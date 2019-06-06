Pete Craik

The Furniture Row Racing veteran who stayed in Denver … and in racing

By Nate RyanJun 6, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – When Furniture Row Racing closed its doors after the 2018 season, engineer Pete Craik was facing the same dilemma as a few dozen of his co-workers.

How to remain a resident of Colorado but also continue a full-time career in a national racing series?

There were no shortage of offers to stay in the NASCAR Cup Series, including following crew chief Cole Pearn and Martin Truex Jr. to the No. 19 at Joe Gibbs Racing, but all would have required a relocation to North Carolina.

Having settled in Denver, Craik and his new wife, Abby (whom he met after moving to Colorado four years ago), decided they wanted to stay.

He found empathy in the decision from Pearn (who jrecently discussed his own reservations over leaving Colorado in an interview with The Athletic).

“Cole said, ‘That’s fair enough. We really want you (at Gibbs), but I get it,’” Craik said. “I just decided initially to say unless I can stay here, I’ll figure something else out.”

The Australian managed a good compromise.

Craik, who came to America in 2012 to work in the NTT IndyCar Series for three seasons before his NASCAR stint, joined Ed Carpenter Racing in January.

He still lives in Denver, staying in touch with ECR team members in Indianapolis daily through instant messaging programs. He travels the 18-race IndyCar circuit and visits the shop once a month.

Pete Craik was the race engineer on Ed Carpenter’s sixth-place Chevrolet in the Indianapolis 500.

There’s a parallel to the relationship that Furniture Row Racing had with top engineer Jeff Curtis, who worked remotely from the Charlotte area while the team’s headquarters were in Colorado.

“It’s not like you’re out of the loop at all,” Craik said while standing outside his team’s Gasoline Alley garage stall four days before the Indianapolis 500 last month. “It’s just you’re either in the office here or my office at home.”

Craik is the race engineer on the No. 20, which qualified second and finished sixth in the Indy 500 with Ed Carpenter (who will race the Dallara-Chevrolet this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway).

“I really like this series,” said Craik, who spent three seasons at Andretti Autosport before moving to NASCAR with Furniture Row in 2015. “The cars are good. It’s competitive. I’ve always said that it pains me that it’s not more popular, because I think it’s a great series. It was an easy decision once I spoke to (ECR). It’s a good team, and hopefully I can try to contribute something to that.”

Craik is one of a few Furniture Row Racing veterans who joined IndyCar teams since last year. A few others remained in Denver to work at team owner Barney Visser’s machine shop. But many naturally decamped for North Carolina.

“Honestly I don’t know that many people in Denver anymore because they all moved,” Craik said. “I didn’t have time to go and make friends because we all had each other.”

The camaraderie was a hallmark of the success for Truex’s No. 78, which won the 2017 championship and made the title round in three of four seasons. Craik said a key to the tight-knit group’s success was putting the finishing touches on chassis supplied by other teams (first Richard Childress Racing, then JGR).

“The cakes were baked, and we were putting icing on the cake,” Craik said. “We obviously were heavily sim based and relied on that a lot. We just had a good group. We just wanted to win. I think everybody does, but we were a bit of a ragtag group of guys.

“We had a lot of fun. We just got along well. Everybody was pushing in the same direction. There wasn’t a bad egg amongst them.”

He remains in touch with many of them. Team owner Barney Visser attended a Denver wedding reception in January for Craik (he was married in Australia last December to Abby, who is pictured above during a visit to IMS).

“Barney was putting in a lot of his own money, having health issues and wanted to spend more time with his family, so I get it,” Craik said about Visser’s decision to walk away from NASCAR. “Hey, I wouldn’t want to spend that money myself, so I totally get it.

“It was a good time, but the time’s over. You’re not going to get it back, so there’s no point in looking back on it and wishing it still was.”

The bonds from that team remain strong, though, particularly with Pearn and James Small, a fellow Australian who helped recruit Craik to Furniture Row but went to the No. 19 this season.

“We all still get along,” Craik said. “There’s no hard feelings about it at all. I think everybody’s ended up in good positions otherwise, whether it’s in Colorado not in racing, or in racing. Some people didn’t want to move, but it ended up that way. I feel really fortunate I didn’t have to move, and I get reminded of that by James and Cole every day.

“They text me and are like, ‘Man, you really got a good deal.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I did.’ ”

Conor Daly on IndyCar ride for Texas: ‘I’m always ready to go’

By Bruce MartinJun 5, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Conor Daly is getting another shot in the NTT IndyCar Series this weekend.

The American driver takes over the No. 59 Chevrolet at Carlin for Saturday night’s DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway – replacing the team’s full-time driver, Max Chilton, who has decided to stop racing on ovals this season.

Chilton will run the No. 59 in all remaining road and street course races. As for the ovals, the team has yet to determine who will run it for Iowa, Pocono and Gateway.

For Daly, this weekend is a return to familiar ground. He competed with Carlin in Europe during his early career.

“I’ve known Trevor Carlin for a very long time and I loved seeing Carlin come over to IndyCar,” Daly told NBCSports.com on the phone while he was at a Lamborghini test at Watkins Glen International on Wednesday. “It didn’t take a very long time to come to fruition. It was very recently when Max made his decision to step out of the car at Texas and I respect that decision.

“I always have my helmet and I’m always ready to go. The Indy 500 is still fresh in my head. It hasn’t been too long since I’ve been in an IndyCar. With this generation of Indy car and with the different tires, it will be a learning experience this weekend.”

Chilton (pictured left), a former Formula One driver, has struggled this season in the NTT IndyCar Series. Both he and rookie teammate, Patricio O’Ward, missed making the Indy 500 field last month.

As for Daly, he’s coming off his best “Month of May” as an IndyCar Series driver. He competed in an extra Dallara/Honda for Andretti Autosport at the Indy 500, and took it as high as fourth during the race before finishing 10th.

“We had a great month, we ran a ton of practice laps and a lot of great things happened,” Daly said. “I’m super thankful for that. The Air Force was the key to that program. I wouldn’t have been there without them. It was great. We had a couple of things go wrong in that race so it wasn’t all perfect.

“To finish the way we did and have the day that we had meant a lot to me. It continued to light my fire towards being back in the series full-time.”

Does that mean a full-time opportunity exists at Carlin?

“I really don’t know,” Daly said. “I don’t think it’s fair to judge, yet. The 59 car is a full-season car and the Leaders Circle Program is very important so that car cannot miss a race. I’m obviously available and I have the experience and the maturity to fit in there at Carlin for right now.

“I still don’t know what this means beyond really for this weekend.”

For the remaining ovals, Daly actually has no commitments with Carlin and has other obligations. He has an IndyCar two-seater driver obligation at Iowa in July.

“Unless Carlin is willing to pay me what Honda is paying me for the ‘Two-Seater,’ I have to look after my life here,” Daly said. “Iowa has never gone well for me because mechanical grip is super important there and the smaller teams have struggled badly at Iowa.

“We’ll have to see. Right now, it’s just Texas. I have a [Lamborghini Super Trofeo] race scheduled for Gateway so I might not be able to make that happen, either. We’ll have to wait and see on that.”