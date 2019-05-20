INDYCAR Photo by Chris Jones
INDYCAR Photo by Chris Jones

Cooler conditions lead to wild action in Monday’s Indy 500 Practice

By Bruce MartinMay 20, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS – The 33-car starting lineup that will compete in Sunday’s 103rdIndianapolis 500 returned to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a wild and action-packed two-hour practice Monday.

It was a chance for the full field to practice with race setups, including different aerodynamic configurations with full fuel loads compared to the “trimmed out” aero settings during qualifications.

At the front, however, the results were the same as Sunday’s “Fast Nine” Shootout. Team Penske driver Simon Pagenaud, the pole winner for the Indy 500, was the fastest on Monday with a fast lap of 228.441 miles per hour in the No. 22 Chevrolet for Team Penske.

“It was really good to be able to run with a lot of people on track,” Pagenaud said. “I thought at the end it was almost like a race. Everybody was on track. So that was entertaining. It was a good way to see how the car was reacting.

“The trick part is that it’s so cold that every car feels good today, I think. Obviously we have a good idea on where our car is at, but you want to see what the competition is like, as well, and that’s why you saw me running a lot behind people and cycle back to the back to try to understand who was strong and how they were driving their cars.

“I think we’ve got a really good balance so far. I think we still need to find a little more front grip alone and in traffic, and I think we’ll be in really good shape. Then the trick part is going to be to find the right level of downforce for the race. Obviously, like I said, with the temperature changing, that’s a very relevant point that is very important to work on with the engineers.”

The track temperature Monday was 89 and the ambient was 60 degrees with a light breeze. Race Day is expected to be in the high-80s, creating a far different grip level on the race track.

“I actually think the hotter conditions will induce more passing,” Team Penske President Tim Cindric told NBC Sports. “That’s because the tires will degrade faster and you will have more comers and goers in the race.”

The track conditions on Monday allowed good grip for the 34 car/driver combinations that hit the track. The reason for the extra car/driver combo was veteran Tony Kanaan ran laps in both his No. 14 Chevrolet and teammate Matheus Leist’s No. 4 Chevrolet.

“It was busy,” Kanaan said. “For us, it was productive. I had to drive both cars because we wanted to make a change that was going to be too big to do it between one car only, so I jumped in his car to get a feel for it. We’ll try to make a decision. We have a week — five days to decide until we get to Carb Day. A pretty cool day. I wish it was like that in the race, but it’s not going to happen, so everything is going to change again.”

Pagenaud ran 88 laps, the equivalent of three full-tank runs of fuel. Teammate Josef Newgarden was second at 228.273 mph followed by Honda driver James Hinchcliffe’s 227.994 mph. Five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon was fourth at 227.951 mph and 100thIndianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi rounded out the top-five at 227.660 mph.

There were 2,469 laps turned in the two-hour practice. Takuma Sato, the 101stIndy 500 winner, ran the most laps with 98 in a Honda.

 

Ryan: How the unthinkable happened to Fernando Alonso and McLaren

By Nate RyanMay 20, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

INDIANAPOLIS – A month before his nightmare unfortunately came true Sunday, Zak Brown was asked about the seemingly unthinkable.

A month before an embarrassing week of mechanical problems, setup gaffes and fruitless scrambling at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the CEO of McLaren Racing, standing in the Long Beach Convention Center while readying for a sports car race, was asked about the worst-case scenario for his fledgling IndyCar team.

How devastating would it be to miss the Indianapolis 500 with Fernando Alonso?

“I don’t even want to think about it,” Brown said before pausing and laughing nervously.

“But I think about it.”

THE 103RD INDIANAPOLIS 500: Click here for how to watch, full daily schedules

Brown will have too much time to think about it this week as preparations continue for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 without McLaren and Alonso, who dramatically was bumped from the field Sunday.

It prompted another question for Brown.

Did his team woefully underestimate the monumental challenge of taming one of the most difficult racetracks in the world?

Whether it’s Bobby Rahal in 1993, Team Penske’s cars in 1995 or James Hinchcliffe last year, Indy is notorious for humbling drivers and teams with impressive pedigrees like McLaren’s (20 constructor and driver championships and 182 victories in Formula One).

But Brown, an American with a wildly successful background in producing sponsorships across NASCAR, IndyCar and F1, knew that history, too.

“We’ve got a pretty good driver, but it’s going to be tough,” Brown said. “We’ve all seen Penske not qualify. We’ve seen Rahal not qualify. So I think to go there and underestimate it, which we’re not doing, that would be a mistake.”

So perhaps Brown and McLaren didn’t underestimate the Indy 500.

But they overestimated the equipment and personnel that they assembled to put Alonso in the field. The firing of Bob Fernley, who was chosen to lead McLaren’s Indy 500 team six months ago, was indicative of that, but there were other glaring red flags.

Alonso made a successful Indy 500 debut in 2017 by leading 27 laps in a Honda for Andretti Autosport, which routinely is an Indy 500 powerhouse. But because its F1 relationship with Honda ended poorly, McLaren was forced to put Alonso in a Chevrolet this time.

That limited the team’s options for alliances because Penske, which fields the top Chevys, doesn’t partner with other IndyCar teams. The next-best option would have been Ed Carpenter Racing, but McLaren went with Carlin’s second-year IndyCar team in part because of the connections and history of working with Carlin (also founded in England) across myriad European series.

“It makes it very easy for us to work with them,” Fernley said while explaining the move in March. “Our systems are very similar in the way we operate. We can integrate the programs much easier. It was a good fit for us.”

Alonso and the Carlin cars of Pato O’Ward and Max Chilton were the three that failed to qualify Sunday.

But regardless of its alliances, or 11th-hour help for qualifying from powerhouses Andretti and Penske, the foundation for Indy success seemed largely absent for McLaren.

Behind the scenes, there were many whispers in Gasoline Alley about glaring signs that Alonso’s team lacked the necessary anticipation and experience to make the Indy 500.

The electrical problems that limited track time on the opening day of practice last week were only the beginning.

After Alonso crashed Wednesday, it took McLaren more than a day to have the backup car ready (compare that with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports putting James Hinchcliffe back on track less than three hours after his crash). When Sunday’s Last Row warmup began, McLaren inexplicably didn’t have Alonso’s car ready to take the green immediately, and there were major suspension problems when he eventually got on track a few minutes late.

Though Fernley had experience with working on Indy 500 cars in the 1980s, much has changed over the past three decades, and his vast background as an F1 executive clearly didn’t translate well to managing an NTT IndyCar team in the 21st century.

Winning the Indy 500 requires exhaustive preparation. The championship-caliber teams assign crew members to work solely on massaging their Indy 500 rides for optimum handling and speed.

The tricks of finding speed come in being so detail-oriented, which is the ultimate strength of Roger Penske and a major reason why his team has won 17 Indy 500s. It’s about having extra gearboxes ready for engine dyno testing and having your gearing sequenced well in advance.

It was evident McLaren (which made the curious move of building its two Indy 500 cars in two countries, one at its headquarters in England, the other at Carlin’s U.S.-based shop) didn’t have the details covered, and it was completely overmatched as a result.

When Alonso’s No. 66 was eliminated Sunday by unsponsored and underfunded Juncos Racing, which turned around a spartan backup car in less than a day after Kyle Kaiser crashed Friday, there were some who wanted to classify it as a massive upset on the scale of Buster Douglas knocking out Mike Tyson.

But it didn’t feel like much of a surprise in the context of how last week unfolded with McLaren looking far from being a heavyweight in shape for fight night.

With the possible exception of Fast Friday, there was never a day when it seemed Alonso was even on the cusp of being comfortable.

There was a stark contrast to 2017 when Alonso walked into a plug-and-play situation with Andretti, whose Dallara-Hondas were the class of the field. The only variable then was the oval inexperience of the two-time F1 champion, who naturally acquitted himself well.

This season, the variables were the car and team, which woefully underdelivered.

As evidenced by the massive hospitality complex at the Brickyard and the team’s long list of sponsors, Brown is an expert in motorsports marketing. But he admittedly isn’t a competition guy, and he didn’t have the right equipment or people in place this month.

As McLaren weighs a return to Indy next year — or beyond that, perhaps an eventual full-time entry in IndyCar — that’s what Brown will be thinking about now that the once-unthinkable has happened.