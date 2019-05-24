Watch: Top 5 closest finishes in Indy 500 history (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As we near the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, NBC Sports will be counting down some of the top moments in the race’s illustrious history, right up until May 26.

Today’s countdown features the top five closest finishes, highlighted by Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marco Andretti’s battle in 2014, and Juan Pablo Montoya and Will Power’s showdown from 2015.

For more Indy 500 coverage, check out NBC Sports Gold for exclusive coverage, and don’t miss the race on NBC on May 26.