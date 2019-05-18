James Hinchcliffe fine after crashing in Indy 500 qualifying

James Hinchcliffe walked away safely from a crash during Indianapolis 500 qualifying Saturday afternoon, but his primary car for the race suffered massive damage.

The driver of the No. 5 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Dallara-Honda was on the second lap of his qualifying attempt for the race when his car got loose in Turn 2, making contact with the inside SAFER barrier. The car then caught air and nearly flipped before coming back down and spinning before coming to a halt.

This was a scary moment for @Hinchtown during #Indy500 Qualifying. Listen to the crowd's applause when he climbs out of the car. Chills. #INDYCAR // #ThisIsMay pic.twitter.com/Whm05prS9L — NTT IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 18, 2019

Hinchliffe was immediately met and received attention by the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, and after climbing out of the car unscathed, was quickly checked and released by the infield care center.

“The car was on the edge for sure,” Hinchcliffe told NBC Sports. “We were a little loose in three and four, but one and two was solid so I was sort of planning to dial some under-steer in on the north side of the track on that lap but something just caught me in [turn] two. I don’t know if it was a gust of wind or what. We’ve been pretty aggressive on the setup and with a gusty day, that’s what happens. Pretty much our nightmare.”

Though Hinchcliffe walked away from the accident safely, his SPM crew is already at work preparing Hinchcliffe’s backup car in attempt to make one more qualification run before the 5:50 p.m. ET deadline this evening.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in the No. 5 Arrow guys. We’re going to get this car or another car back together and go take another shot tomorrow,” Hinchcliffe said.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has not been kind to Hinchcliffe over the last few years. The Canadian driver was seriously injured after a crash during practice for the 2015 race, and Hinchcliffe failed to qualify for the 2018 running for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

