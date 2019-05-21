Indy 500 2019: Kelly Clarkson, Matt Damon, Christian Bale headline star-studded race festivities

The 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, airing live at 11 am ET on NBC during Memorial Day weekend, has its starting lineup grid set and plenty of stars are coming out to celebrate the annual IndyCar Series event. Here’s a look at the celebrities taking part in festivities for the 2019 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Schedule of Events

Friday, May 24

Grammy Award-winning band Kool & the Gang and Foreigner, known for their 1984 hit single “I Want to Know What Love Is,” will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The bands will perform inside Turn 4 at the track during the annual show set on the Friday before the Indy 500.

Saturday, May 25

Grammy Award-winning country music group Zac Brown Band will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert the day before the race. Carly Pearce and Clayton Anderson will also be performing at the event.

Sunday, May 26

To start the race day off, DJ/producers Skrillex, Alesso, Illenium and Chris Lake will perform at the Indy 500 Snake Pit at the Turn 3 infield.

Kelly Clarkson, a three-time Grammy Award winning artist, will return to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” for a third time before the start of the race.

Academy Award-winning actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale will serve as honorary starters at this year’s Indy 500. Damon and Bale, stars of the upcoming James Mangold-directed film “Ford v. Ferrari,” will kick off the Indy 500 racing festivities by waving the green flag. In the movie, scheduled to be released November 15, Damon portrays Carroll Shelby while Bale plays Ken Miles as the two team up to take on Enzo Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Indianapolis 500 is a race of traditions. From “Back Home Again in Indiana” to a cold bottle of milk for the winner, there are some traditions that will forever be linked to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature has her tradition for Memorial Day weekend in Indianapolis as well: the yearly fear of rain on race day.

Five days before the 103rd running of the Indianapolis, the current weather forecast for Sunday May 26 has a 90% chance of participation with thunderstorms expected, according to the Weather Channel.

However, forecasts do change as the week progresses, sometimes drastically, meaning there still is a good chance of green-flag racing action on Sunday.

THE 103RD INDIANAPOLIS 500: Click here for how to watch, full daily schedules

Should it rain Sunday, INDYCAR officials will make every reasonable attempt to run the Indy 500 on-time, with the race scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway also recently used a new sealant on the track surface which makes it quicker to dry the racing surface.

So what happens if it does rain? Here are some previous examples:

Rain-shortened race

The Indy 500 could turn into the Indy 255. If more than 255 miles (102 laps) are completed in Sunday’s race, the race can be deemed official if heavy rains halt all on-track activity. If the race is called, driver’s finishing positions are based on their position in the race at the time of the caution flag for rain coming out.

The Indy 500 has been shortened by rain only seven times, most recently in 2007. The race was stopped for rain nearly three hours because of rain on Lap 113 and was declared officially over when rain once again forced the race to come to a halt at the 415-mile mark.

Partial postponement

If less than 102 laps are completed Sunday, the race will resume on the next dry day. With most Americans off-work on Monday due to Memorial Day, a partial postponement would not be the end of the world to fans at the track and watching on NBC.

The race has only been partially postponed twice in the 102 previous runnings, in 1967 and 1973.

Complete postponement

Fans shouldn’t worry too much about a complete postponement of the race, as it has only happened three times, most recently in 1997. If rain completely postpones the Indy 500, the race will be rescheduled for the next day, with start time dependent on the forecast.

The 1997 race ran 15 laps on Monday, before rains once again postponed the remainder of the race until Tuesday. The 1915 and 1986 runnings were postponed until the following Saturday.

