Servia named to third Arrow Schmidt Peterson entry for 103rd Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS – With 36 cars entered in the 103rdIndianapolis 500, it was just a matter of time before Spain’s Oriol Servia was named to the third Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports entry. The deal was all but confirmed, but was finally announced late Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when his car was unveiled.
Servia became the latest, and probably final driver “officially” named to the Indianapolis 500 entry field as Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports announced its third entry late Monday.
Servia, a Spaniard with 10 Indianapolis 500 starts,has been competing in INDYCAR for over 15 years. The 1999 Indy Lights Champion has a best Indy 500 start of third (2011) and a best finish of fourth (2012).
“I work and prepare all year for this race, so it’s kind of ironic that we are actually announcing a program this late,” Servia said. “I am proud to represent Lucas Oil again, and couldn’t be more excited to introduce the world to MotoGator and Team Stange, which you will hear a lot more very soon. At last year’s 500, I did perhaps the best driving I’ve ever done and came really close. I’m here to finish that job, and I know for a fact that everyone on this program has worked really hard preparing this event with the same aim. It may look like we are arriving almost late to the game, but we are arriving ready.”
Chicago-based Team Stange Racing, LLC (TSR) announced a partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to field the No. 77 MotoGator Team Stange Racing with Arrow SPM Honda in the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 with primary partner MotoGator and co-primary partner Lucas Oil.
“I am so pleased to announce this great partnership with Arrow SPM today as Team Stange Racing makes its entry into IndyCar racing,” said John Stange, Jr., co-owner, Team Stange Racing, LLC. “We are so blessed to partner with a company like MotoGator who is committed to building a winning IndyCar program with TSR. Once we developed our plan, we knew that we wanted to launch at the world’s greatest race with so much history and it being so special to me personally. The second thing to do was to partner with a quality team that we could align and grow with as we build our team to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series eventually full time in 2021/2022”.
Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports President Jon Flack spoke of the joint venture.
“We couldn’t be more excited about adding a pilot of Oriol’s caliber to our driver lineup for the Indy 500, and it is equally satisfying to partner with TSR and welcome MotoGator to the program,” Flack said. “This is a really big step for Team Stange Racing and MotoGator, and Arrow SPM will give it everything it has to make them proud and leave a lasting impression on the motorsport community.”
Opening Day of practice for the 103rdIndianapolis 500 is Tuesday, May 14. All seven hours will be available on the NBC Gold Pass.
NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold’s “INDYCAR Pass” will combine to provide 13 hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage, beginning Saturday, May 18, exclusively for “INDYCAR Pass” subscribers from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET before shifting to NBCSN at 5 p.m. ET. The final qualifying session, which will determine which driver earns the pole position, airs Sunday, May 19, from 12-3 p.m. ET on NBC.
NBC Sports Gold is NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer live streaming subscription service and will live stream 60 hours of INDYCAR content this month. A special $15 discount is now being offered, reducing the season-long subscription price to $39.99.
Practice coverage for this year’s Indy 500 begins with a seven-hour session on Tuesday, May 14 on “INDYCAR Pass.” In all, “INDYCAR Pass” will exclusively live stream 29.5 hours of Indy 500 practice coverage between May 14-18. NBCSN will also provide coverage of some practice sessions.
NBCSN and “INDYCAR Pass” will also combine to provide coverage of Indy 500 Carb Day, the IPL 500 Festival Parade, and the Indy 500 Victory Banquet.
The 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will be the first ever on NBC. Coverage begins on Sunday, May 26, with eight hours of programming: a pre-race show on NBCSN at 9 a.m. ET; race coverage at 11 a.m. ET on NBC; and a post-race show at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN.