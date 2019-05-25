INDYCAR Photo

Rahal believes his Indianapolis 500 car is “Money”

By Bruce MartinMay 25, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – One of the happiest drivers after the final practice session for Sunday’s 103rdIndianapolis 500 was Graham Rahal. Although he was 17thon the speed list at 223.664 miles per hour in the No. 15 Honda, Rahal was happy with the way the car performed in traffic.

As fellow-driver Ryan Hunter-Reay pulled up in a golf-cart, Rahal told the Andretti Autosports driver that he had a race car that was “Money.”

“It was good there at the end,” Rahal said. “I’m always the cautiously optimistic person, but if I tell you it’s good; it’s good. I was able to pass a lot of guys and was up there with the Penske Boys at the end.

“If it stays like that and we get ourselves in position, we have a good chance at this thing. We have a few things to overcome, but it felt good. It felt really good.”

This came after Rahal had a slight brush with the Turn 2 wall when his right-front tire “kissed” the outside wall.

“The car was OK, then it took off with understeer and brushed the wall,” Rahal said. “With the winds like this, it gets gusty. I was behind two or three cars. If you get a crosswind and hit the wake, it’s going to go.

“It was one close call, but after that, the car was really good.

“Maybe we bent something, and it helped the setup. The car felt fine and it drove straight.”

There are plenty of tire marks on the white walls at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rahal has left a few of those with his car in the past, including Friday.

“I felt really good,” Rahal said. “My car was strong. If the car can stay like that, we’re good. The temperatures should be similar. We have the downforce package right. We tried some things we haven’t tried yet.

“I don’t know what happened, but she sure turned on all of a sudden.”

INDYCARRahal is also optimistic at his ability to pass in the 500-Mile Race.

“I was able to pass, and I’ll be honest, earlier in the week, I thought no,” Rahal said. “But I was genuinely able to pass. I think we’ll be fine.

“There is no doubt we are in a good spot. There is a lot that can go right or wrong, but we are in a pretty good spot.”

Rahal starts 17thin Sunday’s 103rdIndianapolis 500. He is flanked by 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan to the inside and 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon to the outside.

Oregon museum exhibit honors Mario Andretti

By Michael EubanksMay 25, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT
With the 50th anniversary of Mario Andretti’s lone Indianapolis 500 victory being celebrated this year, an Oregon motorsports museum has recently opened an extensive exhibit honoring the life and career of the racing legend.

The exhibit, appropriately titled Mario Andretti: Racing Royalty, opened on March 23 and runs through November 2 at the World of Speed Motorsports Museum in the Portland suburb of Wilsonville, OR.

The exhibit features eleven vehicles from Andretti’s racing career, covering a variety of different disciplines, and also includes exclusive video interviews with Mario, brother Aldo, son Michael and grandson Marco Andretti, as well as interviews with a variety of other racing personalities telling stories about Andretti, his legacy, and his contributions to the sport.

Museum Curator Ron Hugeli was one of the key individuals who helped organize the exhibit, and he recently explained to NBC Sports why he felt that it was time for the museum to construct an exhibit honoring Andretti.

“He is a person that has excelled and been a winner in eleven different forms of motorsport,” Hugeli said. “He’s had over five decades of racing competitively. He is the only race car driver, in my knowledge, whose name is part of the American lexicon. How many times have you heard somebody say, ‘Who do you think you are, Mario Andretti?’

“The man was able to get into any kind of car and be successful. Maybe not master it the first time, but boy, I tell you, give him a little bit of time and he’d be at the top of the game.”

The eleven cars from Andretti’s career that are featured in the exhibit are:

• 1949 Hudson Modified (Mario’s first race car)

• 1950 Hillegass TQ Midget

• 1955 Hillegass Sprint Car

• 1964 Kuzma Indy Roadster

• 1967 Ford Fairlane Stock Car (a recreation of Mario’s Daytona 500 Winner)

• 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV J4 (12 Hours of Sebring Winner)

• 1969 Grant King (Pikes Peak Winning Car)

• 1972 Viceroy Champ Dirt Car

• 1979 IROC Camaro

• 1981 Wildcat Indy Car (from the controversial finish in the 1981 Indianapolis 500)

• 1994 Lola Indy Car (Used in the IMAX film, SuperSpeedway)

Mario Andretti: Racing Royalty is open every Tuesday-Sunday at the World of Speed Museum, and Hugeli said that Mario will make appearances at the exhibit in late August when IndyCar returns to Portland International Raceway.

