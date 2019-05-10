Getty Images

Five things to watch for in the Indy Grand Prix

By Dan BeaverMay 10, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s been a long month since the IndyCar series rolled out of California and the Streets of Long Beach on April 14 and now it’s time to tackle the fourth different twisty track of the season with the IndyCar Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

This will mark the third time in 2019 that the series has visited a permanent road course and all bets are off as to who will win.

Live coverage from Indianapolis begins Friday at 9 a.m. ET with Practice 1 exclusively on NBC Sports Gold’s IndyCar Pass, followed by Practice 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Coverage continues with qualifying live on NBCSN and INDYCAR Pass on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET. IndyCar Pass will stream warm-up on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. ET prior to race coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

In five editions of this race, there have been only two winners, but neither Will Power nor Simon Pagenaud have taken the checkers yet in 2019. In fact, four races have produced four different winners.

  1. Power and Pagenaud have been equally matched in this race with top-10s in all but one event and three top-fives apiece. Power has an average finish of 6.0 with Pagenaud sitting at 7.8, so this week’s race within the race will be of who finishes better.
  2. In one of only two IndyCar starts last year, Helio Castroneves finished sixth and kept a perfect record of top-10s in this race alive. In fact, sixth is the worst he’s finished on this track. Castroneves is the only perfect driver in the Indy GP.
  3. Scott Dixon comes close to being perfect in regard to top-10s. After finishing 15th in his first attempt in 2014, he posted back-to-back top-10s the next two years. He was even better in the last two starts with runner-up finishes to Will Power in 2017 and 2018. Winless so far in 2019, Can Dixon become the first driver other than Power or Pagenaud to win this race and the fifth different winner of the season?
  4. If Dixon fails to win, the odds are certainly in his favor to finish among the top five. Dating back to last year’s second-place finish in this race, Dixon has finished fifth or better in all but this year’s Circuit of the Americas race.
  5. Points leader Josef Newgarden is the only driver this year with a perfect record of top-fives and he has finished better than he started every week – coming from as far back as 16th at Barber Motorsports Park. No matter where he qualifies, expect Newgarden to challenge for the lead.

More than 100 hours of IndyCar action begins this weekend with live coverage of the Grand Prix from Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. on NBC. This will be the first NTT IndyCar race to be broadcast on NBC.

NBC Sports’ month-long coverage from Indianapolis includes extensive practice, qualifying and race programming across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com and NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass.

MORE: Simon Pagenaud hope to break winless streak in IndyCar Grand Prix 

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Podcast: Chip Ganassi on some valuable advice from Roger Penske

By Nate RyanMay 10, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Chip Ganassi still remembers the first piece of advice he got from Roger Penske nearly 40 years ago.

Mostly, because it still applies.

Ahead of the 1982 season, Ganassi was a rookie driver with a team deciding between buying a new Gurney Eagle chassis for $85,000 or a used Penske PC7 for $70,000.

A family friend with banking connections to Penske was able to put a 23-year-old Ganassi on the phone with the team owner who eventually would become his chief rival in IndyCar more than two decades later.

But at the time, Ganassi just wanted Penske’s counsel on what was the better deal, new or used.

“He had a great comeback,” Ganassi said on the most recent NASCAR on NBC Podcast, recalling Penske’s reply. “He said, ‘Well, Chip whether you buy a new car or used car, the hotel rooms cost exactly the same.’

“I thought it was a pretty good line. You have fixed costs and variable costs. When you looked at fixed costs, they are one thing you can control, but it’s not a big number when you add in variable costs. It was a good business lesson.”

Ganassi’s team wound up buying a used Wildcat chassis that had been Mario Andretti’s car the prior year, but the wisdom of how to weigh fixed and variable costs has stayed with Ganassi even as team budgets have risen from $400,000 to $5 million per championship entry in 2019.

“We spend that much these days on lunch,” Ganassi cracked about the $15,000 difference between chassis in 1982.

With a common Dallara chassis for several years, the dilemma wouldn’t even apply to the 21st century IndyCar where Ganassi and Penske regularly battle for supremacy (they also are linked by competing full time in the IMSA and NASCAR series).

On Friday’s opening day of practice for the Indianapolis Grand Prix, Will Power’s No. 12 Penske (which has won the past two races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course) was fastest while Ganassi’s Scott Dixon (third) and Felix Rosenqvist (fourth) were just behind.

It’s a continuation of a long-running but friendly rivalry that began in earnest with Ganassi’s first championship 23 years ago.

At the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach last month, journalist Marshall Pruett snapped a photo of Penske and Ganassi sharing a scooter, and the shot quickly went viral on IndyCar Twitter.

During the podcast, Ganassi provided the backstory of the ride.

“I was talking to Roger walking up the pit lane, and someone showed up with his scooter, and I said, ‘Hey give me a ride,’ and that was it basically,” Ganassi said. “It was a long walk from the first or second pits to the other end of pit lane where my scooter was.

“We’re fierce competitors, but he’d be the first one to call me if I make a mistake in the pits or something and likewise me to him. We’re good competitors and friends but we want to rip each other’s eyeballs out on the track. Off the track we have a good working relationship, yeah.”

During the podcast, Ganassi also discussed:

–His philosophy for being an active Twitter user;

–His love of newspapers and its origins;

–The 2019 results of his IndyCar and NASCAR teams.

You can listen by clicking on the embed above or via Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts or wherever you download podcasts.

Live IndyCar coverage from Indianapolis continues Friday with second practice at 12:30 p.m. ET exclusively on NBC Sports Gold’s IndyCar Pass.

Coverage will continue with qualifying live on NBCSN and INDYCAR Pass on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET. IndyCar Pass will stream warm-up on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. ET prior to race coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.