Fernando Alonso fastest in Saturday morning practice at Indianapolis

Fernando Alonso was the fastest driver in Saturday morning’s final practice session before Indianapolis 500 qualifications with a best lap of 228.065 mph.

The McLaren driver topped rookie Jordan King by 0.1506 seconds in the relatively uneventful 90-minute practice session, which only saw six of the 36 race entries take the track.

Kyle Kaiser was third-fastest in the session with a best lap of 226.197 mph in his first appearance back on the track after wrecking his primary car during practice on Friday.

Kaiser’s Juncos Racing crew worked late into the night preparing their backup car, so Kaiser would be ready to make a qualifying run this afternoon.

Ben Hanley (225.866 mph) was fourth-fastest in the session, followed by Patricio O’Ward (225.507 mph) and Max Chilton (212.974 mph).

Indianapolis 500 qualifications begin today at 11:00 a.m. ET with coverage airing on NBC Sports Gold from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. before moving to NBCSN from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

