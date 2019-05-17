Dale Jr. to drive Indy 500 pace car

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials have announced that former NASCAR Cup Series driver and current NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive the pace car for the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26.
Next Sunday will be busy for Earnhardt. In addition to leading the starting grid to the green flag behind the wheel of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pace car, Earnhardt will soak in his first Indy 500 experience as a member of the NBC Sports broadcast crew.
“I was already excited to attend my first Indianapolis 500 with NBC Sports, but driving the Pace Car just takes it to another level,” Earnhardt said. “The Corvette Grand Sport is an awesome car, and it’s an honor to be asked to lead the field to the green flag.”
This will not be the first time Earnhardt has drove a pace car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Earnhardt also drove the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 pace car at last September’s Brickyard 400.
“It is exciting that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to lead the Indy 500 field to the green flag,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of performance vehicles and motorsports. “With Dale joining the Indy 500 broadcast crew for the first time, pacing the field in the 2019 Corvette Grand Sport will give him a unique perspective to share with the viewers. We are honored that Dale will add Indy 500 Pace Car driver to his long legacy with Chevrolet.”
Earnhardt retired from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2017 season. He competed in a total of 17 Brickyard 400s at IMS, with a best finish of 4th in 2012.
His father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Sr., won the second running of the Brickyard 400 in 1995.
INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Kaiser became the fourth driver in three days to slam the wall in Indianapolis 500 practice, nearly flipping his Dallara-Chevrolet after a heavy impact Friday in Turn 3.
Kaiser was checked at the care center and cleared to drive after destroying the front and right side of his No. 32 in the crash, which happened 51 minutes into the Fast Friday practice that began at 11 a.m. ET.
“I’m fine,” Kaiser told Dillon Welch on the NBC Sports Gold broadcast. “I’m very fortunate that the technology and safety within the car has gotten as good as it has today because I felt it. So extremely grateful to be here to talk with you guys now.
“Overall, I felt like I lost it in the middle of the corner. There really wasn’t much I could do. It felt pretty good in the first opening laps. We’ll have to look at the data and see what happened. We’ll have to see what our options are, but obviously, we’ll do everything we can to qualify for this race.”
The Juncos Racing driver was driving a blank white car after losing its primary sponsor this month.
Asked by NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast about the prospects of putting Kaiser in a car for qualifying Saturday, team owner Richard Juncos said, “I don’t know at this point. It’s too recent for the situation. We know this can happen. It’s no surprise.”
Stavast later reported that Juncos Racing was moving forward with preparing the backup car amidst increasing sponsor interest for being in the May 26 race.
Friday marked the first practice in which teams were given extra boost of 30 horsepower in preparation for qualifying Saturday and Sunday.