UPDATE: Rain delays Fast Nine, Last Row shootouts at Indianapolis

By Nate RyanMay 19, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — Track drying was under way Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where a morning warmup for the final Indianapolis 500 qualifying sessions was cut short by rain after 20 minutes.

Rain began falling at around 10:30 a.m. but had stopped within the hour, and IMS officials had several jet dryers and pickup trucks on the track to dry the surface.

At 12:15 p.m. (when the Last Row Shootout qualifying was scheduled to begin), IndyCar officials announced that a 30-minute warmup for the Fast Nine (which had been scrubbed Sunday morning) would begin at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The Last Row Shootout, which was originally scheduled for 12:15 p.m., would start at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Five of the six cars vying for the final three spots in the May 26 race turned laps Sunday morning on the 2.5-mile oval.

James Hinchliffe, who crashed during qualifying Saturday, turned the fastest lap at 228.125 mph, followed by Sage Karam (228.083), Max Chilton (227.404), Pato O’Ward (225.746) and Fernando Alonso (220.009). Kyle Kaiser, the sixth driver still trying to secure a spot in the last row, didn’t record a speed as Jon Beekhuis reported on the NBC broadcast that the team elected to focus on preparing its car rather than practicing.

The misery continued for McLaren Racing and Alonso, who is trying to make his second Indy 500. On his first lap, the two-time Formula One champion’s No. 66 Dallara-Chevrolet was dragging the asphalt on the car’s left rear.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said the team made dramatic changes to Alonso’s car overnight in hopes of finding the speed to qualify.

The Fast Nine Shootout cars were scheduled to hit the track for a 30-minute practice at 10:15 a.m., but with inclement weather looming, the Last Row Shootout cars (who had been scheduled for a 10:45 session) went out first because completing the field of 33 cars is the priority over the pole position.

IndyCar officials have said that the Last Row Shootout is guaranteed to happen regardless of the weather, meaning if Sunday were a washout, the Indy 500 field would be filled Monday morning (or the next available time that the track was ready).

If the Fast Nine session can’t be completed Sunday, the speeds from Saturday will be used, which would make Spencer Pigot the pole-sitter.

Young Herta’s Indy 500 performance leaves veterans amazed

By Bruce MartinMay 19, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – There are two types of conditions race drivers fear when it comes to qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 – a hot surface and wind.

Colton Herta, 19, had no fear of either when he made the first of his two qualification attempts in Saturday’s Indianapolis 500 time trials.

The hotter the track, the harder it is for the race car to maintain grip. The windier the conditions, the more difficult it is to keep control of the car.

At 2:14 p.m. ET on Saturday, the temperatures were in the high 80s with gusty winds.

No problem for Herta, as he went out and ran a four-lap average of 229.033 mph to put him firmly in the “Fast Nine Shootout,” scheduled to run today for the Indy 500 pole, weather permitting.

Other cars and drivers, though, would move into the “Fast Nine”, and Herta knew he had more speed in his No. 88 Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda. He was down to eighth place in the “Fast Nine”, and there were other drivers waiting for the final hour, when track conditions are better suited for grip and speed.

Herta didn’t want to wait and returned for a second attempt beginning at 4:44 p.m., when it was still quite hot.

The kid ran even faster, with a four-lap average at 229.478 mph and moved from eighth to fifth in the “Fast Nine.”

One of the first to congratulate Herta was his father, Bryan. As a team owner, he has won the Indianapolis 500 twice, including the late Dan Wheldon’s win in the 100th anniversary race in 2011 and the 100th Running with Alexander Rossi in 2016.

Herta is in charge of Marco Andretti’s car at Andretti Autosport.

As a driver, Bryan Herta competed in five Indy 500s with a best finish of third in 2005.

“He has respect for this place,” Bryan Herta told NBCSports.com on pit lane after his son’s run. “Maybe he doesn’t fear it, but he respects it, and that is all that you need.

“I’m off the charts when it comes to pride. I’ve been here on a hot, windy day, fully trimmed out. I know how hard it is to put four laps together. And he did it twice under the most harrowing conditions that we’ve had in qualifying here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I’m very, very proud of him. When I talk to him, he doesn’t seem like a rookie. At no point did I ever feel he was over his head with this. You can win this race from anywhere, but he’s doing all the right things. He has a great shot.”

Some may call it a case of “He doesn’t know, what he doesn’t know.” But young Herta has unbelievable talent and poise for a driver who just turned 19.

“Middle of the second row isn’t bad if it rains Sunday,” Colton Herta told NBCSports.com. “It was tough on both runs because of the conditions. The last run we made; the car was more trimmed. But the first one, the car was glued down to the track despite the fact the track was hotter. It counteracted how hot the track was. It wasn’t terrible, actually.”

Young Herta believes his Harding Steinbrenner team has prepared a good race setup for next Sunday’s 103rd Running. Starting in the middle of Row 2 is a great starting position.

“It’s possible to win from anywhere; but it definitely helps when you start up front,” Herta said. “I knew we could probably make the Fast Nine if we did it perfect. I didn’t think we were going to be fifth. I thought maybe seventh, eighth, ninth was more realistic. It kind of blew my mind.

“We trimmed it on that last run and just kind of went for it, and yeah, the car was even a little better than it was on my first run.”

Troy Ruttman is the youngest Indy 500 winner in history; he won the 1952 race at age 22. Herta believes he has a great chance to break that record.

With his win in the IndyCar Classic at Circuit of the Americas on March 24, he was just a week short of his 19th birthday.

“I have a few chances to get the record (for youngest Indy 500 winner),” Herta said. “I’ll be trying this year, for sure.

“If we don’t, we’ll have three more chances after that.”