Ed Jones tops the practice speed charts on Day 3 at Indianapolis

Ed Jones turned the fastest laps in traffic and without a tow Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the final session before horsepower is added for qualifying.
Jones turned a 227.843-mph lap in the No. 63 Dallara-Chevrolet on the 2.5-mile oval, putting the Ed Carpener Racing driver ahead of Takuma Sato, Zach Veach, Sebastien Bourdais and rookie Colton Herta on the third day of practice for the 103rd Indianapolis 500.
On the list of non-tow speeds, which most replicate the conditions in qualifying Saturday and Sunday, Jones also was fastest with a 224.597 mph lap ahead of Spencer Pigot (224.887), Simon Pagenaud (224.868), Will Power (224.858) and Charlie Kimball (224.797).
Pato O’Ward became the third driver in two days to crash at Indy but was unhurt after his Carlin Racing Chevrolet briefly got airborne.
That followed wrecks Wednesday for Felix Rosenqvist and Fernando Alonso.
Rosenqvist returned to the track in a backup car that was 34th of 35 cars that posted non-tow speeds.
Alonso, who was visited by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, didn’t make a lap Thursday as his McLaren Racing team was unable to prepare his car in time before rain cut short the session with about 90 minutes remaining.
On “Fast Friday”, engines will be given an extra boost of about 30 horsepower to prepare for Saturday’s qualifying session. On Sunday, the pole position will be determined among Saturday’s fastest nine drivers, and the last row also will be set, bumping out three teams.
