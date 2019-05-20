Alonso rejects McLaren offer to buy him Indy 500 seat

Associated PressMay 20, 2019, 1:13 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — McLaren offered to buy Fernando Alonso a seat in the Indianapolis 500, but the Formula One champion told the team he was uncomfortable replacing a driver who had earned a spot in the race.

Alonso, with McLaren, failed to qualify for next Sunday’s race, a humiliation for the proud racing team. Alonso is trying to win motorsports’ version of the Triple Crown and Indy is his last remaining goal. McLaren was back at the 500 for the first time since it dominated in the 1970s.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown told The Associated Press the team would not buy its way into the 500 and was halting this year’s effort. Bob Fernley, president of the IndyCar operation, was fired Sunday night after McLaren missed the race.

The team then made a few inquiries into buying out another driver to give Alonso a spot in the 33-car field in a non-McLaren backed effort. Brown said Alonso initially supported McLaren running a car for him if it was the right business decision to satisfy sponsor obligations. But once the Spaniard learned he’d be replacing another driver and competing for another team, he was not comfortable with that route.

McLaren had zeroed in on Oriol Servia’s seat with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports because McLaren already has a partnership with Arrow.

“Fernando has done nothing wrong, he needs to be in the race and should be in the race and we do have a lot of partners who would like to be in the race,” Brown told AP on Monday. “Do we buy him a seat? Well, he said `I know what it takes to get into this race, it doesn’t feel right to me to take another driver out that has earned it because my team has bought the seat.’

“There is a lot of pride within Fernando and McLaren.”

The McLaren miss is one of the biggest failures in Indy 500 history. Roger Penske missed the show with Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi in 1995, a year after dominating the race. Reigning CART champion Bobby Rahal missed it in 1993, and two-time Indy winner Rodger Ward never got up to speed to make the 1965 field.

Two-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr. arrested for OWI

Hendricks County, Indiana Booking Photo
By Bruce MartinMay 20, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser, Jr. was booked into jail overnight in Hendricks County, Indiana, charged with OWI (Operating While Intoxicated). He remains incarcerated awaiting bond.

Unser is an executive consultant with Harding Steinbrenner Racing and has struggled with alcohol issues throughout his life.

This is Unser’s fourth alcohol-related arrest. In 2002, he was arrested after an alcohol-involved fight with his then-girlfriend. He also has previous drunk driving arrests in 2007 and 2011.

Unser has taken many attempts to remain sober. He regularly speaks about his struggles with alcoholism, including just a few weeks ago with students at Hope Academy in Indianapolis. He has admitted drinking was a demon he faced, and he hopes others will learn from his mistakes.

Unser won the Indianapolis 500 in 1992 with Galles Racing and 1994 with Team Penske.

He was vital in helping Harding Steinbrenner Racing turn into a competitive NTT IndyCar Series team, and was one of the first members hired on the team by founder and owner Mike Harding.

The team that features 19-year-old driver Colton Herta, who starts fifth in Sunday’s 103rd Indianapolis 500, issued a statement  on Monday.

“The entire Harding Steinbrenner Racing organization is saddened to learn of Al Unser Jr’s arrest on an OWI charge,” the statement said. “Alcoholism is a disease and a continuing battle for those struggling with it. At this time, we do support Al in any way that he needs. All additional questions should be directed to Al’s legal counsel, James H. Voyles.”

 