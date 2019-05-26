How to watch 103rd running of the Indy 500

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday marks the first broadcast of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing by NBC Sports Group, which covered the 103rd Indianapolis 500 with eight hours of coverage Sunday.

NBCSports.com also is all in at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with writers Nate Ryan and Bruce Martin on site and with Michael Eubanks and Dan Beaver contributing remotely.

From Fernando Alonso’s stunning failure to qualify to Roger Penske celebrating two important anniversaries to how the race could be the harbinger of a new era in collaboration between IndyCar and NASCAR, relive all the major storylines from the past two weeks at the Brickyard.

RACE DAY, SUNDAY, MAY 26

–Why the Indianapolis 500 is so difficult to win with even the fastest car: Many drivers believe the track “chooses its winners.”

–How NBC Sports’ pit reporters see the race unfolding.

–Your guide to watching the 103rd Indy 500.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

—Why the Snake Pit’s EDM concert is the most important marketing tool for the track to reach a younger audience, which is a struggle IndyCar and all motorsports are facing.

–Some legends of the Indy 500 explain what the race means to them.

–Why Graham Rahal believes his Indianapolis 500 car is “money.”

–Sebastien Bourdais made the Fast Nine, but he wasn’t so happy with his car after practice.

–Five-time series champion Scott Dixon tries to rebound from the worst Indy 500 starting spot of his career.

–An Oregon motorsports museum is paying tribute to 1969 Indy 500 winner Mario Andretti.

CARB DAY, FRIDAY, MAY 24

–It’s apropos that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will lead the field to green Sunday because it could be a harbinger of more IndyCar-NASCAR collaboration and crossovers.

–NBC Sports analyst Danica Patrick explains the complexities and nuances of an IndyCar steering wheel.

—IndyCar unveiled the next phase of safety technology to protect the driver in the cockpit.

–Roger Penske’s powerhouse team celebrated its 50th year of competing in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

—Five things to watch in Sunday’s 500-mile race.

–If you had wondered why Oriol Servia is wearing a Bill Murray-themed helmet, we have the answer.

–Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner, led the way in the final practice.

—Marcus Ericsson’s pit crew was fastest in the annual competition.

—Oliver Askew was the winner of a thrilling Freedom 100 Indy Lights race.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

–The amazing story of how Roger Penske’s cars dominated the race 25 years ago with a top-secret engine.

–There was relief for IndyCar drivers and teams after a few heavy impacts and airborne crashes during Indy 500 practice and qualifying.

—How Mario Andretti celebrated his 50 years at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

—This race always has had some pull with drawing celebrities (with Matt Damon and Christian Bale being the latest examples).

–The Indy 500 has a dual Swedish connection for 2019.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

—The heartwarming story of Kyle Kaiser and Juncos Racing continues with the addition of sponsors for Sunday’s race.

—There’s something about Indy for Ed Carpenter Racing, which again put its home-track advantage to work.

—Sizing up the long shots for the 103rd Indy 500.

—Mike Tirico hitches a ride with an IndyCar legend in his introduction to IMS.

—Who is rookie Ben Hanley? Learn more about an unlikely Indy 500 entrant.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

—How Kaiser and Juncos Racing beat the odds to make the Indy 500.

–After a rough week, Sage Karam stepped up when it mattered most in qualifying.

–For 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, this year’s race could be a way of repaying Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

MONDAY, MAY 20

—How did the unthinkable happen to Alonso and McLaren? We retrace the many missteps and months leading up to an epic failure.

–With cool weather and maximum grip, Monday’s practice with race setups was quite chaotic.

LAST ROW/POLE QUALIFYING, SUNDAY MAY 19

–Continuing his brilliant run in May, IndyCar Grand Prix winner Simon Pagenaud wins the pole position for Team Penske.

—Alonso and McLaren are stunned in getting bumped from the Indy 500 by Kyle Kaiser on the final run of Last Row qualifying.

–He didn’t win the pole, but Colton Herta might have been the most impressive Fast Nine driver.

QUALIFYING, SATURDAY MAY 18

–Ed Carpenter Racing’s Chevrolets show strength on the first day of qualifying, led by Spencer Pigot securing the top spot for the Fast Nine.

–The misery continues for Alonso, who fails to lock into the field despite multiple attempts at qualifying.

—Another Indianapolis nightmare looms for James Hinchcliffe, who has some unwanted experience with adversity such as Saturday’s hard crash in practice.

–A feel-good story for Pippa Mann, who becomes the only woman in the Indy 500 field.

FAST FRIDAY, MAY 17

–Alonso admits he is concerned about his chances for making the race.

–Conor Daly’s Andretti Autosport Honda has the speed on Fast Friday and here’s who needed to find some for qualifying.

–Juncos Racing falls into a big hole but vows to make the Indy 500 in a backup car after Kaiser’s airborne crash the day before qualifying.

THURSDAY, MAY 16

–Ed Carpenter Racing’s Ed Jones shows speed on Day 3.

—Pato O’Ward unfortunately joins the hit parade at Indy with a heavy practice wreck.

–Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson pays a visit to Alonso and the rest of the IndyCar paddock.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

–Alonso becomes the first to slap the wall on the second day of practice.

–McLaren Racing’s IndyCar program tries to regroup after a tough start.

–Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Felix Rosenqvist receives a rude introduction with heavy impacts at IMS.

–Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden is fastest on Day 2 at IMS.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

–Defending Indy 500 winner Will Power turns the fastest lap on opening day.

–The first signs that Alonso was in trouble: Team was baffled by electrical problems on opening day.