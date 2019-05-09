‘This Is Us’ star Justin Hartley to wave green flag for IndyCar Grand Prix

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Television star Justin Hartley will be the honorary starter for Saturday afternoon’s IndyCar Grand Prix on NBC at 3 pm ET.

Hartley plays Kevin Pearson in the NBC series “This Is Us” and was part of the cast that earned the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in 2018 and 2019.

“INDYCAR Pass” live streaming coverage begins with INDYCAR Grand Prix practice and qualifying sessions on Fri., May 10, at 9:10 a.m. ET, exclusively for subscribers .

It will be the first IndyCar race since mid-April. Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford will be the pace car driver for the race.

The Indianapolis 500 will air on NBC on May 26.