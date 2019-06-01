Alexander Rossi wins pole for race one of the Detroit Grand Prix

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alexander Rossi won the pole position for race one of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Saturday afternoon, with a lap of 1 minute, 14.1989 seconds around the 2.35-mile Belle Isle street circuit.

The pole is the second of the season for Rossi, and second for the Andretti Autosport driver at Belle Isle. Rossi had previously won the pole for race two of the doubleheader weekend last year.

“We’ve been strong here for the last couple of years, and for one reason or another we haven’t got the result [we were hoping for] so everyone is so highly motivated on the team right now to go out and execute and get what we feel like we’ve kinda given away the last couple of years,” Rossi told NBC Sports.

Josef Newgarden will start the race from the second position with a lap of 1 minute, 14.8272 seconds which came in group one of qualifying.

Belle Isle’s unique qualifying session saw the 22 entered cars split into two separate groups which each took one 12 minute qualifying session. Group one set the even-numbered positions in the field, while group two would set the odd-numbered positions as well as the pole position.

Defending race one champion Scott Dixon (1:14:3995) would qualify third, while rookies Felix Rosenqvist (1:14:9984) and Colton Herta (1:14:8811) qualified fourth and fifth, respectively.

Will Power would qualify a disappointing 12th, while Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud will start this afternoon’s race from the 13th starting position.

Coverage of race one of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

