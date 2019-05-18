Here are the nine drivers who will compete for the Indy 500 pole

Should projected rain showers keep to a minimum Sunday afternoon, nine drivers representing five different teams will attempt to qualify for the pole position in the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500.
In the Fast Nine Shootout (Sunday, 1:15-2:15 p.m. ET), the top nine drivers from today’s Day 1 of qualifying will have their times wiped away and will run again to set positions 1st-9th – the first three rows on the grid.
THE 103RD INDIANAPOLIS 500: Click here for how to watch, full daily schedules
Positions 10-30 were determined today, and the Last Row Shootout (Sunday, 12:15-1:15 p.m. ET) will determine the final three positions of the 33-car field.
Both the Last Row Shootout and Fast Nine Shootout will utilize the same single-car, four-lap average format used today. However, both sessions will only permit one attempt per car.
Here are the nine drivers who will compete in the Fast Nine Shootout, sorted by today’s qualifying times:
- Spencer Pigot, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, 230.083 mph
- Will Power, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet, 230.081 mph
- Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Team Penske Chevrolet, 229.854 mph
- Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet, 229.749 mph
- Colton Herta, No. 88 Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda, 229.478 mph
- Ed Jones, No. 63 Ed Carpenter Racing/Scuderia Corsa Chevrolet, 229.440 mph
- Ed Carpenter, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, 229.349 mph
- Alexander Rossi, No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda, 229.268 mph
- Sebastien Bourdais, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda, 228.800 mph
Among this year’s Fast Nine, only Carpenter has won an Indy 500 pole (2013, 2014, 2018). He can become just the fifth driver to earn at least four ‘500’ poles, as well as the first driver to win consecutive ‘500’ poles on two separate occasions.
Day 2 of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, including the Last Row and Fast Nine Shootouts, air live Sunday on NBC starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.