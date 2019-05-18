John Cote / IndyCar

Pigot fastest early in Indy 500 qualifying as Alonso struggles

By Michael EubanksMay 18, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
Spencer Pigot is the fastest driver so far in Indianapolis 500 qualifying with a four lap average speed of 230.083 mph with 27 of the entered 36 cars having made a qualifying run as of 1:40 p.m. ET.

Pigot joins Will Power, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden, Ed Jones, Ed Carpenter, Alexander Rossi, Sebastien Bourdais and Marco Andretti as the provisional Firestone Fast Nine. The top nine qualifiers at the end of qualifying this afternoon will make a run for the pole position tomorrow. Positions 10-30 on the race’s starting grid will be locked in this afternoon.

The bottom three cars in qualifying are currently the No. 81 DragonSpeed Chevrolet piloted by Ben Hanley, the No. 66 McLaren Racing Chevrolet of Fernando Alonso, and the No. 24 Chevy piloted by Sage Karam.

With Karam’s car hitting the wall on lap two of his qualifying attempt, the 24-year-old Dreyer & Reinbold driver made the decision to back off of the throttle during the remainder of his run. The team is expected to make another qualifying attempt later this afternoon.

That puts Fernando Alonso as the slowest driver so far to complete a proper qualifying attempt. However, Alonso’s car, which has been slow all week, punctured a tire during his run. If Alonso cannot pick up speed, he will be at serious risk of being bumped from the field tomorrow afternoon.

Positions 31-33 of the Indianapolis 500 starting grid will not be locked into the field this afternoon and all of the bottom six drivers at the end of the day will have to make at least one other attempt to qualify for the race tomorrow.

With only 33 starting positions in the race, the three slowest entries at the end of the day tomorrow will not make the 103rd running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

James Hinchcliffe fine after crashing in Indy 500 qualifying

Dana Garrett/IndyCar
By Michael EubanksMay 18, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT
James Hinchcliffe walked away safely from a crash during Indianapolis 500 qualifying Saturday afternoon, but his primary car for the race suffered massive damage.

The driver of the No. 5 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Dallara-Honda was on the second lap of his qualifying attempt for the race when his car got loose in Turn 2, making contact with the inside SAFER barrier. The car then caught air and nearly flipped before coming back down and spinning before coming to a halt.

Hinchliffe was immediately met and received attention by the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, and after climbing out of the car unscathed, was quickly checked and released by the infield care center.

“The car was on the edge for sure,” Hinchcliffe told NBC Sports. “We were a little loose in three and four, but one and two was solid so I was sort of planning to dial some under-steer in on the north side of the track on that lap but something just caught me in [turn] two. I don’t know if it was a gust of wind or what. We’ve been pretty aggressive on the setup and with a gusty day, that’s what happens. Pretty much our nightmare.”

Though Hinchcliffe walked away from the accident safely, his SPM crew is already at work preparing Hinchcliffe’s backup car in attempt to make one more qualification run before the 5:50 p.m. ET deadline this evening.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in the No. 5 Arrow guys. We’re going to get this car or another car back together and go take another shot tomorrow,” Hinchcliffe said.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has not been kind to Hinchcliffe over the last few years. The Canadian driver was seriously injured after a crash during practice for the 2015 race, and Hinchcliffe failed to qualify for the 2018 running for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

