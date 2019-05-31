Getty Images

Five things to watch for in Detroit Grand Prix

By Dan BeaverMay 31, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series spent the month of May in Indianapolis preparing for and running the 103rd Indy 500. Now, without a moment’s rest, they head to Belle Isle Park in Detroit for Round 7 & 8 of the schedule.

With the 500 as the only oval race so far this year, drivers and teams have been able to concentrate on their street and road course setups. Last week, Simon Pagenaud completed his sweep of Indy – following an IndyCar Grand Prix victory with a dramatic 500 win. That made him the first driver to score two victories this season. There is still a unique winners’ streak in play, however, since a different driver has won each of the twisty track races in 2019.

Will Detroit provide two more winners, or will we start to see one of the drivers begin to establish dominance? That is one of the questions yet to be answered this week. 

  1. Indianapolis Motor Speedway was a streak killer. Pagenaud’s back-to-back wins ended the string of consecutive unique winners, while the rain-plagued Grand Prix snapped a perfect record of top-5s this season for Josef Newgarden and top-10s for Alexander Rossi. Stretching into last year, Newgarden had a top-10 streak of 12 consecutive; Rossi had 11 straight top-10s. Both drivers finished in the top-5 in the 500 to potentially restart their streaks.
  2. Since the IndyCar Series began running a double-header at Belle Isle, Graham Rahal is the only driver to sweep the event – winning the Saturday race from the pole and the Sunday race from third. Sebastien Bourdais won two consecutive by taking the victory in Race 2 of 2015 and Race 1 of 2016.
  3. Starting position is critical at Belle Isle. Eight of 15 races have been won from the front two rows, while only three have been won from further back than 10th. Carlos Munoz won the Saturday 2015 race from furthest back in 20th. And yet, the polesitter has won the race only twice (Rahal in 2017 and Scott Dixon in 2012).
  4. Likewise, starting positive has been extremely important this year: Five of six races have been won from the first two rows. Track position is critical on street courses, so that trend is likely to continue. Pagenaud’s win from eighth in the IndyCar Grand Prix is the worst track position anyone has overcome this year and that race was affected by wet conditions.
  5. Going for three. Since IndyCar has sanctioned the race, no one has scored three victories at Belle Isle yet. Four drivers have a chance to be the first. Along with Bourdais and Rahal, Dixon won in 2012 and 2018, and Will Power won in 2014 and 2016. In addition, Pagenaud has an opportunity to be the first driver to reach three wins in 2019. Helio Castroneves has two CART-sanctioned wins (2000/2001) and added an IndyCar win in 2014.

IMSA: Acura Team Penske wins thriller in Detroit

Courtesy of IMSA
By Michael EubanksJun 1, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT
Team Penske has earned its first IMSA win at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park since 2007, with Dane Cameron taking the No. 6 Acura DPi to Victory Lane after holding off the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi of Felipe Nasr in the closing laps.

The victory was the second consecutive for the duo of Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya, as the No. 6 team previously won the last WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round earlier this month at Mid-Ohio.

“We’ve just been getting better and better,” Cameron told NBC Sports. “Juan did an absolute hell of a job in qualifying. It was pretty amazing, that lap he did. [In the race], we got jumped there in the cycle and I wasn’t real happy about it, so we made sure we made it up to the front. From there, it was just about looking forward and executing. Hats off to everybody at Acura Team Penske.”

Montoya, who started from the pole, led the race early before swapping driving duties with Cameron, who took the lead back on Lap 26 when the No. 77 Team Joest Mazda of Tristan Nunez pitted under green.

Nasr would challenge Cameron for the lead during the final 20 minutes of the race, but Nasr was unable to complete a pass and had to settle with a second-place finish for himself and co-driver Pipo Derani. The No. 7 Acura Team Penske entry of Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves rounded out the podium, finishing third.

Hawksworth, Heistand Win in GTD

There was also a repeat winner in GT Daytona, as the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus of Jack Hawksworth and Richard Heistand took their second consecutive class victory. After outdueling Mario Farnbacher and Meyer Shank Racing at Mid-Ohio, Hawksworth took an 0.828-second win today over the No. 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche of Patrick Long.

Long’s co-driver, Zach Robichon, led the race from the pole, before Hawksworth took the lead with 48 minutes remaining. Hawksworth didn’t surrender the lead for the rest of the race.

“I had a good feeling about today,” Hawksworth told NBC Sports. “You give me a sniff of a win, I’m going to go for it and I’m going to try to win the thing, so that’s what I did.”

AIM Vasser Sullivan’s other Lexus entry, the No. 12 of Frankie Montecalvo and NBC Sports’ own Townsend Bell, finished third in GTD.

The next race of the 2019 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen International on June 30. Live coverage begins at 9:30am ET on the NBC Sports App, and the race will air on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET.

Unofficial Results

