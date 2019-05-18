James Hinchcliffe facing another ‘nightmare’ at Indianapolis

By Nate RyanMay 18, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS – Assessing his team’s suddenly dire situation at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, James Hinchcliffe had a rather succinct assessment after a spin and heavy impact on his second lap of qualifying.

“It’s our nightmare,” the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver said after being checked and cleared to drive at the care center. “No doubt about it.”

Unfortunately, nightmare scenarios are becoming all too familiar for at the Brickyard for Hinchcliffe, who is in danger of failing to qualify at Indy for the third time in five years.

THE 103RD INDIANAPOLIS 500: Click here for how to watch, full daily schedules

He escaped Saturday afternoon’s crash in Turn 2 with a bruised knee, which is at least better than four years ago when Hinchcliffe crashed and sustained life-threatening injuries after a suspension part pierced his thigh.

Last year, he failed to qualify for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing after his No. 5 Dallara-Honda was bumped because of a lack of speed.

Indianapolis often has been a tough place for the affable Toronto native, who nearly missed the Indy 500 in 2014 after sustaining a concussion during a crash in the inaugural IndyCar Grand Prix.

He rebounded to win the pole for the 2016 Indy 500 (completing an impressive comeback), but he crashed out of the 2017 race.

“My patience is wearing thin,” Hinchcliffe said with a thin smile when asked about his fortunes on the 2.5-mile oval.

How would he reset after another setback?

“Honestly it’s part of our job,” he said. “It’s what we do. It’s not the first time we crashed, it won’t be the last. So you just have to be able to put these things behind you and close the visor tomorrow and go out there again.

“The guys have obviously worked really hard at getting the car together. We made a lot of progress yesterday on Fast Friday. Making it better. Making it faster. I don’t know if we got free on trim or downforce or what. We’ll take a look at it, see what happened, get another car together and try to be smarter tomorrow.”

There are at least some positives as he tries to qualify for his seventh Indy 500.

His car seemed comfortable before he lost control in Turn 2 (possibly because of a wind gust), and teammates Marcus Ericsson, Oriol Servia and Jack Harvey had solid speed in qualifying.

Though Hinchcliffe initially doubted whether his team could have his backup ready in time to make another run Saturday (with inclement weather looming Sunday), preparations seemed to be going well Saturday afternoon.

Even if Hinchcliffe didn’t post a speed Saturday, and qualifying were rained out Sunday, IndyCar plans to hold a final round of qualifying for the six slowest cars whenever good weather permits (Monday, if necessary).

“I’m getting pretty good at not panicking here,” Hinchcliffe said. “Yeah. It’s obviously a supoptimal situation as they would say in the engineering atlas, but I have a lot of faith in the Arrow car, the Arrow crew are top notch. We’ll get our car back on track tomorrow and try to put it in the show.

Hinchcliffe had a knowing answer when asked whether this was the worst-case scenario.

“Well, the worst-case scenario is doing it again tomorrow,” he said as his voice trailed off.

James Hinchcliffe fine after crashing in Indy 500 qualifying

By Michael EubanksMay 18, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

James Hinchcliffe walked away safely from a crash during Indianapolis 500 qualifying Saturday afternoon, but his primary car for the race suffered massive damage.

The driver of the No. 5 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Dallara-Honda was on the second lap of his qualifying attempt when his car got loose in Turn 2 and made contact with the SAFER barrier. The car then caught air and nearly flipped before coming back down and spinning to a halt.

Hinchliffe immediately received attention from the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team. After climbing out of the car unscathed, he was quickly checked and released from the infield care center and cleared to drive by Dr. Geoffrey Billows, IndyCar medical director.

THE 103RD INDIANAPOLIS 500: Click here for how to watch, full daily schedules

“The car was on the edge for sure,” Hinchcliffe told NBC Sports. “We were a little loose in (turns) 3 and 4, but 1 and 2 was solid so I was sort of planning to dial some understeer in on the north side of the track on that lap, but something just caught me in [turn] two. I don’t know if it was a gust of wind or what. We’ve been pretty aggressive on the setup and with a gusty day, that’s what happens. Pretty much our nightmare.”

Though Hinchcliffe was unsure of whether his backup car would be ready to return to the track Saturday, a feverish effort by his SPM crew had the backup car back in the tech line a couple of hours later.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in the No. 5 Arrow guys. We’re going to get this car or another car back together and go take another shot tomorrow,” Hinchcliffe said.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has not been kind to Hinchcliffe over the last few years. The Canadian driver was seriously injured after a crash during practice for the 2015 race. Last year, he was one of two drivers that failed to qualify for the race.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 