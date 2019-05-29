Oriol Servia defends moves that drew controversy, criticism in Indy 500

After being lambasted by runner-up Alexander Rossi for “one of the most disrespectful things I’ve ever seen in a race car,” Oriol Servia defended his Indianapolis 500 maneuvers.
The Spaniard’s Dallara-Honda was a lap down with fewer than 50 laps remaining when he nearly made contact with Rossi, who was running in the top five.
After nearly hitting the inside wall on the frontstretch, Rossi passed Servia on the outside down the frontstretch the following lap.
Rossi wildly shook his right hand outside the cockpit while hanging onto the wheel with his left at 230 mph.
“He’s a lap down and defending, putting me to the wall at 230 miles an hour,” Rossi said of Servia.
“It’s unacceptable. It’s unacceptable for him, and it’s unacceptable that IndyCar allowed it to happen as long as they did.”
In a series of tweets Tuesday night, Servia defended his actions, which he said were permitted by IndyCar rules (his driving wasn’t penalized by the stewards).
Servia also noted that he was in a situation similar to third-place finisher Takuma Sato, and that if he’d caught the right breaks on cautions and how the race unfolded for other cars, he could have been back on the lead lap.
For the second consecutive year, the Indy 500 is Servia’s only scheduled IndyCar race this season. He will return to driving the pace car for the NTT Series in serveral races, which he discussed on a recent episode of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast.
VIENNA (AP) — Family, friends and fans gathered Wednesday at St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna for a last farewell to Formula One great Niki Lauda.
The wooden coffin of the three-time champion was decorated with his red racing helmet and surrounded by six white candles and rose wreaths with two large portraits of Lauda behind it. The Austrian died on May 20 at the age of 70, less than a year after undergoing a lung transplant.
Lauda, who won two of his Formula One titles after a horrific crash in which he suffered serious burns, later became a prominent figure in the aviation industry and in recent years served as a non-executive chairman of the Mercedes F1 team.
Before the beginning of the service, hundreds of fans solemnly walked by the coffin, many of them crossing themselves and taking cell phone photos.
“He was an unpretentious, humble, shining star among the racing drivers,” Toni Faber, the cathedral’s priest who was to give the sermon for Lauda, told Austrian news agency APA before the service. “He had a sense of humor, was true-to-life, target-oriented and no-nonsense.”
Lauda won the F1 title in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari and again in 1984 with McLaren.
In 1976, he was badly burned when he crashed during the German Grand Prix, but he made an astonishingly fast return to racing only six weeks later.
Lauda remained closely involved with the F1 circuit after retiring as a driver in 1985.
Several Formula One stars were expected to attend the service along with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Arnold Schwarzenegger.