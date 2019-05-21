INDYCAR Photo by Chris Jones
Kaiser, Juncos beat the odds with dramatic effort to make the Indianapolis 500

By Bruce MartinMay 21, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – From the moment practice began for the 103rdIndianapolis 500, team owner Ricardo Juncos knew the odds were stacked against him.

The longtime Road to Indy Ladder Series team owner who had hopes of becoming a full-time team in the NTT IndyCar Series one day saw his sponsorship hopes for this year’s 500 evaporate. For many teams’ owners, that would be the end of the road for an Indy 500 effort because without sponsorship, there is no money to run the car.

Juncos, however, was determined. He had a car nicknamed the “White Rabbit” because it had zero decals on it.

With 2017 Indy Lights champion Kyle Kaiser back for his second attempt at the Indy 500, the White Rabbit was building up to speed before jumping into the wrong foxhole.

Kaiser crashed the White Rabbit in Turn 3 on Fast Friday. The impact sent the car into a turn on its side before the floor extensions that INDYCAR officials have mandated for the current Dallara chassis, along with two large holes in the floor that serve as air deflectors, brought the car back on its wheels.

The “White Rabbit” was dead and Juncos had to put together a spare car. Parts were brought into the Gasoline Alley garages in the back of a pickup truck as the team began a 48-hour saga to rebuild the car and try to get into the 33-car starting lineup.

The team took the car it had run in the INDYCAR Classic at Circuit of the Americas and repaired it in time to hit the track late in Saturday’s qualifications, just to get a balance for the setup. Kaiser was not fast enough to crack the top 30 that were locked into the Indy 500 starting lineup and would have to make it through the “Last Row Shootout.”

By design, they chose not to participate in the Sunday morning practice session. Instead, they kept working on the car with some crewmembers working as long as 48 hours.

Of the six drivers that had to fight for the final three positions, Kaiser and Juncos were given little hope of making the race. The others included a full-time NTT IndyCar Series star in James Hinchcliffe, who crashed in Saturday’s qualifications but had a car fast enough to make it, a full-time NTT IndyCar Series team with two drivers – Carlin with Max Chilton and Patricio O’Ward, a fast 24-year-old in Sage Karam.

And then there was this McLaren outfit from England with a two-time Formula One World Champion by the name of Fernando Alonso.

It couldn’t have been scripted any more dramatically.

With Alonso on the “Bubble” and Kaiser the last of the six drivers in the “Last Row Shootout” to make an attempt, the spirit of the “White Rabbit” hopped, skipped and jumped its way into the field with a four-lap average of 227.372 mph.

Kaiser and Juncos were in, Alonso and McLaren were out.

INDYCAR Photo by Chris JonesThe fans that came out on a rainy cool day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway roared with delight.

Ricardo Juncos breathed a sigh of relief.

“We didn’t practice Sunday morning because the car was not ready,” Juncos said.

“We went everybody home to sleep at 4 a.m. or we were going to make mistakes. The rain delay helped us because it gave us more time to work on the car. We found other things that made us go fast.

“Even before this qualifying, for us, this was a victory to be here today. I have won already, regardless of what happens from here.”

Juncos will continue to search for sponsors and believes now that he is in the race, he hopes to find some funding. His goal is to run more IndyCar Series races the rest of the season.

“Our guys are so tired, we don’t even have the energy to think,” Juncos admitted to NBC Sports.com. “The ‘White Rabbit’ was fast because it was our Speedway car, but we were able to take this car and work on it to get it into the race.

“Now, we are in the race and we have to keep moving forward.”

Kaiser is a 23-year-old from Santa Clara, California. He has a deep understanding of what his accomplishment in “Crossroads of America” means.

“Only Indianapolis will give you these kinds of emotions,” Kaiser told NBC Sports.com “This has been the hardest couple of days of my life trying to keep my head straight and go about business. It took not just me, but the whole team trying to keep that mentality.

“I had one goal in mind; go out there and do another qual like we’ve done,” Kaiser said. “We did it three times Saturday and I wanted to do the same time we did. Even though we didn’t have the speed yesterday, we went out to make sure we had the perfect balance.

“We rolled out with the perfect balance.

“We are starting last in the field, but we are in the field. It shows how tough it is just to get into this race. We went for it. We gave it all we had and that is all we had.”

Liz Van Oostenburg PhotoKaiser’s girlfriend is Liz Van Oostenburg, who works for Harding Steinbrenner Racing in public relations. Sunday was her birthday and she told her boyfriend what she wanted.

“It’s the best birthday present she could have ordered,” Kaiser admitted. “She told me, ‘Just get in the race today.’ I said, ‘I’ll do my best.’”

And he did.

Karam delivered when it mattered the most in Indy 500 Qualifications

By Bruce MartinMay 21, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – Sage Karam was in a difficult position that he never expected to be in. He was in the “Last Row Shootout” for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 – one of six drivers fighting for the final three positions in the 33-car starting lineup.

Only once in his previous five Indy 500s had Karam started in the last row, and that was when he was a rookie in 2014. In that race, Karam started 31st but raced his way up to a ninth-place finish.

Now, Karam was facing the pressure of pulling off his best four-lap qualification attempt of the month to make the field. Driving for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, one of the best “Indy 500-only” teams in Gasoline Alley, Karam’s #24 Chevrolet had issues during Saturday’s first round of qualifications.

On a hot, slippery track, the car didn’t perform well enough to make the top 30 that would be locked into the starting lineup. He made five attempts on Saturday and none of them were fast enough.

Karam knew he had to deliver, and he reached back to his days as a champion high school wrestler in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

Wrestling is the ultimate “martial art.” It is as much mental as it is physical. It’s wrestler vs. wrestler under tremendous strain, and often pain, but it requires being calm and cool enough to know when to make the right move.

INDYCAR Photo by James Black“I had a wrestling coach once tell me it doesn’t matter who you are wrestling that day, don’t look at the seeds, don’t look at the records, don’t look at the brackets — the better wrestler who wrestles the best six minutes that day is going to be the guy who wins,” Karam told NBCSports.com. We didn’t do that Saturday. We didn’t wrestle that car; we didn’t wrestle that track the way we needed to.

“Let’s just keep it up and get it done on Sunday.”

Karam thought about that as he sat in the inspection line. And he delivered like a champion with the fastest four-lap average in the “Last Row Shootout.” His average speed of 227.740 miles per hour put him in the 31st starting position for Sunday’s race.

After looking into the abyss, he came out the other side. He will look back at this experience as one of his most important moments as a man.

“Absolutely,” the 24-year-old said. “This is one of the most emotional moments I’ve ever had in my life. I’ve worked so hard this month just to be able to talk to you in a happy way. It’s been a roller-coaster month. We’ve had a lot of issues and things we couldn’t control – weather related and other issues.

“I told my team owner, Dennis Reinbold, I wouldn’t let him down. I can’t believe it. I feel like I’ve won the thing and I’ve only qualified for it. That’s what Indy is. Just to race in this race, you are one of only 33 humans that get to take the green flag in this race, and I don’t take it for granted.

“On the first day, we had buffeting issues with the helmet and the car balance wasn’t good. I had a shoulder issue. Just to come back after Saturday, I’m so happy.

“The fans had a crazy roller-coaster ride in this qualifying. Last year’s was good; this year’s, even better. IndyCar is on the right path and I will remember this moment the rest of my life. I will never take this for granted.”

INDYCAR Photo by James BlackKaram later detailed the sharpest valley and highest rise of that roller-coaster ride.

“I always knew that speed was there, it was just getting it out of it,” Karam explained. “I had a really bad first qual attempt Saturday and skimmed the wall, and I got out and the first thing I said was, ‘We’re fine, we’re fine.’ I genuinely believe that a run like I did just now was going to be like yesterday, I would have been able to bounce back and do that yesterday. But we just kept slightly missing the balance for the weather and ended up having to come back today to fight into the field.

“That was the most stressful 48 hours of my life, probably one of the biggest battles I’ve ever had to go through mentally.”

Karam’s teammate, JR Hildebrand, was able to qualify 21st on Saturday with a four-lap average of 227.908 mph.

INDYCAR Photo by James Black“My teammate did it, and our cars were pretty similar,” Karam said. “We had a really good car for two laps, but we didn’t really have a good car for four, so today we bettered that drop-off, and that was the difference. If we would have fell off even more, who knows then what would have happened.

“But the team rallied, and it’s just been a really, really tough month. To be able to say we qualified when we were kind of backs against the ball there for a while. I’m happy I got in, and in 2014 with this same crew, same car, everything, started 31st and finished ninth as a rookie. If it shapes up like that again, I’ll be quite happy.

“We’ll see how we can do it.”