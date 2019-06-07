Chris Jones / IndyCar

INDYCAR: Colton Herta leads second practice at Texas

By Michael EubanksJun 7, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT
Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s Colton Herta was fastest in this afternoon’s practice session for the DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, turning a lap of 222.451 mph around the 1.5-mile high-banked oval in Fort Worth.

Herta’s top lap was aided by a tow from another car. It was nearly a second and a half faster than those of any other competitor.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Takuma Sato was second-fastest in today’s session (220.974 mph). He was also second-fastest in last night’s opening practice.

Following Sato were Alexander Rossi in third (220.734 mph), Will Power in fourth (220.412 mph), and rookie Marcus Ericsson in fifth (220.336 mph). Defending Texas race winner Scott Dixon (219.976 mph) was sixth.

Notable drivers further down the time sheet included NTT IndyCar Series championship leader Josef Newgarden in ninth (219.622 mph), Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud in 13th (218.912 mph), and rookie Felix Rosenqvist in 20th (217.557 mph).

Qualifying for the DXC Technology 600 airs live at 6:30 p.m. ET this evening on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

Mario Andretti spins out during IndyCar 2-seater ride at Texas

INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
By Bruce MartinJun 7, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Racing legend Mario Andretti takes pride in giving race fans and VIP’s a high-speed thrill ride in an IndyCar as driver of the Honda “Fastest Seat in Sports” two-seater.

It’s a specially-prepared IndyCar that has a seat behind the driver and is able to replicate the thrill and sensation of the machines that compete in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“I like to make sure the rider feels like I’ve left nothing on the table,” Andretti told NBCSports.com.

But on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway, the 79-year-old Andretti was giving a business associate a ride around the high-banked oval when the car broke loose coming out of Turn 2 and spun out.

Andretti, the only driver to win the Indianapolis 500 (1969), the Daytona 500 (1967) and the Formula One World Championship (1978), was able to maintain control of the car and keep it from hitting the outside wall. The car drifted across the track and made light contact with the infield retaining wall.

Neither Andretti nor his passenger were injured.

“I wanted to make a change on the car, and I should have taken the time and I didn’t,” Andretti said later. “I thought I would ride it out and it caught me out coming out of Turn 2.

“The passenger loved the ride. He hopes we have a video of it. It’s actually the son of my business partner, N.J. Costello. I know the kid well.”

The “Two-Seater” has a longer center of gravity and thousands have paid for the experience of racing around various road courses, street courses and speedways on the NTT IndyCar Series.

“It’s serious business,” Andretti said. “That’s why you sign a release of liability. Look at the millions of miles we have run and have never hurt anybody. The protection in the car is amazing and everybody is fine.

“I thought I had the car saved, but I didn’t. It hit the inside wall a little bit, but no big deal. I’m safe, I don’t want to hurt myself or anybody … That’s just the way it is.”