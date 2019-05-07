Watch ‘Drive Like Andretti,’ Part I

By NBC Sports StaffMay 7, 2019, 10:19 AM EDT
May is the month when people prep for the Indianapolis 500. And for fans, there may be no better way to prepare than by watching Drive Like Andretti, a new film from NBC Sports that celebrates the life and impact of Mario Andretti.

But don’t take out word for it. Watch the video for gems like this.

Ice-T on Andretti: “We’re always going to reach for the extremes in hip-hop, so when someone says Andretti, that means it’s because he’s the best. If you’ve got to ‘Drive Like Andretti,’ you win. And you do it over and over and over again. And then when you’re done, you go win some more.”

Check back on Wednesday for Part II of Drive Like Andretti. And tune in to NBC at 2 pm ET on Saturday for the entire one-hour show.

Blackhawks goalie to drive IndyCar Grand Prix pace car

Associated PressMay 7, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender Corey Crawford will drive the pace car for Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix.

Race organizers said Tuesday that Crawford will drive a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

The two-time NHL All-Star is the eighth goalie in Chicago Blackhawks history to win more than 100 games and enjoys restoring vintage cars. The 34-year-old Montreal native was the starter during the Blackhawks’ title runs in 2013 and 2015.

Qualifying for the Grand Prix will be held Friday.

The Indianapolis 500 will air on NBC on May 26.