Josef Newgarden wins shortened Detroit GP Race 1

By Michael EubanksJun 1, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT
Josef Newgarden won an accident-filled Race 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix,  which was condensed into a 75-minute timed race after severe weather delayed the start for over an hour.

Newgarden held off pole sitter Alexander Rossi over a final green-flag run of 12-and-a-half minutes to take his second victory of the season (St. Petersburg).

In a near-repeat of last week’s Indianapolis 500, a Team Penske driver led Rossi to the checkers, followed by Takuma Sato in third place.

“How about that call from Tim?,” Newgarden told NBC Sports. “It was the perfect call to get us the position that we needed.”

The call Newgarden referred to was one made by Tim Cindric, his race strategist, to pit with 44 minutes remaining in the race – just before a yellow flag came out.

With the race leaders yet to pit, Newgarden took the lead during the yellow-flag cycle of stops. It was later reported that Newgarden had not received a full fuel load during his stop, but with help from multiple late-race cautions, Newgarden had enough fuel to make it to the end.

“We really wanted this one,” Newgarden said. “I can’t tell you how hard we worked in the off-season. This whole team made sure our street course cars were ready, and they were ready today.”

Entering 2019 with a focus on getting consistent results, Newgarden has followed through with two wins, four podiums and only one finish worse than fourth (15th at IndyCar Grand Prix – Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course) through the first 7 races.

And with today’s victory, Newgarden has reclaimed the NTT IndyCar Series championship lead by 25 points over Penske teammate and new Indy 500 champion Simon Pagenaud. Newgarden tied Pagenaud earlier in the day by being the fastest driver in his qualifying group, which earned him one championship point.

Pagenaud minimized damage with a nice recovery drive on Saturday, finishing sixth after qualifying mid-pack in 13th. He’s seeking to become the first Indy 500 winner to claim a victory in Detroit the following week.

Also having good runs were rookie Felix Rosenqvist, who broke a rough stretch by finishing fourth, and Ryan Hunter-Reay, who finished fifth to collect his third Top-5 so far this season.

On the flip side, two of IndyCar’s biggest names had costly setbacks.

Will Power climbed from 12th at the start into the Top-5, but on his stop with 40 minutes to go, the right front tire on his Chevrolet was not tightened enough. Moments later, Power lost the tire at pit exit. A subsequent drive-thru penalty for equipment out of the pit box and an unsafe release added further insult for the Australian, who finished 18th.

Then, with 31 minutes to go, it was Scott Dixon’s turn for trouble. After taking a restart in third, the defending series champion appeared to clip the inside wall in Turn 6 before stuffing his Honda into the tire barriers. It marked his first DNF since the 2017 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Live coverage of Race 2 from Detroit begins with qualifying tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN, followed by the main event at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC. The forecast for tomorrow looks much better with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s expected come race time.

Timing of yellow flag costly to Rossi at Detroit

By Bruce MartinJun 1, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
DETROIT – In a timed race, Alexander Rossi was denied victory because Josef Newgarden pitted in the nick of time.

It went down like this:

A torrential downpour delayed the start of Saturday’s Race #1 in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix by nearly 90 minutes, turning Saturday’s NTT IndyCar Series contest into a “timed race.”

Because of the delay, the race distance of 70 laps was changed to 75 minutes to help fit it into the NBC broadcast window. The field started on treaded rain tires, but with the track surface drying, Newgarden pitted for racing slicks on Lap 18.

Just as he came to a stop, the race course went full-course caution after Ed Jones stuffed his Chevrolet into the tire barrier in Turn 7.

Newgarden went on to lead the remainder of the 75-minute race, defeating pole-sitter Alexander Rossi by 0.8237-of-a-second.

The pit stop call was made at the right time by Newgarden’s crew at Team Penske, but the timing of the yellow flag left Rossi feeling blue.

“Again, we’re on the wrong side of the yellow,” Rossi said on finishing runner-up again after coming one spot short in last Sunday’s 103rd Indianapolis 500. “It’s part of the NTT IndyCar Series. Josef did a good job, didn’t make any mistakes there on the last stint. I think we were definitely kind of on another planet.

“I tried to push him into a mistake. We were flat out. But he’s a great driver and isn’t going to make mistakes. Ultimately with a one-groove racetrack like that, couldn’t go offline because it’s wet.”

Teams and drivers were trying to determine the right time to bail out on the rain tires because they are much slower on a dry track than the racing slicks. Marco Andretti was the first to make the change and he had to hold on to his car with all he had, because much of the course was still wet.

But,with the surface rapidly drying, Newgarden’s race strategist and Team Penske president Tim Cindric determined Lap 18 was when Newgarden need to change to the dry tires.

Rossi was still on track leading the race, when Newgarden was in his pit box, Jones crashed, and the yellow flag waved.

At that point, Rossi had to wait until the pits were opened during the caution. Per INDYCAR rules, the pits are closed immediately after a caution in order to pack up behind the safety car.

Once the pits were open, Rossi led the field down pit lane to change tires and refuel, but Newgarden could remain on track. That made him the race leader and Rossi was the first car behind him when the race restarted on Lap 22.

Essentially, fate dealt Rossi another detour from Victory Lane.

“It’s annoying,” Rossi said. “That’s now three times, COTA (Circuit of the Americas), Indy and here. It’s part of it. It ebbs and flows. It’s out of our control.

“I think as a team; we did everything right. We executed. We got on pole. We controlled the race in the wet. We had a great pit stop, huge execution moment for the boys in the pits. They did a good job there to ensure we stayed in front of Scott Dixon and Will Power.

“It was a flawless day for the team. Ultimately it didn’t go our way to be on the top step.”

INDYCAR PHOTORossi believes Scott Dixon and himself were the best in the field in full wet conditions. But Newgarden was able to hang tough and got the right call at the right time.

“He just got lucky with the yellow,” Rossi said. “We didn’t do anything wrong. We were waiting until we were in a window to make it on one stop. The wets were just about to kind of be at the end of their life. The track was about to be dry. Everything was working kind of as we wanted.

“It’s just the car went into the wall right when Josef was in. Nothing you can do about that. That’s just the way races fall sometimes, the way it works.

“You still have to go out and finish it. Like I said, we were on a different level compared to everyone else. He didn’t make any mistakes, did what he had to do to bring it home.

“I think the best two cars ultimately were towards the front.”

For Rossi and the other 21 NTT IndyCar Series drivers competing at Detroit this weekend, they get to sleep this one off and start all over again Sunday morning with another round of qualifications (10:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN) before the race at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC.

“Obviously we have a really fast car in the dry,” Rossi said. “We’ll go out tomorrow morning and try to execute in qualifying again. Ultimately, we came in farther back in the championship than we went in just because Josef won. So that sucks. But also, the way it is.

“Who knows how it’s going to go tomorrow? Obviously, they have a fast car. Scott is fast. The Ganassi boys are quick. My teammates are quick. It’s going to be tight tomorrow. It’s going to require the normal amount of kind of perfection that we need over an IndyCar weekend to win. I’m not expecting it to be easy, but I think we have a good car.

“If we have a dry race tomorrow, hopefully we can start up front and have, more or less, a drama-free day.”