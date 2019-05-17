Who has speed for qualifying and who needs it after Fast Friday

By Nate RyanMay 17, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – The world’s most famous racetrack always has rewarded a sublime mix of bravery, experience and skill.

But this week’s IndyCar practice sessions have been a good reminder that sometimes even having all three in abundance still isn’t enough to tame Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Just ask Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 winner of the Indianapolis 500 and 2012 NTT IndyCar Series champion who had a major wiggle Friday before he managed to save his No. 28 Dallara-Honda from becoming the latest victim claimed during a particularly treacherous four-day stretch on the intimidating 2.5-mile oval.

“I’ve got to go change my underwear real quick,” Hunter-Reay told NBCSN’s Marty Snider during the “Fast Friday” practice session. “That was close to writing the car off, no doubt. Yeah, I got away with one there.”

“You just have to put it aside and trust it’s not going to happen again,” he said. “You’ve got to have faith.”

There will 36 IndyCar drivers trying to put aside some uneasy feelings and bad memories to claim one of 33 spots in the 103rd Running of the Indy 500 while ignoring a rather daunting question.

After four consecutive days of harrowing moments and violent crashes (and two cars briefly getting airborne), how much hairier will it be while pushing the limits at 230 mph for four consecutive laps Saturday and Sunday?

“We’re going to earn our money,” Marco Andretti said after ranking second Friday with a 230.851 mph lap.

The No. 25 Honda of his Andretti Autosport teammate Conor Daly topped the speed chart Friday, followed by the Honda of 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato. The top Chevrolet was Spencer Pigot (230.755) in fourth, but it’s expected that Chevys will have an advantage in qualifying.

“Certainly interesting to see what’s going to happen,” said Daly, who also will have the advantage of making the first attempt when qualifying begins at 11 a.m. Saturday (presumably under cooler conditions). “Everyone is closer than we expected, manufacturer-wise. There are some little differences there for sure, but the Honda guys are working super hard step by step make it go as fast as possible.”

In the search for speed, rookies and inexperienced drivers predictably have suffered the most this week.

First-timers Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward both cracked the wall after tempting fate by running low lines around the Brickyard.

Kyle Kaiser and Fernando Alonso, both of whom are making their second Indy 500 starts, also crashed and put their teams behind. Juncos Racing is scrambling to have a backup ready for Kaiser to qualify Saturday, while McLaren Racing lost Thursday’s practice before putting Alonso back on track Friday for the 24th-fastest speed (229.328).

But there have been several veterans – namely Hunter-Reay — who also have seemed spooked by one of racing’s most treacherous tracks, particularly with Friday’s boost of 50 horsepower.

Sage Karam, who aims to make his sixth start in the Indy 500, was flummoxed by the performance of his No. 24 Dallara-Chevrolet.

“This definitely is the most difficult year for difficulty in traffic,” the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing driver said. “It’s really hard to drive. It’s 100 percent grip one second, and boom, it goes away. It’s just not consistent. It’s a really tricky car this year.

“My main concern is getting in the show. I’ve got to figure something out.”

Karam was 32nd on the list of non-tow speeds, which can be the most indicative of the single-car conditions of qualifying (which is unaffected by drafting and traffic).

Among the others who could be in trouble are Rosenqvist (26th) and Alonso, who is 30th. The two-time Formula One champion admitted he had concerns about qualifying after making 77 laps Friday.

“It’s the same for everybody,” he said. “Surprises can happen. Hopefully tomorrow we are a good surprise.”

The two-fastest non-tow laps were turned by the Chevys of teammates Ed Jones and Ed Carpenter, whose Ed Carpenter Racing car has won the Indy 500 pole in three of the past six seasons.

Alexander Rossi (who finished fourth in last year’s Indy 500 after qualifying a disappointing 32nd) was third fastest on the non-tow speed chart, and the No. 27 Honda driver is expecting that temperature fluctuations over the weekend will have major impacts on speed.

“I think it’s the most weather-sensitive track we go to just because the margins are so small, and everything is already kind of on such a knife edge,” Rossi told Snider on the NBC Sports Gold broadcast. “You have 5 degrees of track temperature, and it makes a difference on the car.

“Just trying to have a full arsenal of stuff because we know how important qualifying is going to be.”

Many drivers were anxious about the qualifying draw that was conducted early Friday evening. Though there are unlimited attempts at qualifying, those making their first attempts in late morning and early afternoon are likely to have much conditions conducive to faster speeds.

“When you will do the run is going to be a big factor if it’s a hot day,” Alonso said. “So yeah, if we are in the wrong moment of the day, which it seems that the luck will put us in that moment this week … ”

Rosenqvist also will be seeking to change his fortunes. The Indy 500 would mark the first career oval race for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who admitted Friday he is adapting to the mental challenge of navigating Indy.

“It is a very tricky place,” Rosenqvist said “It can just bite you really hard, no matter how slowly you go through it, the limit is the limit. It’s a tricky place.

“Almost like the length of the whole thing makes it even harder because if you feel comfortable, maybe you tend to just stop there and not continue to work. If you don’t feel good, you know there’s a panic to get quicker. … It’s probably more mental than anything else I’ve done or any other race I’ve done.”

Alonso worried about Indianapolis 500 qualifications

By Bruce MartinMay 17, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – Fernando Alonso could finally breathe a sigh of relief after running 77 laps in Indianapolis 500 practice on Friday.

Then, the two-time Formula One World Champion was asked if he were concerned that his “No Tow” speed of 226.869 miles per hour in the No. 66 McLaren Chevrolet, 30th in that category, had him concerned he might not make the field of 33 for the 103rd Running.

“I am,” Alonso admitted. “It’s the same for everyone. The order and when you draw the run are a factor. If it’s a hot day, that will matter because the track is hotter. Let’s see how it goes tomorrow, but nothing is guaranteed.

“As we saw in 2017, surprises can happen. Let’s hope tomorrow is a good surprise and not a bad surprise.”

A “No Tow” speed is a lap that is either 10-seconds ahead or 10-seconds behind the nearest car on the track, meaning the speed is not increased by the wake or draft of either car. That is a truer indication of the fastest speeds for a single lap around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

An even better indicator are teams that area able to simulate a four-lap run without the benefit of a “Tow.” That is even harder to achieve with so many cars on track during “Fast Friday.”

Saturday’s qualifications begin at 11 a.m. and run through 5:50 p.m. ET. Positions 10-30 will be locked into the starting lineup for the race.

Saturday’s qualifications will also determine the “Fast Nine” that will battle for the Pole on Sunday and the cars in the “Last Row Shootout” on Sunday.

Ed Jones was the fastest driver on the “No Tow” list of 230.106 mph. His team owner and teammate, Ed Carpenter was next at 229.879 mph. Both drivers are in Chevrolets.

Alexander Rossi, the winner of the 100th Indy 500 in 2016, was third at 229.878 mph in a Honda followed by defending Indy 500 winner Will Power’s Chevy at 229.751 mph. Power’s teammate, Simon Pagenaud, rounded out the top five at 229.548 mph.

Conor Daly was the fastest driver of the day with a fast speed of 231.704 mph in the No. 25 Honda for Andretti Autosport. That knocked teammate Marco Andretti off the top of the charts after he put up a speed of 230.851 mph earlier in the day.

Both of those speeds came in traffic and had the benefit of a “tow.”

Alonso, the 2017 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and two-time Formula One World Champion, was able to have a full day of on-track activity for the first time since practice began on Tuesday. Since that time, Alonso’s Chevrolet was sidelined by alternator issues on Tuesday that sent him back to the Gasoline Alley garage. On Wednesday, he crashed his primary car into the Turn 2 wall just one hour and 34 minutes into the practice session.

The McLaren IndyCar team brought out its backup car and began to prepare that with a hope of returning for a full day of activity on Wednesday. That took much longer than expected, and then the team discovered an issue with the Chevrolet engine and had to make an unexpected engine change that was going to take overnight.

A severe storm washed out the remainder of practice around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

After three days, Alonso had about a third of a day of practice combined.

That is why his full day of action Friday was finally a good sign for the beleaguered team.

“It was a positive day for us, and we were able to put the car on track and try different directions on the setup and learn a little bit about the track and the day,” Alonso said. “Obviously, the (turbo) boost was up today, so the speeds were higher, and it was more a qually (qualifying) preparation than race setups.

“We had a lot of new tires from the last couple of days. So, we were able to do a lot of runs, and yeah, hopefully that information will give us tomorrow a little bit of confidence into qualifying.”

McLaren’s Sporting Director is 2003 Indianapolis 500 champion Gil de Ferran, who has had to navigate through a maddening array of obstacles just to get a car ready in time for the Indy 500. Unlike 2007, when McLaren was using an Andretti Autosport car with an Andretti crew and engineering staff, this year, it’s a full McLaren effort.

The inexperience at this form of racing has left the team scrambling this week.

“I think we’ve been going through everything together, the whole team,” De Ferran said. “We have a lot of guys with experience, but I think as a crew we’re very new together. Obviously, we have to step through things very calmly, very slowly in a very determined manner, and today was actually all about that.

“We had a nice clean day, as Fernando said. We had a lot of tires. We were working through changes in the setup and slowly trying to trim out the car towards the latter half of the day. I think in the situation we find ourselves, it’s important to stay calm and continue to improve the car little by little.”

Of all of the days of frustration and waiting, Alonso said the worst was Thursday. That is when he admitted a high degree of anxiety.

“It was, definitely,” Alonso said. “I cannot lie to you. I was changed at 11:00. I was with the right suit, and I was supposed to be out at that time, and it was supposed to be at 1:00, then 2:30, then 4:00, and then it rained. Yeah, it was frustrating.

“Nothing we could do at that point, getting ready for today and having that extra time to check everything and to be ready. It was frustrating, but at the same time, as I said before, we saved a lot of tires that we were able to set up the car today maybe in a more — in a better way. And also, the track kept changing.

“Every day the temperature is completely different. Today, tomorrow, then Tuesday, Wednesday, things like that. Maybe things that you learn on Tuesday, Wednesday, they are not necessarily good for the race week. So, I think in a way, it was not too compromised, the performance of the car or how we felt. The more laps you do, better it is, so hopefully in the next couple of days we can run more.”

This is also a new car and aerodynamic package than the Dallara that the driver from Spain raced with at Indy in 2017.

“I think today didn’t feel too bad compared to 2017 Fast Friday,” Alonso said. “Qualifying, I think the cars are light in general, and the downforce you feel always low, with whatever package you put on the car. I think in traffic, what I heard is that it’s much more challenging now than 2017. As long as it’s the same for everyone, it makes a good show, and if the direction is this one, what INDYCAR is taking for the future and more horsepower or whatever, maybe you’ll see a better show.

“As long as you can follow somehow, which I think is quite important at the end of the day because you can remove the downforce, but you cannot follow closely, you miss the action and you miss the overtaking in the race. So, you need to be able to follow to a certain point to have a good show. Hopefully they take into account that.”

INDYCAR PhotoBack in the garage, for De Ferran and his team, the week of practice was turning into “Groundhog Day.”

“I think certainly yesterday, as you said, was a difficult day for everyone,” De Ferran admitted. “We’re a new crew. We respect this place a lot. So, we wanted to make sure that we put the car together the best way possible. Obviously that took longer than we expected, and I guess having been here before, I’m very aware — I was very aware of the importance of being out on the racetrack, both from Fernando’s perspective and for the development of the car.

“Even under those circumstances, I also know it’s very important to keep your cool, you know, so that you don’t make bad decisions going forward. Sometimes you can’t affect certain things, and you’ve got to make sure that you’ve got your game head on when things are ready to go. That’s what we tried to do last night. Obviously as Fernando said, it was frustrating for everyone, but today we’ll go back together.

“Fernando did a great job. The crew did a good job. We’re stepping through it and getting better together.”