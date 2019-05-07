Watch ‘Drive Like Andretti,’ Part I

May is the month when people prep for the Indianapolis 500. And for fans, there may be no better way to prepare than by watching Drive Like Andretti, a new film from NBC Sports that celebrates the life and impact of Mario Andretti.

But don’t take out word for it. Watch the video for gems like this.

Ice-T on Andretti: “We’re always going to reach for the extremes in hip-hop, so when someone says Andretti, that means it’s because he’s the best. If you’ve got to ‘Drive Like Andretti,’ you win. And you do it over and over and over again. And then when you’re done, you go win some more.”

Check back on Wednesday for Part II of Drive Like Andretti. And tune in to NBC at 2 pm ET on Saturday for the entire one-hour show.