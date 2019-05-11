Where to watch the IndyCar Grand Prix

All four NTT IndyCar Series races this season have been won by different drivers, and having won his first career pole position in qualifying yesterday, Felix Rosenqvist looks to capture his first career race victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Will Power has won the last two editions of IndyCar Grand Prix from the pole, but today Power starts sixth. The driver who swept both races at IMS last year will have a busy day ahead of him if he wants to make it three consecutive IndyCar GP victories in a row.
Here is today’s schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
Saturday 5/11, 11:15 a.m. ET, morning warmup: NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 5/11, 3 p.m. ET, IndyCar Grand Prix, NBC and streaming live
Colton Herta set the fastest lap in the final warm-up session for the IndyCar Grand Prix, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 9.2003 seconds around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
The Harding Steinbrenner Racing driver, who starts fourth in today’s Grand Prix, led Scott Dixon by 0.3802 seconds. Takuma Sato was third-fastest in the session with an elapsed lap time of 1 minute, 9.6791 seconds.
Race polesitter Felix Rosenqvist was ninth-fastest with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 10.1267 seconds.
All drivers completed at least one lap during the final warm-up, with the exception of Patricio O’Ward, who experienced an alternator issue. O’Ward also had the same problem during yesterday’s practice sessions.
“More issues, more issues, more issues,” O’Ward told NBCSN. “We’ve had a really crappy weekend. We’ve had 5-10 clean laps at the most, and we’re starting at the back so we’ll see what we can do.”
Live coverage of the IndyCar Grand Prix begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
