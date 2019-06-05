Adam Cianciarulo has found the missing piece

Competition is forged in many different fires. Perhaps one of the hottest for a professional racer is disproving that niggling doubt in his mind that he might not be good enough wrong.

It was one month ago that Adam Cianciarulo entered the Supercross season-ender with a chance to win the 2019. All he needed to do was ride a mistake free race. He crashed in the event and handed rival Dylan Ferrandis the race and season win.

That little voice might have been given the opportunity to turn into a screaming mimi. Instead, Cianciarulo calmed it and promised better things to come.

“I think the (Supercross season) has really been behind me since the week after it happened,” Cianciarulo told NBC Sports earlier this week.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career in terms of injuries and a bunch of other stuff. And there was a point in my career where I thought I was pretty much irrelevant. I thought I was a bust.

“Coming from amateurs into the pro ranks I was supposed to be this this super great rider who was supposed to win everything and I ended up getting hurt a lot and hindering my progress. I thought I was pretty much done. I thought I was going to be going to college and working. So to me, it puts everything in perspective. My fire and desire and want to win the championship is more than ever. (Losing the SX championship) hurts because it’s what we worked for. But at the same time, we’ve come so far and to be in this position – I think it would be a disservice to myself to let that continue to hinder me.”

Flash forward to Pala in Round 2 of the Motocross season. In the lead, Cianciarulo rode like a man possessed, jumping across ruts made by other riders to find his perfect line, feet off the pegs at times and flirting with disaster on every lap in search of his second win of the season.

The voice of doubt kept its mouth shut.

“I have one total win combined for all the other seasons compared to this season,” Cianciarulo said. “I think I just came into this season with a lot more confidence, more belief in myself and overall just a stronger program – more well rounded.”

Then he won Thunder Valley last week for his best start to any season of his professional career.

“For it to transfer into three straight wins to start the season is awesome and it shows I’ve made a lot of improvements,” Cianciarulo continued. “And it definitely feels a lot different than it did in the past.

“I feel like I have something to proverevery time I’m on a bike whether it’s practice or a race. I was always taught to race with a purpose. I think with the support system I have around me, I’d be doing them a disservice if I didn’t go out there and give my all every time I’m on the bike.”

The mistake at Las Vegas? Forgotten the moment Cianciarulo pulls into the gate.

“I wouldn’t say it’s motivated me more than I was already motivated for outdoors,” Cianciarulo said. “Sometimes you’re just dealt a band hand and I take responsibility for my mistake in Supercross and ultimately that’s what it was – a mistake – and it cost me. But either eway I was excited for outsdoors to show what I had there. Maybe it put a little bit more of a chip on my shoulder, but I would have come out with sthe same intensity and fire as I have right now.

“The aggression you’re seeing with the riding: that just comes with the confidence and belief I have in myself. Ultimately that’s making the difference so far this year. When I go to the gate I think I’m the best guy and I think I should win. It’s amazing how much the mental side plays into it. I’ve always had the skills and talent to do it, but I was missing a few pieces in the past, and I certainly have a lot to prove as the season goes on, but it’s nice to start it off with that aggression and fire – and I just feel like I belong at the front.”