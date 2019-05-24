Chris Jones / IndyCar

Kanaan fastest in Carb Day practice

By Michael EubanksMay 24, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT
Tony Kanaan set the fastest lap during Indianapolis 500 Carb Day practice Friday afternoon, with a best one lap speed of 225.517 mph.

The A.J. Foyt Racing driver led Santino Ferrucci by 0.0054 seconds.

Takuma Sato would end the session third fastest with a 225.468 mph, with Jordan King (225.337 mph) and James Davison (225.314 mph) rounding out the top five.

Further down the practice results, defending race champion Will Power was the fastest Penske driver of the session, finishing tenth with a best lap speed of 224.240 mph.

Indianapolis 500 pole sitter and IndyCar Grand Prix winner Simon Pagenaud would finish the session 22nd fastest, with a best lap time of 222.856 mph.

With Carb Day practice complete, the next on track session for the NTT IndyCar Series will be the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, with coverage beginning Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN, and then moving over to NBC at 11:00 a.m. ET

Indy Lights: Oliver Askew wins Freedom 100 in thrilling finish

Joe Skibinski / IndyCar
By Michael EubanksMay 24, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT
Oliver Askew won Friday’s Freedom 100 Indy Lights race in thrilling fashion, narrowly edging out Ryan Norman for the victory by an incredibly slim margin – 0.007 seconds to be exact – in the fourth-closest finish in Freedom 100 history.

Askew took the lead away from teammate Norman mire feet away from the yard of bricks on the final lap, which was all he needed to claim his third win of his maiden Indy Lights season.

“This is unreal,” Askew told NBC Sports in Victory Lane. “I’ve never raced in front of so many people in my life. This is unbelievable.”

“I woke up this morning and I felt like this could be the day. Starting from eighth, I knew I was going to have a good car. This is incredible. Oh my gosh.”

