INDYCAR: Colton Herta leads second practice at Texas

Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s Colton Herta was fastest in this afternoon’s practice session for the DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway, turning a lap of 222.451 mph around the 1.5-mile high-banked oval in Fort Worth.
Herta’s top lap was aided by a tow from another car. It was nearly a second and a half faster than those of any other competitor.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Takuma Sato was second-fastest in today’s session (220.974 mph). He was also second-fastest in last night’s opening practice.
Following Sato were Alexander Rossi in third (220.734 mph), Will Power in fourth (220.412 mph), and rookie Marcus Ericsson in fifth (220.336 mph). Defending Texas race winner Scott Dixon (219.976 mph) was sixth.
Notable drivers further down the time sheet included NTT IndyCar Series championship leader Josef Newgarden in ninth (219.622 mph), Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud in 13th (218.912 mph), and rookie Felix Rosenqvist in 20th (217.557 mph).
Qualifying for the DXC Technology 600 airs live at 6:30 p.m. ET this evening on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.
