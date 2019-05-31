NHRA

NHRA: Top Fuel driver Clay Millican hopes Chicago is his kinda town again

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 31, 2019, 1:12 AM EDT
JOLIET, Illinois – Clay Millican not only holds the elapsed time record for a Top Fuel dragster in NHRA competition – 3.62 seconds down a 1,000-foot drag strip – he also holds the unique distinction of being the quickest and fastest forklift driver ever in the sport.

Okay, a bit of clarification about that.

It was back in 1998 and Millican was working as a forklift driver at a Kroger Foods warehouse near his Drummonds, Tennessee home. He had long sought to make his passion of drag racing his full-time job. Within one week’s time, he saw that dream become a reality. He earned his Top Fuel competitors license, quit his job at Kroger and competed in his first-ever NHRA race at what was then the brand new Route 66 Raceway in suburban Chicago.

And he’s never looked back – or had to worry about going back to driving a forklift – again.

Over the next 21 seasons, Millican earned six Top Fuel championships and 50 national event victories in the rival International Hot Rod Association. Now, the 53-year-old Millican is going for his first NHRA championship, and enters this weekend’s Route 66 Nationals fourth in the Top Fuel points, having reached the final round in three of the season’s first eight races.

Oh yes, and he’s also defending winner of this race, having captured his second career NHRA national event win at Route 66 last year.

This place is so special for me, I love this place,” Millican said of Route 66, which when he and the track both debuted 21 years ago, it was called the “first stadium of drag racing.”

This weekend, it’ll be kind of deja vu for Millican, as his dragster will carry the same sponsor it had when he made his debut 21 years ago: backing from Major League Baseball’s Chicago White Sox.

 

Millican threw out the first pitch Thursday night at the White Sox game at their Guaranteed Rate Field home.

I’m more nervous doing that than going 330 mph,” Millican told NBC Sports a few hours before the game.

But as it turns out, he didn’t have to worry. He tossed a perfect strike.

 

Now, starting with the first two rounds of qualifying today and going through the weekend, Millican is looking to hit drag racing’s version of a home run with his second consecutive win at Route 66.

We’re calling this the unfinished business tour,” Millican said. “(Crew chief Mike Kloeber) and I never won an NHRA event together, although we won 50 IHRA events and six championships together.

We just never had the opportunity to chase NHRA full-time. Now, I feel we’re in a great position, I’m having fun and it’s great to have early success actually quicker than I thought I would.”

In addition to Kloeber, Millican also has former Kalitta Racing vice president Jim Oberhofer working with his team as a consultant.

Millican finished third last season in the NHRA standings. Ironically, he did so well that legendary Funny Car driver John Force hired away Millican’s entire team during the off-season to come to work for John Force Racing.

That shows the people we had were awesome,” Millican said.

Millican had to rebuild his team from the ground up, and the first guy he called was Kloeber, who had been out of drag racing for seven seasons. Together, they formed a new team and the results so far have not only been encouraging, Millican feels he can reach the winner’s circle come the conclusion of this weekend’s race on Sunday afternoon.

It’s all about the right time and the right people,” Millican said. “People are everything. A driver is a small part of how these cars operate. So it’s about surrounding yourself with the right people.”

But he knows it won’t be an easy thing to do.

The competition in Top Fuel the last two or three years has probably been the most competitive in history,” Millican said. “As far as where we fit in, we’re certainly more towards the underdog side of things, in that we’re a single-car team, we have no way of gathering extra data the other big teams do.

We’re the White Sox vs. the Yankees out there. We’re out there kind of by ourselves and don’t have the unlimited parts and pieces that those big teams do, but we do it with ‘want-to.’ That’s a line my momma has always said about me, that if I wanted to do this so badly, I’d figure out a way to make this happen – and we want to. We want to win and do well and that’s just digging deep and doing it with the parts and pieces you have.”

Millican hopes to relive some of his past success with Kloeber from their IHRA days this Sunday. The pair literally picked up where they left off, even though they had been apart for the better part of a decade until Millican called his old buddy and asked him to help him out.

Or, as Millican put it so astutely:

This year is kind of a refresher for me,” he said. “When you run off into the ditch, you call your friend. That’s what he did, I called Mike Kloeber. I was in a ditch and he pulled me out. When you’re in trouble, you call your buddies.”

Motocross goes mile high: Thunder Valley preview

By Dan BeaverMay 30, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship goes mile-high this week as Round 3 is contested just outside of Denver, Colo. at Thunder Valley Motocross Park.

The Supercross debut in Denver two months ago provides a sneak peak of what viewers can expect. Eli Tomac was favored to win in his home state, and he lived up to expectations as his late-season surge put pressure on Cooper Webb.

Tomac should be able to pick up where he left off after winning this April in the Broncos Stadium at Mile High and last week on Fox Raceway at Pala, Calif. because he is the defending winner on Thunder Valley as well. If he can score back-to-back victories on this track, he will be the first repeat winner in five years. Blake Baggett won in 2017, Ken Roczen in 2016 and Ryan Dungey in 2015.

Roczen expects to challenge, however. He won the opener at Hangtown and finished third last week. He is also the most recent repeat winner with a victory in 2014. Still battling a mysterious health issue that drains his strength, Roczen will have to overcome the high altitude this week. He finished only seventh in the Denver SX race.

The track will be altered from its weekly format with the addition of sand to soften the surface. As the day progresses, the sand and native soil churn together creating new conditions and challenges with each lap.

In addition, the altitude will starve the engines of oxygen – changing the throttle response from what the riders have experienced during the past two weeks.

Baggett bent his front wheel in Moto 1 at Pala and hurt his throttle wrist, but has been cleared to race.

Rookie Joey Savatgy has recovered from a shoulder injury sustained in the Nashville SX race and a deep leg bruise from Las Vegas. He is expected to be back on his Kawasaki this week.

Schedule:

Qualifiers: 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold
Race: Live, 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold (Moto 1) and 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold (Moto 2); replay 4 p.m. ET, June 2

May 25 – 2019 Fox Raceway at Pala

450: Eli Tomac (1-1) won over Marvin Musquin (3-2) and Ken Roczen (2-3).
250: Adam Cianciarulo (3-1) won over Justin Cooper (1-4) and Dylan Ferrandis (7-3).

June 2, 2018 – Thunder Valley

450: Eli Tomac (1-1) defeated Ken Roczen (2-2) and Blake Baggett (3-3).
250: Jeremy Martin (2-1) beat Alex Martin (3-2) and Justin Cooper (1-8).

Overall Wins

450:
[1] Ken Roczen (Hangtown)
[1] Eli Tomac (Pala)

250:
[2] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown, Pala)

Moto Wins

450:
[3] Eli Tomac (Hangtown II, Pala I & II)
[1] Ken Roczen (Hangtown I)

250:
[1] Justin Cooper (Hangtown I, Pala I)
[1] Adam Cianciarulo (Hangtown II, Pala II)

