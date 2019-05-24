Indy Lights: Oliver Askew wins Freedom 100 in thrilling finish

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Oliver Askew won Friday’s Freedom 100 Indy Lights race in thrilling fashion, narrowly edging out Ryan Norman for the victory by an incredibly slim margin – 0.007 seconds to be exact – in the fourth-closest finish in Freedom 100 history.

Askew took the lead away from teammate Norman mire feet away from the yard of bricks on the final lap, which was all he needed to claim his third win of his maiden Indy Lights season.

WHAT A FINISH to the #Freedom100! #MustBeMay .007 seconds is the margin of victory. Oliver Askew passed Ryan Norman on the final stretch at @IMS! Join us for more #CarbDay coverage on @NBCSN: https://t.co/5pnN5buVvR pic.twitter.com/Fsm4iKqIaQ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 24, 2019

“This is unreal,” Askew told NBC Sports in Victory Lane. “I’ve never raced in front of so many people in my life. This is unbelievable.”

“I woke up this morning and I felt like this could be the day. Starting from eighth, I knew I was going to have a good car. This is incredible. Oh my gosh.”

More information to come soon, please check back for updates

Click here for full Freedom 100 results

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter