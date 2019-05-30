Gary Nastase/Auto Imagery

NHRA: Will John Force finally earn 150th career win this weekend?

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 30, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
JOLIET, Illinois – It seems virtually everywhere he goes, everyone he talks to and everything he sees and hears — even in his dreams and nightmares — legendary NHRA driver John Force can’t get away from the number 150.

There’s a good reason for that. The winningest driver in NHRA history has been trying for more than two years to become the first driver to ever win 150 races. After winning four races in 2016, he won just one race apiece in 2017 (No. 148) and 2018 (No. 149). And even though he keeps trying, Force still hasn’t been able to hit that one-five-zero mark.

But Force, who turned 70 on May 4, is hoping to finally earn that elusive victory in this weekend’s Route 66 Nationals at one of his favorite and more successful tracks on the NHRA national event circuit, Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois.

He has plenty of motivation:

* He’s a three-time winner at the suburban Chicago track. His last win at Route 66 was in 2006. He’s also made a total of six final round appearances, most recently in 2013. He also has been No. 1 qualifier five times in the Windy City.

* He made history at Route 66 in 2000. Just a couple of years after the track opened as the first “stadium” of drag racing, Force won his 86th career race there, overtaking the late Bob Glidden to become the all-time winningest driver in NHRA history.

* Old World Industries, parent company of Peak Coolant and Motor Oil, the primary sponsor on Force’s Chevrolet Camaro Funny Car, is headquartered in suburban Chicago and Force will be hosting several hundred guests from the company over the weekend. Force recently signed a three-year contract extension with the company, meaning he’ll be racing until at least he’s 73 years old.

I’m going to be racing for awhile,” Force told NBC Sports. “I’m excited about coming back to Chicago. I won a lot of races there, won my 86th there and set a record. Now I’m trying to set 150. I struggled last year with the car, we got into trouble, couldn’t get out of it, came around and finished in the top 10. This year was a new start with a new team and we’re doing good. We’re not getting the wins but it’s going to happen.

The old days where I’d go out and win 12, 13 races out of 24 in a season, them days are gone. The competition is too tough. My own driver (son-in-law and John Force Racing president) Robert Hight has taken me out three times (in semifinal matches) this year and once in the final at Charlotte. These guys are tough, so it ain’t going to be like the old days. You can’t sleep, you have to stay focused.”

Force’s most recent championship – a record-setting 16th – came in 2013. And while he continues to chase his 17th crown, the king of the quartermile is confident it’s just a matter of time, perhaps in this case a matter of mere days this weekend, until he finally captures No. 150.

It’s no more of a struggle than to get (win number) 148 or 149,” Force said. “I’m driving Courtney’s race car (daughter Courtney Force stepped away from racing before this season began), brought over my son-in-law Danny Hood (daughter Ashley Force’s husband) and Brian Corradi (as co-crew chiefs). It’s a good race car. We were No. 1 qualifier at Richmond but couldn’t get the win there, but it’s starting to show promise and we’ll see where it goes.”

Even though he’s older than every one of his competitors, and is also doing battle with several drivers that are a third of his age, Force says his love for the sport and the competition keeps him young. But he humorously admits he’s had to make at least a few adjustments to keep up with Father Time.

Like wearing glasses nearly full-time for the first time in his life.

I don’t want to say I look like a nerd because that’s not politically correct,” he said with a laugh, and continuing with a chuckle by adding, “I’m going to look a little strange when I come in wearing glasses, but I’m strange looking anyways, so it don’t matter.”

When – not if – Force captures that 150th win, what will be his next goal? Can he reach 175 wins or maybe even 200, even though he’d likely be closing in on 90 years old by then?

I set a goal years ago that I was going to catch (Richard) Petty’s 200 wins, and now Kyle Busch has caught him,” Force said. “But I still set goals. I’ve been chasing guys like (Don) Prudhomme, (Big Daddy Don) Garlits and (Kenny) Bernstein my whole life. It ain’t about them, it’s about goal-setting that makes you strive to get there.

I don’t even tell people my age anymore. I feel like I’m going on 100. I came over here when race cars had wooden wheels, but I love what I do.”

Force struggled to a ninth-place finish in last year’s standings. To say the least, it was an explosive season but for all the wrong reasons, most notably experiencing four motor explosions – two of which put him into the hospital for at least a few hours of observation and examination.

Through the first eight races of the 24-race 2019 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule, the start for Force this season has been much better. That’s why he’s so optimistic that No. 150 is right around the corner. Then, once he gets that monkey off his back, it’ll be on to No. 151.

Is 150 a monkey on your back? Yeah, but I don’t let that stuff bother me,” Force said. “I don’t think about it. I’ll get it sooner or later, unless I have a heart attack – and that could happen, I just hope it don’t happen on the racetrack.

I just had a complete physical and my health is good, heart checks out, I can do treadmills. For my age, they’re amazed. They say just keep doing what you’re doing.

We got snake-bit last year. Our engine program, it wasn’t the tuner’s fault, it was some things they had changed and it snake-bit us and we couldn’t stop it. We looked so many places and created things in the motor to make it stronger, and it made things worse.

All of a sudden, just everything went wrong. This year, I made some changes. We’re back on track, we’re going to go down this road, we have some new sponsors. Everything is changing, but change is good. We just have to figure out how to win – and we’re going to.

Bottom line, we keep putting ourselves in a position to win. I’m getting more confident every week. I’m using every trick I’ve got to run with these kids but it’s gonna happen.”

NOTES: Qualifying begins with two rounds Friday night (6:15 and 8:45 p.m. CT). The final two rounds of qualifying are Saturday (3:30 and 6 p.m. CT). Eliminations begin Sunday at 11 a.m. CT.

After thrilling Indy 500, it’s off to Detroit for doubleheader

By Bruce MartinMay 29, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT
MOORESVILLE, North Carolina – Since winning a spectacular 103rdIndianapolis 500, Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske has had a busy week that included Monday night’s Victory Awards Celebration in Indianapolis and a trip to New York on Tuesday for a full day of media appearances.

That schedule may be light compared to what the teams have had to do.

It’s another grueling week for Team Penske and the other teams that compete regularly in the NTT IndyCar Series. After three full weeks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that began with practice and qualifications for the INDYCAR Grand Prix on May 10 and the race on May 11, followed by a full week of practice and qualifications for the 103rdIndianapolis 500.

Race week was last week culminating with Pagenaud’s thrilling battle with Alexander Rossi in the final 13 laps of the 103rdIndy 500 on Sunday, May 26.

All but three of the full-time teams in the NTT IndyCar Series are based in Indianapolis. Carlin is based in Boca Raton, Florida, Dale Coyne Racing is in Plainfield, Illinois and Team Penske is in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Pagenaud’s winning crew on the No. 22 Menards Chevrolet were honored at Monday night’s Victory Awards Celebration at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. Afterwards, they boarded the team’s charter jet, known as “Air Penske” and flew to Statesville Airport in nearby Statesville, North Carolina, arriving very late Monday night.

From there, it was back to work at the race shop in Mooresville early Tuesday morning to continue preparations on the car that will race on Detroit’s Belle Isle street course in this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

It’s not just one race this weekend, it’s a doubleheader with full races on both Saturday and Sunday.

Following that event, it’s a short week because the teams turn over their street course setup for oval configuration and head to Texas Motor Speedway for a Saturday night race on June 8 at Texas Motor Speedway in the DXC Technology 600.

That means no rest for the weary warriors of IndyCar.

For Team Penske chief mechanic Trevor Lacasse, it’s his second Indy 500 win as a crewmember, but it’s his first in the lead role on the crew of the No. 22 Chevrolet. He was part of the winning crew when Juan Pablo Montoya won the 99thIndianapolis 500 in 2015.

Now, it’s off to Detroit.

“We’re going to try to get Roger Penske some more wins at his race this weekend in Detroit,” Lacasse told NBC Sports.com. “We flew home after the Victory Banquet Monday night, worked all day Tuesday to get the cars ready for Detroit, had a bit of a rest on Wednesday, then we leave for Detroit on Thursday to start setting up for Friday’s practice.”

Because Pagenaud’s No. 22 Dallara/Chevrolet won the 103rdIndianapolis 500, it is now taken out of the rotation. Team owner Roger Penske always puts the winning Indy 500 car aside, where it will be refurbished and become a “museum piece.”

Penske has 18 “museum pieces” for his 18 Indianapolis 500 victory, far and away more than any other team.

“The good news is we get to retire a car, but the bad thing is we have lost a car in the rotation,” Kyle Moyer, Team Penske General Manager, IndyCar, told NBC Sports.com. “We’ll have to move Helio Castroneves’ car into the rotation for Simon to get ready for Texas.”

The car that is being retired was one of Pagenaud’s cars from his 2016 season. It was put into the rotation in 2013 and was number 042.

“It’s been around for a while and has won a lot of races,” Moyer said.

For the rest of the cars in the Indy 500 in the Team Penske stable, the equipment beat the team back to the shop in Mooresville, North Carolina.

“All of Team Penske’s cars besides Simon’s went back to North Carolina on Sunday night after the race,” Lacasse explained. “We got some help from our Sports Car guys and the rest of the crew to get the cars turned around for Detroit.

“That’s the great thing about this team, everybody pitches in and helps each other. On Sunday, we might show up with a different shirt on, but it’s all one team. We have three cars identically built and it’s a team effort.”

The cars and parts left Indianapolis for Mooresville, North Carolina Sunday night. On Monday, the computers and office equipment in the Gasoline Alley garages – Team Penske’s home away from home the past three weeks – were loaded up and carted off.

“We have a group of guys that flew home Monday morning to help get things turned around, while the rest of us got to stay for the banquet,” Lacasse said. “We flew home and were all at work bright and early Tuesday morning.

“We’re in business to win races. As Roger Penske said when we went out to ‘Kiss the Bricks,’ 18 wins in the Indy 500 is pretty good, but he has 20 wins circled in his book.

“Now that, would be pretty cool.”

Moyer is the general manager, IndyCar, at Team Penske. He told NBC Sports.com that the team’s street and road course cars for Detroit were actually prepared last week, to give them a head start on the back-to-back events on the same weekend.

“Having our Sports Car team come in on Memorial Day was a bonus for us because it helps out everybody there,” Moyer said. “Everything has to be loaded and off to Detroit.

“The big turnaround is after Detroit. Then, you have only two days to get ready for that one and you are flipping cars from street course to oval.”

How does an IndyCar team keep the crew fresh during such a demanding part of the schedule?

“The good thing is everybody knows the situation,” Moyer said. “We had Wednesday off and that was really good for the guys. Detroit is two races that go by quickly, then it’s off to Texas.

“Then, we’ll have some time off. After Elkhart Lake, we get a two-week break and I can’t remember the last time we’ve had two weeks off in the season in IndyCar.”

For team owner Roger Penske, it was Indy 500 win No. 18. For Lacasse, it’s Indy 500 win No. 2. For Moyer, it was Indy 500 win No. 8 including one win with Galles Racing in 1992, one with Barry Green in 1995, Indy 500 wins in 2005, 2007 and 2014 with Andretti Autosport and Team Penske Indy 500 wins in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

“I still have two more fingers I can put a ring on,” Moyer said. “We’ll keep working on it.”