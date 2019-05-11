Colton Herta fastest in IndyCar GP final warm-up

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colton Herta set the fastest lap in the final warm-up session for the IndyCar Grand Prix, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 9.2003 seconds around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The Harding Steinbrenner Racing driver, who starts fourth in today’s Grand Prix, led Scott Dixon by 0.3802 seconds. Takuma Sato was third-fastest in the session with an elapsed lap time of 1 minute, 9.6791 seconds.

Race polesitter Felix Rosenqvist was ninth-fastest with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 10.1267 seconds.

All drivers completed at least one lap during the final warm-up, with the exception of Patricio O’Ward, who experienced an alternator issue. O’Ward also had the same problem during yesterday’s practice sessions.

“More issues, more issues, more issues,” O’Ward told NBCSN. “We’ve had a really crappy weekend. We’ve had 5-10 clean laps at the most, and we’re starting at the back so we’ll see what we can do.”

Live coverage of the IndyCar Grand Prix begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

