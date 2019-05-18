Joe Skibinski / IndyCar

Here are the nine drivers who will compete for the Indy 500 pole

By Michael EubanksMay 18, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
2 Comments

Should projected rain showers keep to a minimum Sunday afternoon, nine drivers representing five different teams will attempt to qualify for the pole position in the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500.

In the Fast Nine Shootout (Sunday, 1:15-2:15 p.m. ET), the top nine drivers from today’s Day 1 of qualifying will have their times wiped away and will run again to set positions 1st-9th – the first three rows on the grid.

THE 103RD INDIANAPOLIS 500: Click here for how to watch, full daily schedules

Positions 10-30 were determined today, and the Last Row Shootout (Sunday, 12:15-1:15 p.m. ET) will determine the final three positions of the 33-car field.

Both the Last Row Shootout and Fast Nine Shootout will utilize the same single-car, four-lap average format used today. However, both sessions will only permit one attempt per car.

Here are the nine drivers who will compete in the Fast Nine Shootout, sorted by today’s qualifying times:

  • Spencer Pigot, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, 230.083 mph
  • Will Power, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet, 230.081 mph
  • Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Team Penske Chevrolet, 229.854 mph
  • Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet, 229.749 mph
  • Colton Herta, No. 88 Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda, 229.478 mph
  • Ed Jones, No. 63 Ed Carpenter Racing/Scuderia Corsa Chevrolet, 229.440 mph
  • Ed Carpenter, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, 229.349 mph
  • Alexander Rossi, No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda, 229.268 mph
  • Sebastien Bourdais, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda, 228.800 mph

Among this year’s Fast Nine, only Carpenter has won an Indy 500 pole (2013, 2014, 2018). He can become just the fifth driver to earn at least four ‘500’ poles, as well as the first driver to win consecutive ‘500’ poles on two separate occasions.

Day 2 of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, including the Last Row and Fast Nine Shootouts, air live Sunday on NBC starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 

Pippa Mann wins this time in the wait to make the Indianapolis 500

Chris Owens/IndyCar
By Nate RyanMay 18, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS – Pippa Mann faced an excruciating dilemma Saturday in Indianapolis 500 qualifying.

Her car was fast enough to make the Indianapolis 500 field, but the line of cars that might prove critical to staying in the race wasn’t moving fast enough.

“I literally had to sit there sweating it out, and all that was going through my head was, ‘Not again, please not again, please, please not again,’ ” said Mann, who narrowly missed last year’s race.

THE 103RD INDIANAPOLIS 500: Click here for how to watch, full daily schedules

The native of Ipswich, England, was able to avoid a repeat, making the field as the 30th and final driver guaranteed a spot on the first day of qualifying.

Mann, one of nine women to race in the Indy 500, initially had qualified in 19th at 12:27 p.m., and it seemed for most of the next three hours that she was a cinch to make her seventh start at the Brickyard’s Memorial Day weekend classic.

But her No. 39 Dallara-Chevrolet began falling steadily on the qualifying results chart as the track kept getting quicker later in the afternoon. Mann flashed back to her failure to qualify for the 2018 Indy 500 in virtually the same way.

“We felt we were going to slot in somewhere between 23rd and 26th-ish today, which happened, and then we kind of miscalculated how much better the track conditions were going to get at the end of the day,” she said. “And by the time we realized how much better they were and how much quicker we’d have been able to run, there were too many cars in the line to pull our time to go.”

Ultimately, she and her Clauson-Marshall Racing team had made the right call, and that prompted tears in an emotional interview on NBCSN.

“We made it,” said Mann, who finished a career-best 17th in her most recent Indy 500 start in 2017. “We’re locked in! We made it. Thank you.”

Mann, 35, is driving for an entry founded in honor of Bryan Clauson, the late USAC, IndyCar and NASCAR driver who was killed in a 2016 sprint car crash. Clauson’s father, Tim, is a co-owner with Richard Marshall.

Clauson-Marshall Racing regularly competes in USAC sprint car events; this will mark its Indy 500 debut. The seed actually was planted when Mann missed the race last year, and Tim Clauson approached her in a suite at IMS as she watched the event.

“I should have been in the car and wasn’t, and he told me this was something he wanted to do, and it’s taken us a year of work to get this far,” said Mann, who plans to return to work as a performance driving coach after Indy. “So right now this is just one race for now, but I’m really very honored that Tim chose me to come drive his car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time following in Bryan’s footsteps.

“It means a huge amount to me. I’m an odd choice to a lot of people because I’m not a dirt racer, I’m a road racer who’s joined a dirt racing team. But the Clauson family and the Marshall family have kind of become like family to me over the past couple years. This has been an incredibly cool experience and I am so glad this ended this way today.”