Five things to watch for in the DXC Technology 600

By Dan BeaverJun 7, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Texas Motor Speedway has been on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule since its first full season in 1997, when Arie Luyendyk grabbed the checkered flag in the inaugural race. In 30 races on this track, 20 different drivers have visited Victory Lane. Six racers have multiple wins, led by Helio Castroneves with four.

Scott Dixon enters the weekend as the active driver with the most wins at three – a distinction he cannot lose Saturday night. With two wins to his credit, the best Will Power can do is tie Dixon at the top. Dixon’s latest win came last year; Power’s most recent was in 2017, so that will be one of the key battles to watch this weekend.

Here are some other storylines to keep an eye on:

  1. Alexander Rossi will go for a fourth consecutive top-five after finishing second in the Indy 500, second in the first Belle Isle race and fifth in Race 2.
  2. Simon Pagenaud has gotten progressively better in his last three Texas starts with a fourth in 2016, a third in 2017 and a runner-up finish last year. If the progression continues, Pagenaud will get his third win of the year and sweep the first two oval races of 2019.
  3. Scott Dixon has won two of the last four races at Texas, including last year’s DXC Technology 600. In 30 races, no one has posted back-to-back wins there. Notably, both of those aforementioned wins for Dixon came after starting seventh.
  4. Can Sebastien Bourdais right his course? Since scoring back to back top-five finishes at COTA and Barber, he has only one top-10 (a ninth last week in Belle Isle’s second race) and an average finish of 13.9.
  5. Lately, qualifying has not been particularly important at Texas. Over the last seven races (2012-2018), all the winners have started from Row 3 or further back; the deepest win in this span came from the late Justin Wilson in 2012 after starting 17th. In contrast, the previous 11 races (Oct. 2003-2011) were all won from the first two rows.

Mario Andretti spins out during IndyCar 2-seater ride at Texas

INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
By Bruce MartinJun 7, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Racing legend Mario Andretti takes pride in giving race fans and VIP’s a high-speed thrill ride in an IndyCar as driver of the Honda “Fastest Seat in Sports” two-seater.

It’s a specially-prepared IndyCar that has a seat behind the driver and is able to replicate the thrill and sensation of the machines that compete in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“I like to make sure the rider feels like I’ve left nothing on the table,” Andretti told NBCSports.com.

But on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway, the 79-year-old Andretti was giving a business associate a ride around the high-banked oval when the car broke loose coming out of Turn 2 and spun out.

Andretti, the only driver to win the Indianapolis 500 (1969), the Daytona 500 (1967) and the Formula One World Championship (1978), was able to maintain control of the car and keep it from hitting the outside wall. The car drifted across the track and made light contact with the infield retaining wall.

Neither Andretti nor his passenger were injured.

“I wanted to make a change on the car, and I should have taken the time and I didn’t,” Andretti said later. “I thought I would ride it out and it caught me out coming out of Turn 2.

“The passenger loved the ride. He hopes we have a video of it. It’s actually the son of my business partner, N.J. Costello. I know the kid well.”

The “Two-Seater” has a longer center of gravity and thousands have paid for the experience of racing around various road courses, street courses and speedways on the NTT IndyCar Series.

“It’s serious business,” Andretti said. “That’s why you sign a release of liability. Look at the millions of miles we have run and have never hurt anybody. The protection in the car is amazing and everybody is fine.

“I thought I had the car saved, but I didn’t. It hit the inside wall a little bit, but no big deal. I’m safe, I don’t want to hurt myself or anybody … That’s just the way it is.”