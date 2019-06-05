Jeff Kardas, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Adam Cianciarulo has found the missing piece

By Dan BeaverJun 5, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Competition is forged in many different fires. Perhaps one of the hottest for a professional racer is disproving that niggling doubt in his mind that he might not be good enough wrong.

It was one month ago that Adam Cianciarulo entered the Supercross season-ender with a chance to win the 2019. All he needed to do was ride a mistake free race. He crashed in the event and handed rival Dylan Ferrandis the race and season win.

That little voice might have been given the opportunity to turn into a screaming mimi. Instead, Cianciarulo calmed it and promised better things to come.

“I think the (Supercross season) has really been behind me since the week after it happened,” Cianciarulo told NBC Sports earlier this week.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career in terms of injuries and a bunch of other stuff. And there was a point in my career where I thought I was pretty much irrelevant. I thought I was a bust.

“Coming from amateurs into the pro ranks I was supposed to be this this super great rider who was supposed to win everything and I ended up getting hurt a lot and hindering my progress. I thought I was pretty much done. I thought I was going to be going to college and working. So to me, it puts everything in perspective. My fire and desire and want to win the championship is more than ever. (Losing the SX championship) hurts because it’s what we worked for. But at the same time, we’ve come so far and to be in this position – I think it would be a disservice to myself to let that continue to hinder me.”

Flash forward to Pala in Round 2 of the Motocross season. In the lead, Cianciarulo rode like a man possessed, jumping across ruts made by other riders to find his perfect line, feet off the pegs at times and flirting with disaster on every lap in search of his second win of the season.

The voice of doubt kept its mouth shut.

Adam Cianciarulo taking the checkers at Thunder Valley. Rich Shepherd, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

“I have one total win combined for all the other seasons compared to this season,” Cianciarulo said. “I think I just came into this season with a lot more confidence, more belief in myself and overall  just a stronger program – more well rounded.”

Then he won Thunder Valley last week for his best start to any season of his professional career.

“For it to transfer into three straight wins to start the season is awesome and it shows I’ve made a lot of improvements,” Cianciarulo continued. “And it definitely feels a lot different than it did in the past.

“I feel like I have something to proverevery time I’m on a bike whether it’s practice or a race. I was always taught to race with a purpose. I think with the support system I have around me, I’d be doing them a disservice if I didn’t go out there and give my all every time I’m on the bike.”

The mistake at Las Vegas? Forgotten the moment Cianciarulo pulls into the gate.

“I wouldn’t say it’s motivated me more than I was already motivated for outdoors,” Cianciarulo said. “Sometimes you’re just dealt a band hand and I take responsibility for my mistake in Supercross and ultimately that’s what it was – a mistake – and it cost me. But either eway I was excited for outsdoors to show what I had there. Maybe it put a little bit more of a chip on my shoulder, but I would have come out with sthe same intensity and fire as I have right now.

“The aggression you’re seeing with the riding: that just comes with the confidence and belief I have in myself. Ultimately that’s making the difference so far this year. When I go to the gate I think I’m the best guy and I think I should win. It’s amazing how much the mental side plays into it. I’ve always had the skills and talent to do it, but I was missing a few pieces in the past, and I certainly have a lot to prove as the season goes on, but it’s nice to start it off with that aggression and fire – and I just feel like I belong at the front.”

After a disappointing Detroit, Indy 500 winner Pagenaud hopes for Texas rebound

Bruce Martin Photo
Bruce Martin Photo
By Bruce MartinJun 4, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT
DETROIT – A disappointing doubleheader weekend in Detroit is not going to get Simon Pagenaud down. The winner of the 103rd Indianapolis 500 is already looking ahead to his next challenge that could put him back in the spotlight.

Next up is the DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, the first of three Saturday night races on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule.

“I think Texas will be really good for us,” Pagenaud said. “I always run strong there. It’s one of my favorite ovals. I welcome it. I love the car we had there last year, and we have made progress on it, too. It should be a good battle and a good show for Team Penske.”

In seven previous starts at the 1.54-mile, high-banked oval, Pagenaud has four top-five finishes. He was fourth in 2016, third in 2017 and second in last year’s race that was won by Scott Dixon. That was his best race of 2018.

More recently, tired and weary, but still happy from his big win in the Indy 500, Pagenaud left Detroit looking forward to a recharge after his life-changing week.

At least now, Pagenaud can finally get a good night’s sleep.

“I’m going to sleep a lot,” Pagenaud said. “I don’t want to sound too disappointed, because I won the Indy 500. I leave here feeling very blessed.

“It’s been a very busy weekend for the Team Penske drivers because of the sponsors, but this is the most tired I have ever been on a race weekend. It’s such high competition here. You better be prepared when you show up at a race.”

Swept up in the whirlwind that surrounded his dramatic win in the 103rd Indianapolis 500, Pagenaud arrived in Detroit last week after an extensive media tour that took him to New York last Tuesday.

More media interviews took place the next day, and additional team and sponsor obligations involving the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix followed upon his arrival in Detroit.

No wonder Pagenaud told NBCSports.com that he was looking forward to getting back in the race car so he could finally relax.

Pagenaud was hoping to join Helio Castroneves (2001) as the only Indy 500 winners to win at Detroit in the same season. But he ended up having a mixed weekend.

The Frenchman had a decent Race 1 on Saturday, starting 13th and finishing sixth in what became a 75-minute timed event due to severe weather. But with sunny skies and near-perfect conditions for Sunday’s Race 2, he was involved in a first-lap crash in Turn 3 that also caught multiple others.

The incident left Pagenaud’s Chevrolet with a gear sensor failure, forcing him to the garage. His Team Penske crew made repairs and got him back to the track, where he took the checkered flag in 17th, 12 laps down.

“I got a good start, was right behind Will Power and I got hit in the back,” Pagenaud said. “We had a gear sensor damaged so I couldn’t restart the car. I had to wait for the car to come back in the pits and the guys fixed it. I got six points by returning to the race and that could be very important at the end of the season.

“We had the fastest lap in the race by a half-second. The car was really, really good. Too bad we couldn’t have raced because we could have challenged for it today. It could have been some good points. But we got pretty lucky today. Josef Newgarden had problems and that is a shame for Team Penske, but Alexander Rossi didn’t score too many points, either.

“I’m glad I got to race today, otherwise I would have been disappointed. But I got to run a lot of laps and that was really good. We have some valuable data for the next street race at Toronto, we found the speed, but it was just too late. Most teams would have given up. But at Team Penske, we never give up. It was an important weekend for us to get through.”

 

 

 