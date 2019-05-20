Two-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr. arrested for OWI

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS – Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser, Jr. was booked into Hendrick County, Indiana jail overnight, charged with OWI (Operating While Intoxicated). He remains incarcerated awaiting bond.

Unser is a key member of Harding Steinbrenner Racing and reportedly has struggled with alcohol issues throughout his life.

This is Unser’s fourth alcohol-related arrest. In 2002, he was arrested after an alcohol-involved fight with his then-girlfriend. He also has previous drunk driving arrests in 2007 and 2011.

Unser has taken many attempts to remain sober. He regularly speaks about his struggles with alcohol. Just a few weeks ago he spoke with Hope Academy students to share his story of addiction as a recovering alcoholic. He has admitted drinking was a demon he faced, and he hopes others will learn from his mistakes.

Unser won the Indianapolis 500 in 1992 with Galles Racing and in 1994 with Team Penske.

He was vital in helping Harding Steinbrenner Racing turn into a competitive IndyCar Series team and was one of the first members hired on the team by founder and owner Mike Harding.