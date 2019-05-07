Blackhawks goalie to drive IndyCar Grand Prix pace car

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With less than two weeks remain until the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season kicks off at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, Calif., MX Sports Pro Racing has announced a record for prize money and contingency awards will be on the line during the 2019 season.

The sports’ six competing manufacturers (Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki and Yamaha) have laid out programs that, combined with a $1 million purse, will total more than $6 million in awards.

“The unwavering commitment from our manufacturers has helped the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship reach an all-time level of contingency support, which will only serve to benefit the hundreds of riders that will contest the Nationals this summer,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing in a press release. “The (manufacturers) play a crucial role in elevating the global influence of American motocross, and Pro Motocross provides a platform for manufacturers to showcase their off-road endeavors.

“Our record sum is also a welcome indication of the overall health of the motorcycle industry.”

On May 18, Eli Tomac will look to start his campaign on the tough California dirt. It could not come at a better time. Ending the 2019 Supercross season with three victories in the last four rounds and six total wins, Tomac had as much momentum in the closing weeks as Supercross champion Cooper Webb.

In fact, over the course of the final seven rounds, Tomac and Webb had identical average finishes of 2.43 while Tomac edged his competitor in regard to wins at three to two.

In the 250 class, a vacant title and depth of new talent insures that a first time champion will be crowned at the end of a summer season that will include 12 venues.

As with the Supercross season, all of the race action can be viewed live with season passes at NBC Sports Gold, with race coverage hosted on the NBC family of Networks.

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Schedule

May 18: Hangtown Motocross Classic, Rancho Cordova, Calif.

May 25: Fox Raceway National, Pala, Calif.

June 1: Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, Colo.

June 15: High Point National, Mt. Morris, Pa.

June 22: Florida National, Jacksonville, Fla.

June 29: Southwick National, Southwick, Mass.

July 6: RedBud National, Buchanan, Mich.

July 20: Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.

July 27: Washougal National, Washougal, Wash.

August 10: Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y.

August 17: Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, Md.

August 24: Ironman National. Crawfordsville, Ind.

Tickets for all events are on-sale at ProMotocross.com.

