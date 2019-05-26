Clive Rose/Getty Images

Indianapolis 500 coverage: Links here to read all our stories

By Nate RyanMay 26, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday marks the first broadcast of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing by NBC Sports Group, which covered the 103rd Indianapolis 500 with eight hours of coverage Sunday.

NBCSports.com also is all in at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with writers Nate Ryan and Bruce Martin on site and with Michael Eubanks and Dan Beaver contributing remotely.

From Fernando Alonso’s stunning failure to qualify to Roger Penske celebrating two important anniversaries to how the race could be the harbinger of a new era in collaboration between IndyCar and NASCAR, relive all the major storylines from the past two weeks at the Brickyard.

RACE DAY, SUNDAY, MAY 26

–Why the Indianapolis 500 is so difficult to win with even the fastest car: Many drivers believe the track “chooses its winners.”

–How NBC Sports’ pit reporters see the race unfolding.

–Your guide to watching the 103rd Indy 500.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Why the Snake Pit’s EDM concert is the most important marketing tool for the track to reach a younger audience, which is a struggle IndyCar and all motorsports are facing.

–Some legends of the Indy 500 explain what the race means to them.

–Why Graham Rahal believes his Indianapolis 500 car is “money.”

–Sebastien Bourdais made the Fast Nine, but he wasn’t so happy with his car after practice.

–Five-time series champion Scott Dixon tries to rebound from the worst Indy 500 starting spot of his career.

–An Oregon motorsports museum is paying tribute to 1969 Indy 500 winner Mario Andretti.

CARB DAY, FRIDAY, MAY 24

–It’s apropos that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will lead the field to green Sunday because it could be a harbinger of more IndyCar-NASCAR collaboration and crossovers.

–NBC Sports analyst Danica Patrick explains the complexities and nuances of an IndyCar steering wheel.

IndyCar unveiled the next phase of safety technology to protect the driver in the cockpit.

–Roger Penske’s powerhouse team celebrated its 50th year of competing in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Five things to watch in Sunday’s 500-mile race.

–If you had wondered why Oriol Servia is wearing a Bill Murray-themed helmet, we have the answer.

–Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner, led the way in the final practice.

Marcus Ericsson’s pit crew was fastest in the annual competition.

Oliver Askew was the winner of a thrilling Freedom 100 Indy Lights race.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

–The amazing story of how Roger Penske’s cars dominated the race 25 years ago with a top-secret engine.

–There was relief for IndyCar drivers and teams after a few heavy impacts and airborne crashes during Indy 500 practice and qualifying.

How Mario Andretti celebrated his 50 years at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This race always has had some pull with drawing celebrities (with Matt Damon and Christian Bale being the latest examples).

–The Indy 500 has a dual Swedish connection for 2019.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

The heartwarming story of Kyle Kaiser and Juncos Racing continues with the addition of sponsors for Sunday’s race.

There’s something about Indy for Ed Carpenter Racing, which again put its home-track advantage to work.

Sizing up the long shots for the 103rd Indy 500.

Mike Tirico hitches a ride with an IndyCar legend in his introduction to IMS.

Who is rookie Ben Hanley? Learn more about an unlikely Indy 500 entrant.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

How Kaiser and Juncos Racing beat the odds to make the Indy 500.

–After a rough week, Sage Karam stepped up when it mattered most in qualifying.

–For 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, this year’s race could be a way of repaying Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

MONDAY, MAY 20

How did the unthinkable happen to Alonso and McLaren? We retrace the many missteps and months leading up to an epic failure.

–With cool weather and maximum grip, Monday’s practice with race setups was quite chaotic.

LAST ROW/POLE QUALIFYING, SUNDAY MAY 19

–Continuing his brilliant run in May, IndyCar Grand Prix winner Simon Pagenaud wins the pole position for Team Penske.

Alonso and McLaren are stunned in getting bumped from the Indy 500 by Kyle Kaiser on the final run of Last Row qualifying.

–He didn’t win the pole, but Colton Herta might have been the most impressive Fast Nine driver.

QUALIFYING, SATURDAY MAY 18

–Ed Carpenter Racing’s Chevrolets show strength on the first day of qualifying, led by Spencer Pigot securing the top spot for the Fast Nine.

–The misery continues for Alonso, who fails to lock into the field despite multiple attempts at qualifying.

Another Indianapolis nightmare looms for James Hinchcliffe, who has some unwanted experience with adversity such as Saturday’s hard crash in practice.

–A feel-good story for Pippa Mann, who becomes the only woman in the Indy 500 field.

FAST FRIDAY, MAY 17

–Alonso admits he is concerned about his chances for making the race.

–Conor Daly’s Andretti Autosport Honda has the speed on Fast Friday and here’s who needed to find some for qualifying.

–Juncos Racing falls into a big hole but vows to make the Indy 500 in a backup car after Kaiser’s airborne crash the day before qualifying.

THURSDAY, MAY 16

–Ed Carpenter Racing’s Ed Jones shows speed on Day 3.

Pato O’Ward unfortunately joins the hit parade at Indy with a heavy practice wreck.

–Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson pays a visit to Alonso and the rest of the IndyCar paddock.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

–Alonso becomes the first to slap the wall on the second day of practice.

–McLaren Racing’s IndyCar program tries to regroup after a tough start.

–Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Felix Rosenqvist receives a rude introduction with heavy impacts at IMS.

–Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden is fastest on Day 2 at IMS.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

–Defending Indy 500 winner Will Power turns the fastest lap on opening day.

–The first signs that Alonso was in trouble: Team was baffled by electrical problems on opening day.

‘The track will choose you’: Drivers on why winning Indy is so difficult

By Nate RyanMay 26, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – It took a dozen tries for Tony Kanaan to win the Indianapolis 500, leaving the Brazilian with nearly too much emptiness, frustration and heartache to bear at times.

If only he knew from the outset what he and so many other IndyCar drivers have come to learn about winning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the world-famous 500-Mile Race that the 2.5-mile oval has hosted for more than a century.

“The track will choose you,” said Kanaan, who led eight races and probably had the best car three or four times before finally tasting the Winner’s Circle milk in 2013. “If she picks the winner, that’s the guy who’s going to win.

“There’s something magical about this place that you can’t explain. When people think they have it figured out, the place goes, ‘No you haven’t. I own this thing. And I will decide.’ ”

There could be more worthy candidates desperate to be tapped Sunday than ever.

The 103rd Indy 500 will roll off at 12:45 p.m. ET on NBC with its closest field in history.

A scant 1.8932 seconds separates pole-sitter Simon Pagenaud from Pippa Mann, breaking the previous mark of 2.1509 seconds in 2014 (which featured the race’s second-closest finish with Ryan Hunter-Reay holding off three-time winner Helio Castroneves by 0.6 seconds).

The 2019 race occurs with the NTT IndyCar Series enjoying a major renaissance with many proclaiming it’s depth of talent and teams is at a high-water mark since 1995, the last year before racing’s worst civil war split IndyCar into two rival series that diluted the competition and desecrated the Greatest Spectacle in Racing for several years.

A decade past reunification, a new era is under way in which IndyCar again has become a destination for world-class drivers, and its biggest race will be the benefactor Sunday.

“It’s the most competitive field I’ve ever seen in my 18 years here,” Kanaan said. “Qualifying was extremely hard, and it’s really tight. So yeah, I think it’s going to be a difficult race. I do strongly believe that everybody, every single guy starting this race, and girl, they think they can win this race, which is true.”

But there still is that matter of having good fortune smile upon you, as it has for 70 of the 777 drivers who have started at Indy (six for the first time this year).

It happened in 2016 for rookie Alexander Rossi, who was running in the top 10 but didn’t have “a race-winning car by any stretch of the imagination.” Two mediocre pit stops put him off sequence from the rest of the field … and on the path to victory lane on fuel mileage.

“We found a strategy that was the right one,” Rossi said. “Whereas in 2017, I feel I had the most dominant car, and then I end up finishing seventh and were nowhere close at the end.

“It is impossible to know who’s going to win this one, which is what makes it what it is. You can go to a Road America or even an Iowa and the guy on pole, he’s probably got it locked up. Whereas here, it can be 33 guys who can win this race.

“That’s why we all have such an obsession with it because it’s not necessarily the guy who does the best job. It’s just the guy that the track chooses. I think there’s a lot of merit to that.”

If the outcome does come down to the best driver and fastest car, many are pointing at Rossi’s No. 27 Dallara-Honda. The Andretti Autosport ace has had the fastest car for much of the past two weeks, and he left no doubt about his ability to manage traffic last year when he started 32nd and finished fourth with a blinding array of brilliant passes on restarts.

Rossi and others complained that passing was too difficult in 2018 (after a string of Indy 500s in which lead changes seemingly were nonstop), and IndyCar officials responded by tweaking this year’s cars to enhance front grip.

Because Sunday’s temperatures are expected to be in the 70s, the ambient track temperature should be low enough to engender more action than last year.

“I think they made a step,” Rossi said. “I don’t know it’s completely all the way to get back to the race we’ve had in ’14 through 2017. Because the issue last year was if you were behind one car, it was easy to follow, and you could get around someone. If you were two to three cars back, it was really, really challenging. Now you can be three to four cars back and be OK.

“The short answer is it’ll definitely be a more interesting race than last year. And that’s a good thing, for sure.”

As always, the key to winning will be positioning – particularly with a well-executed final pit stop and accompanying handling adjustments to the car. Drivers want that, plus a top-five spot with 75 to 100 miles remaining to have a legitimate shot at winning.

“You have to put yourself in position every single year, and hopefully one of the years, it just kind of falls your way and works out,” said Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, who will make his eighth Indy start in search of his first win. “A lot of people say the track chooses you, and I think to some degree that’s true. You have 10 races there, and you could put yourself in position all 10 races, and maybe none of them choose you. It’s just such a hard race to win.

“The best thing you can do is put yourself in position. Being in that top three right at the very end and hoping you had the right car, the right trim level, you made the right decision. You had the best final pit stop. All those things line up, and I think you can win the event. So the more times you give yourself that opportunity, I think the more likely it is that one of those years is going to pan out.”

Graham Rahal, who will be trying to join his father, Bobby, as one of 70 Indy 500 winners, will be making his dozenth attempt at the Brickyard. He was stunned to learn that Rick Mears, one of three four-time Indy 500 winners, collected all of his wins over a period of 13 starts.

“This place is so elusive,” Rahal said. “When it’s your opportunity, you have to take advantage of it. When you’re a kid, you don’t think about things like that. This is my 12th. You start to think about that. What am I doing wrong? Every opportunity you get, you have to make the most out of it because for me, God knows how many more there are. There aren’t many opportunities to maximize that.

“It’s easy not to think that way when you first come around this place. It’s easy to take it for granted and think some day it’ll be your turn. It’s just going to happen. It isn’t just going to happen. You have to put it all together. It’s hard to do.”

Said Rossi: “It’s a part of the addiction. It’s why as soon as Sunday at 4 o’clock rolls around, and you haven’t one, you’re immediately thinking about the next year’s race. And you don’t have that at other events. If you have another event and finish third and on the podium, that’s pretty cool, that’s a good result. Whatever. Here if you’re third, you’re angry. Nothing else matters. You either win or you might as well as go home.”

It’s a feeling Kanaan knows well, though the A.J. Foyt Racing driver said his long wait never was tinged by bitterness but instead full of respect for a track with 110 years of history.

“I remember the worst days of my life were the Mondays after this race when you don’t win,” he said. “You feel like extremely empty. It’s like a hangover. Not to get affected by it and say, ‘I’d never do this again.’ It just took all my power away.

“So, for me, it was always Monday I’d wake up if I hadn’t won and think about what’s going to happen 364 days from then.”