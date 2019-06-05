INDYCAR Photo by James Black
INDYCAR Photo by James Black

James Hinchcliffe puts in bid to keep Kawhi Leonard with Raptors

By Bruce MartinJun 5, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – As a youngster growing up in the Toronto suburb of Oakville, Ontario, James Hinchcliffe loved his hometown teams: The long-suffering Toronto Maple Leafs of the National Hockey League, the Toronto Blue Jays of Major League Baseball, and a new team that began its existence in 1995.

That would be the Toronto Raptors of the National Basketball Association.

Originally, the NBA was a bit of a novelty in Canada’s largest city, but over time, the Raptors have been built into a NBA power. The Raptors made the NBA Finals for the first time this year and enter Wednesday night’s Game 3 tied at one game apiece against the Golden State Warriors.

The big reason the Raptors have made it to the NBA Finals is small forward Kawhi Leonard. Hinchliffe wants to make sure he stays in Toronto.

“They started this whole campaign at home about keeping Kawhi in town,” Hinchcliffe told NBCSports.com. “There are talks he might be going somewhere. That has always been our big Achilles’ heel as a team. We get these talented players and they only stay for a couple years until they get picked up by a more established club.

“A lot of people are trying to keep Kawhi with the Raps. There are restaurants in Toronto promising free food for life. Free services here, there, wherever.”

Getty PhotoAnd what is Hinchcliffe offering the NBA All-Star?

“I was going to offer that I’ll put a picture on my helmet and offer him two free passes to any IndyCar race I’m competing in for the rest of my career if he stays put.”

Despite the fact Hinchcliffe spends most of his time in Indianapolis, he remains a loyal Raptors fan.

“Like all Toronto sports, when I moved to Indianapolis, it was so much harder to follow them,” Hinchcliffe said. “I was able to stay in touch with the Raptors when they came to town and played the Indiana Pacers. I have to admit, I have been to more Pacers games the last five years that I have Raptors games – by opportunity, not by choice.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of any Toronto sporting team. I try to keep up with the Jays, the Raps and the Leafs. With the Leafs, we had an OK run this year. But to see what the Raps are doing, as far as NBA franchises go, they are still on the younger side, but to get to our first Finals in history and the way we did it, it’s pretty exciting.”

Hinchcliffe has attended over 25 games in Toronto. His first Raptors game was with his father when he was quite young.

“I remember when the team first came to Toronto – there was a public poll what to name them and the Raptors was one of the names,” Hinchcliffe said. “That was the name I really wanted. Jurassic Park had just come out and I was a big dinosaur geek when I was a kid. I was very happy when they settled on Raptors.”

The Raptors were one of two NBA squads that arrived in Canada in 1995. Six years later, the Vancouver Grizzlies moved to Memphis, Tennessee, leaving the Raptors as “Canada’s team.”

But with the Raptors’ success this year, the entire country finally seems to have embraced them as such.

“The challenge with basketball back home is we have just the one team,” Hinchcliffe said. “College sports don’t exist on the level they do in the States. If the Pacers left Indianapolis, basketball fans would follow Indiana University, Purdue, Butler – there would still be a big basketball contingent.

“In Canada, we have one baseball team and one basketball team for the entire country. It’s not like hockey. But when a team goes on a streak and a run of success like this, there is no doubt it piques interest from coast to coast.”

Still, while ‘Raptors fever’ is in the air, hockey – and the Leafs – are never far from Hinchcliffe’s mind. He’s among many fans of the Blue and White that have dealt with one heartbreak after another.

But he hasn’t given up hope.

“I still have 20 years less suffering than some other diehards because I wasn’t born the last time they won it,” Hinchcliffe said. “We are all very much behind the club. No matter what level we are playing at, Toronto has never had bandwagon fans when it comes to hockey.

“They have always been diehards.”

Conor Daly on IndyCar ride for Texas: 'I'm always ready to go'

INDYCAR Photo by Chris Owens
INDYCAR Photo by Chris Owens
By Bruce MartinJun 5, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Conor Daly is getting another shot in the NTT IndyCar Series this weekend.

The American driver takes over the No. 59 Chevrolet at Carlin for Saturday night’s DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway – replacing the team’s full-time driver, Max Chilton, who has decided to stop racing on ovals this season.

Chilton will run the No. 59 in all remaining road and street course races. As for the ovals, the team has yet to determine who will run it for Iowa, Pocono and Gateway.

For Daly, this weekend is a return to familiar ground. He competed with Carlin in Europe during his early career.

“I’ve known Trevor Carlin for a very long time and I loved seeing Carlin come over to IndyCar,” Daly told NBCSports.com on the phone while he was at a Lamborghini test at Watkins Glen International on Wednesday. “It didn’t take a very long time to come to fruition. It was very recently when Max made his decision to step out of the car at Texas and I respect that decision.

“I always have my helmet and I’m always ready to go. The Indy 500 is still fresh in my head. It hasn’t been too long since I’ve been in an IndyCar. With this generation of Indy car and with the different tires, it will be a learning experience this weekend.”

Chilton (pictured left), a former Formula One driver, has struggled this season in the NTT IndyCar Series. Both he and rookie teammate, Patricio O’Ward, missed making the Indy 500 field last month.

As for Daly, he’s coming off his best “Month of May” as an IndyCar Series driver. He competed in an extra Dallara/Honda for Andretti Autosport at the Indy 500, and took it as high as fourth during the race before finishing 10th.

“We had a great month, we ran a ton of practice laps and a lot of great things happened,” Daly said. “I’m super thankful for that. The Air Force was the key to that program. I wouldn’t have been there without them. It was great. We had a couple of things go wrong in that race so it wasn’t all perfect.

“To finish the way we did and have the day that we had meant a lot to me. It continued to light my fire towards being back in the series full-time.”

Does that mean a full-time opportunity exists at Carlin?

“I really don’t know,” Daly said. “I don’t think it’s fair to judge, yet. The 59 car is a full-season car and the Leaders Circle Program is very important so that car cannot miss a race. I’m obviously available and I have the experience and the maturity to fit in there at Carlin for right now.

“I still don’t know what this means beyond really for this weekend.”

For the remaining ovals, Daly actually has no commitments with Carlin and has other obligations. He has an IndyCar two-seater driver obligation at Iowa in July.

“Unless Carlin is willing to pay me what Honda is paying me for the ‘Two-Seater,’ I have to look after my life here,” Daly said. “Iowa has never gone well for me because mechanical grip is super important there and the smaller teams have struggled badly at Iowa.

“We’ll have to see. Right now, it’s just Texas. I have a [Lamborghini Super Trofeo] race scheduled for Gateway so I might not be able to make that happen, either. We’ll have to wait and see on that.”