salinas, 384; 7. Antron Brown, 373; 8. Richie Crampton, 329; 9. Terry McMillen, 319; 10. Austin Prock, 288.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Robert Hight, 663; 2. Matt Hagan, 472; 3. John Force, 470; 4. J.R. Todd, 456; 5. Tommy Johnson Jr., 445; 6. Tim Wilkerson, 436; 7. Ron Capps, 430; 8. Jack Beckman, 425; 9. Shawn Langdon, 365; 10. Bob Tasca III, 338.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Andrew Hines, 444; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 366; 3. Hector Arana Jr, 356; 4. Matt Smith, 237; 5. Jerry Savoie, 233; 6. Ryan Oehler, 211; 7. Karen Stoffer, 204; 8. Joey Gladstone, 170; 9. Hector Arana, 169; 10. Angie Smith, 168.

Follow @JerryBonkowski