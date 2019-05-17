Watch: Top 5 Unser moments in Indy 500 history (video)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials have announced that former NASCAR Cup Series driver and current NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive the pace car for the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26.

Next Sunday will be busy for Earnhardt. In addition to leading the starting grid to the green flag behind the wheel of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pace car, Earnhardt will soak in his first Indy 500 experience as a member of the NBC Sports broadcast crew.

“I was already excited to attend my first Indianapolis 500 with NBC Sports, but driving the Pace Car just takes it to another level,” Earnhardt said. “The Corvette Grand Sport is an awesome car, and it’s an honor to be asked to lead the field to the green flag.”

THE 103RD INDIANAPOLIS 500: Click here for how to watch, full daily schedules

This will not be the first time Earnhardt has drove a pace car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Earnhardt also drove the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 pace car at last September’s Brickyard 400.

“It is exciting that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to lead the Indy 500 field to the green flag,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of performance vehicles and motorsports. “With Dale joining the Indy 500 broadcast crew for the first time, pacing the field in the 2019 Corvette Grand Sport will give him a unique perspective to share with the viewers. We are honored that Dale will add Indy 500 Pace Car driver to his long legacy with Chevrolet.”

Earnhardt retired from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2017 season. He competed in a total of 17 Brickyard 400s at IMS, with a best finish of 4th in 2012.

His father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Sr., won the second running of the Brickyard 400 in 1995.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter