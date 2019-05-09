Brazil president: Rio to host Formula One again in 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s president says Rio de Janeiro will host the country’s Formula One race in 2020, once the city’s new autodrome is ready.
President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday that the new race track will be built in six to seven months, once work begins.
However, Rio Motorsports, the consortium behind the project, tells The Associated Press that the timing is actually 16 to 17 months.
The race is currently held in Sao Paulo, but Bolsonaro says it has become unviable to put on there, mentioning “huge debts.”
Rio last held the Brazilian Grand Prix in 1989.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Television star Justin Hartley will be the honorary starter for Saturday afternoon’s IndyCar Grand Prix on NBC at 3 pm ET.
Hartley plays Kevin Pearson in the NBC series “This Is Us” and was part of the cast that earned the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in 2018 and 2019.
“INDYCAR Pass” live streaming coverage begins with INDYCAR Grand Prix practice and qualifying sessions on Fri., May 10, at 9:10 a.m. ET, exclusively for subscribers.
It will be the first IndyCar race since mid-April. Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford will be the pace car driver for the race.
The Indianapolis 500 will air on NBC on May 26.