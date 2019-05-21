Indy 500 2019: Kelly Clarkson, Matt Damon, Christian Bale headline star-studded race festivities

The 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, airing live at 11 am ET on NBC during Memorial Day weekend, has its starting lineup grid set and plenty of stars are coming out to celebrate the annual IndyCar Series event. Here’s a look at the celebrities taking part in festivities for the 2019 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Schedule of Events
Friday, May 24
Grammy Award-winning band Kool & the Gang and Foreigner, known for their 1984 hit single “I Want to Know What Love Is,” will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The bands will perform inside Turn 4 at the track during the annual show set on the Friday before the Indy 500.
Saturday, May 25
Grammy Award-winning country music group Zac Brown Band will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert the day before the race. Carly Pearce and Clayton Anderson will also be performing at the event.
Sunday, May 26
To start the race day off, DJ/producers Skrillex, Alesso, Illenium and Chris Lake will perform at the Indy 500 Snake Pit at the Turn 3 infield.
Kelly Clarkson, a three-time Grammy Award winning artist, will return to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” for a third time before the start of the race.
Academy Award-winning actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale will serve as honorary starters at this year’s Indy 500. Damon and Bale, stars of the upcoming James Mangold-directed film “Ford v. Ferrari,” will kick off the Indy 500 racing festivities by waving the green flag. In the movie, scheduled to be released November 15, Damon portrays Carroll Shelby while Bale plays Ken Miles as the two team up to take on Enzo Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.