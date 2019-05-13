INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
Servia named to third Arrow Schmidt Peterson entry for 103rd Indy 500

By Bruce MartinMay 13, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – With 36 cars entered in the 103rdIndianapolis 500, it was just a matter of time before Spain’s Oriol Servia was named to the third Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports entry. The deal was all but confirmed, but was finally announced late Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when his car was unveiled.

Servia became the latest, and probably final driver “officially” named to the Indianapolis 500 entry field as Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports announced its third entry late Monday.

Servia, a Spaniard with 10 Indianapolis 500 starts,has been competing in INDYCAR for over 15 years. The 1999 Indy Lights Champion has a best Indy 500 start of third (2011) and a best finish of fourth (2012).

“I work and prepare all year for this race, so it’s kind of ironic that we are actually announcing a program this late,” Servia said. “I am proud to represent Lucas Oil again, and couldn’t be more excited to introduce the world to MotoGator and Team Stange, which you will hear a lot more very soon. At last year’s 500, I did perhaps the best driving I’ve ever done and came really close. I’m here to finish that job, and I know for a fact that everyone on this program has worked really hard preparing this event with the same aim. It may look like we are arriving almost late to the game, but we are arriving ready.”

Chicago-based Team Stange Racing, LLC (TSR) announced a partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to field the No. 77 MotoGator Team Stange Racing with Arrow SPM Honda in the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 with primary partner MotoGator and co-primary partner Lucas Oil.

“I am so pleased to announce this great partnership with Arrow SPM today as Team Stange Racing makes its entry into IndyCar racing,” said John Stange, Jr., co-owner, Team Stange Racing, LLC. “We are so blessed to partner with a company like MotoGator who is committed to building a winning IndyCar program with TSR. Once we developed our plan, we knew that we wanted to launch at the world’s greatest race with so much history and it being so special to me personally. The second thing to do was to partner with a quality team that we could align and grow with as we build our team to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series eventually full time in 2021/2022”.

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports President Jon Flack spoke of the joint venture.

“We couldn’t be more excited about adding a pilot of Oriol’s caliber to our driver lineup for the Indy 500, and it is equally satisfying to partner with TSR and welcome MotoGator to the program,” Flack said. “This is a really big step for Team Stange Racing and MotoGator, and Arrow SPM will give it everything it has to make them proud and leave a lasting impression on the motorsport community.”

Opening Day of practice for the 103rdIndianapolis 500 is Tuesday, May 14. All seven hours will be available on the NBC Gold Pass.

NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold’s “INDYCAR Pass” will combine to provide 13 hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage, beginning Saturday, May 18, exclusively for “INDYCAR Pass” subscribers from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET before shifting to NBCSN at 5 p.m. ET. The final qualifying session, which will determine which driver earns the pole position, airs Sunday, May 19, from 12-3 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports Gold is NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer live streaming subscription service and will live stream 60 hours of INDYCAR content this month. A special $15 discount is now being offered, reducing the season-long subscription price to $39.99.

Practice coverage for this year’s Indy 500 begins with a seven-hour session on Tuesday, May 14 on “INDYCAR Pass.” In all, “INDYCAR Pass” will exclusively live stream 29.5 hours of Indy 500 practice coverage between May 14-18. NBCSN will also provide coverage of some practice sessions.

NBCSN and “INDYCAR Pass” will also combine to provide coverage of Indy 500 Carb Day, the IPL 500 Festival Parade, and the Indy 500 Victory Banquet.

The 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will be the first ever on NBC. Coverage begins on Sunday, May 26, with eight hours of programming: a pre-race show on NBCSN at 9 a.m. ET; race coverage at 11 a.m. ET on NBC; and a post-race show at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

 

Rossi’s IndyCar Grand Prix over before it ever started

INDYCAR Photo by John Cote
By Bruce MartinMay 12, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – When it comes to “Slicing and Dicing,” Alexander Rossi is the best thing since Ron Popeil’s “Veg-O-Matic.”

The NTT IndyCar Series star is fantastic when he starts up front, but he becomes “Captain Ridiculous” when he has to start midpack or lower.

At Phoenix in 2017, Rossi suffered a variety of issues but passed his way through the field twice. Rossi passed 53 cars in the race after an early drive-through penalty for hitting one of his crew members dropped him to last place.

In last year’s 102nd Indianapolis 500, Rossi’s car had a rear tire go flat on the final lap of his four-lap qualification attempt. Instead of challenging for a starting position of 10th or 12th, he had to start 32nd in the field.

In the race, Rossi put on an incredible show. While other drivers had difficulty passing cars on a hot and slick Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Rossi was able to make brave passes and finished fourth.

After failing to advance out of the first segment in Friday’s qualifications, Rossi’s No. 27 Honda started 17th in Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix at the IMS road course. Fans already were excited over the prospect of watching the talented driver from Northern California “slice and dice” his way through the field around the 2.439-mile, 14-turn circuit.

Alexander Rossi was going to put on a real show.

Instead, he was out of contention moments after the green flag waved. As the 24-car starting lineup raced down the frontstraight, rookie Patricio O’Ward ran into the back of Rossi’s Honda. The impact damaged the corner of Rossi’s car, and he had to head to the pit area for repairs.

“He just smoked the back of me,” Rossi told NBC Sports as he stood on pit wall after the race. “He got a drive-through penalty for it. Unfortunately, we had to replace the right-rear corner, so we were four laps down.

“A drive-through penalty doesn’t really bring me back anything.”

INDYCAR PhotoDespite the drive-through penalty, it put O’Ward on a different pit stop strategy than many of the other drivers in the field. That allowed him to race as high as second place at one point in the 85-lap contest.

“Considering where we started and a mishap on the start, we had made up a ton of ground,” O’Ward said after finishing 19th. “Regardless of how the race ended, I think we should be very pleased with how we ran and our overall pace.

“In the end, we just made a mistake.”

Rossi would return to the race and had a fast car but was too many laps down to be a factor. So, for the next 2 1/2 hours, Rossi had to ride around on his own lap. He finished the race 22nd, four laps down to the winner, Simon Pagenaud.

“It was difficult, because that is not what we are here for,” Rossi said. “You stay in it and hope guys will fall out, and you will be able to pick up positions through attrition, which wasn’t really the case today.

“But hey, we had a fast race car for the first time all weekend. It’s unfortunate it was a day late. If we had qualified better, we wouldn’t have gotten hit at the start, and it would have been a different day.”

Because he was out of contention so early but remained in the race, Rossi had to drive a different race than what he expected.

“I had to be very respectful of guys racing for position and let them go and do their thing,” Rossi said. “When we got clean air, we pushed, and we were in the top three or four most competitive cars on the track in the wet and dry.

“Hats off to the NAPA Auto Parts/Andretti boys for staying in it. You never know what can happen; it just didn’t come back to us today.”

It could have been worse for Rossi, however. His points situation was mitigated when NTT IndyCar Series leader Josef Newgarden finished 15th after leading the second-most laps (20).

Rossi is third in points, 36 points behind Newgarden. He entered the IndyCar Grand Prix second in points, 28 behind Newgarden.

Had Newgarden’s strategy of pitting out of sequence worked, Rossi could have lost a lot more points.

Beginning Tuesday, Rossi and Newgarden will be among the 36 drivers who begin practice for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 on May 26. That race pays double points, and Rossi can quickly erase Saturday’s disappointment.

“That’s it, it’s the big one,” Rossi said. “We’ve been fast every year in the 500. We need to put our heads down this past week, make sure we dial in the car and hopefully start better than 32nd come race day. We’ll go from there and hopefully have a chance to win it.

“We are already rebounded. Today is irrelevant. We will get back to work on Tuesday.”

INDYCAR PhotoRossi’s storyline was among the many that made Saturday’s first telecast of an NTT IndyCar Series race from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC a success.

The IndyCar Grand Prix Race on NBC drew a 0.85 overnight rating, standing as the highest overnight delivery for this race since 2014’s race on ABC (5/10/14; 0.89).

The 0.85 overnight rating is up 31 percent from last year’s IndyCar Grand Prix on ABC (5/12/18; 0.65).