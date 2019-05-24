Kanaan fastest in Carb Day practice

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tony Kanaan set the fastest lap during Indianapolis 500 Carb Day practice Friday afternoon, with a best one lap speed of 225.517 mph.

The A.J. Foyt Racing driver led Santino Ferrucci by 0.0054 seconds.

Takuma Sato would end the session third fastest with a 225.468 mph, with Jordan King (225.337 mph) and James Davison (225.314 mph) rounding out the top five.

Further down the practice results, defending race champion Will Power was the fastest Penske driver of the session, finishing tenth with a best lap speed of 224.240 mph.

Indianapolis 500 pole sitter and IndyCar Grand Prix winner Simon Pagenaud would finish the session 22nd fastest, with a best lap time of 222.856 mph.

With Carb Day practice complete, the next on track session for the NTT IndyCar Series will be the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, with coverage beginning Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN, and then moving over to NBC at 11:00 a.m. ET

