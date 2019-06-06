INDYCAR Photo
Rain halts Thursday IndyCar practice at Texas after 41 minutes

By Bruce MartinJun 6, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Teams in the NTT IndyCar Series, along with Firestone and INDYCAR, were hoping to use Thursday’s 2-hour practice session at Texas Motor Speedway to see if blistering would become an issue with the Firestone tires.

But a torrential rainstorm halted the session after just 41 minutes – probably not enough time to determine if the optional tire compound should be used over the primary compound Firestone has prepared for Saturday night’s DXC Technology 600 at the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway.

Several cars had tire rubber chunk off the tires in last year’s race. That is known as “blistering” and can be potentially hazardous in high-speed racing. That is why Firestone has brought two different tire compounds for this race.

The only way the optional tires would be used was if the primary compound showed signs of widespread blistering across the field of race cars.

“I think there were some blistered sets out there, I’m not sure how they’re going to address that,” former Texas winner Scott Dixon said after he was the fastest driver in Thursday’s practice. “I know there was an option tire, but I haven’t heard. I think from what I heard; they are kind of happy with what they saw. Again, it’s early days, right? They’ll probably go through everybody’s tires tonight and figure out a plan for tomorrow.

“Conditions were kind of ideal. I think today as far as Texas goes; it actually wasn’t even really that hot. Running this late in the day, the track temp was down almost a hundred degrees, which is very low.”

Dixon was asked what he would like to see done with the tires and he quipped, “We’d like a tire that works really well with the 9 car” referring to his PNC Bank Honda.

“We had zero issues with blistering last year, yet there seemed to be a few teams that had some major issues and were falling off pretty hard,” Dixon said. “I feel like in that scenario, you should be able to adapt to it. You shouldn’t have to change it for the situation of maybe a few cars or few drivers.

“But Firestone are always trying to make the tire better. I think for us this year, the problem is, once you have a new surface and a new track, the falloff comes pretty quickly in the first two, three, four years. That’s what we’ve seen.

“The grip is a lot lower than what we saw last year. IndyCar reacted with adding downforce on that. I think that’s the right direction.

“The end of the race last year I thought was quite good. I think for the drivers, we want to have a car that’s difficult to drive, something that you can make a difference. The last thing I want to see is pack racing. It’s easy for everybody, jut creates issues. Maybe the person that takes the biggest risk, if they pull it off, is going to be rewarded.

“I think a balance of what we had last year and maybe a bit closer would be good.”

Dixon was the fastest in the session with a lap at 219.308 miles per hour in the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda.

“We had the test here, the tire test in March, and I think that just helps a lot of us kind of roll off,” Dixon said afterwards. “We had a few issues I think with balance. I think a lot of people have just with the added temperature, especially from when we tested here. That was interesting for us.

“Unfortunately we got the weather. We didn’t really get to run as much as we would have liked. Hopefully they can add some additional time tomorrow. All in all, the Penske car feels good out of the gate.”

INDYCAR PhotoINDYCAR announced an additional 15 minutes of practice time to Friday’s schedule so that teams can “scuff” in sets of tires for the race.

Takuma Sato of Japan was second at 219.262 mph in the No. 30 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

“I think it’s a bit early to say for the tires and downforce and stuff,” Sato said. “I don’t know if Scott told, but we had only few laps, to be honest. Even one set of tires, did not even get through, I don’t know, half of the stint I wouldn’t think.

“I think Firestone did a great job to bring the tire that’s really good feeling, solid feeling, more downforce than last year. But not only for that, I think Firestone doing a great job.

“I was obviously looking forward to a little bit more traffic runs, go through the stint, how the balance shift will be. But obviously the rain, we cannot do anything at the moment.”

Sato’s teammate, Graham Rahal, was third at 218.311 mph in a Honda followed by Charlie Kimball of Carlin at 217.503 mph in a Chevrolet. Will Power rounded out the top five at 217.196 mph in the Team Verizon Chevrolet for Team Penske.

 

Power hopes to begin IndyCar championship charge at Texas

INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
By Bruce MartinJun 6, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – The last time the NTT IndyCar Series competed in a race in “The Republic,” Will Power was in charge at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) near Austin, Texas. He led 45 laps in the March 24 INDYCAR Classic with Alexander Rossi his only serious challenger.

But a near-certain victory turned into a unfortunate series of events. Power was preparing to make his final pit stop of the race, before James Hinchcliffe and Patricio O’Ward collided into each other in Turn 20 on Lap 44.

Practically every other car in the race except Power and Rossi had already pitted. Once Power came into the pits, his doom was sealed when a drive-shaft failed on his No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet.

He started on the pole and, had he won the race, could have earned $100,000. Instead, Power finished last in the 24-car field.

As for Rossi, he got booted all the way back to 15th place. After the race went back green with 10 laps left, he raced his way back to ninth.

Power returns to Texas for Saturday night’s DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway. He hopes for a much better time, as he told NBCSports.com that the trouble at COTA is why he’s not in the thick of the battle for the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series championship.

“I look at COTA and if we had won that race, that would put us way up in the points. Way, way up in the points,” Power said. “That was such a big hit from a potential win.

“Everyone has that in the year, it’s the other results in between.”

Power’s results “in between” include 11th at Barber; seventh at both Long Beach and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course; fifth in the Indianapolis 500, and a Detroit doubleheader showing of 18th in Race 1 and third in Race 2.

Add it all up and Power is sixth in the standings, 84 points behind leader and Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden.

But the third-place finish last Sunday in Detroit did help Power stem the tide to a season where he’s been held winless.

“It was massively important, honestly,” Power said. “We needed that result. I think we would have had that result the day before. It has actually been a consistent season with a lot of fifths, sevenths, a couple of podiums. If it wasn’t for that Detroit result on Saturday, we would have been looking pretty good.”

Power entered the “Month of May” at Indianapolis as the defending Indy 500 winner. That victory in 2018 was the crowning achievement of his career, which also includes the 2014 NTT IndyCar Series championship.

This May, however, Power was shuffled out of the storyline, although his fifth-place finish was a positive achievement.

“If you go there with a team like Penske, anything but a win is disappointing,” Power admitted. “I rue that mistake I made in the pits on my second stop. If I had known the penalty was a drive-through and you go 30 cars back, I would have never taken that risk and pushed it a little bit at the end. The back came out and brushed my fueler. It’s such a tough penalty.

“But I was very happy to get back to fifth. These results, these comebacks, have really kept me in the championship. The Indy road course, we were last and came back to seventh. In the 500, came back to fifth. In the wet race at Detroit, we came back to fourth and had the pit stop mishap. Then, the comeback on Sunday.

“A lot of comebacks this year have kept me in the game where otherwise we would be down and out.”

Power was fifth-fastest (217.196 mph) in Thursday night’s rain-abbreviated practice session at TMS, which was topped by Detroit Race 2 winner Scott Dixon (219.308 mph) in his No. 9 PNC Bank Honda.

“I think it’s good because it gives you a chance to really see the true condition it will be in the race that we haven’t had before,” Power said before the rain. “It’s going to be good to see which drivers after the practice want more downforce.

“It’s usually the guys that are struggling that want more downforce.”

Power is a two-time winner at Texas (2011, 2017).

“It’s been a very different race every year,” Power said. “I expect that again this year with a different tire. The track will have degraded a bit. Everyone improves over the offseason and it will be difficult to tell how it plays out.

“I’m looking forward to racing there and enjoying it.

“I think Firestone will fix the blistering problem and the tire will wear and degrade. That creates some good strategy and racing.

“My career at Texas, it’s like a one-year- on, one-year off deal. I always have a great year, then a bad year, then a great year, then a bad year. I’ve had some really good runs at Texas.”

Although Power is from Toowoomba, Australia, his wife, Liz, is from Plano, Texas – a suburb of Dallas.

It’s a big weekend for his wife’s family as Liz’s grandmother, Ann Sconyers, celebrates her 98th birthday with a party on Friday.

“I didn’t even know her name,” Power admitted. “I just know her as ‘Grandma.’”