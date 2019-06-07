INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
Mario Andretti spins out during IndyCar 2-seater ride at Texas

By Bruce MartinJun 7, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Racing legend Mario Andretti takes pride in giving race fans and VIP’s a high-speed thrill ride in an IndyCar as driver of the Honda “Fastest Seat in Sports” two-seater.

It’s a specially-prepared IndyCar that has a seat behind the driver and is able to replicate the thrill and sensation of the machines that compete in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“I like to make sure the rider feels like I’ve left nothing on the table,” Andretti told NBCSports.com.

But on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway, the 79-year-old Andretti was giving a business associate a ride around the high-banked oval when the car broke loose coming out of Turn 2 and spun out.

Andretti, the only driver to win the Indianapolis 500 (1969), the Daytona 500 (1967) and the Formula One World Championship (1978), was able to maintain control of the car and keep it from hitting the outside wall. The car drifted across the track and made light contact with the infield retaining wall.

Neither Andretti nor his passenger were injured.

“I wanted to make a change on the car, and I should have taken the time and I didn’t,” Andretti said later. “I thought I would ride it out and it caught me out coming out of Turn 2.

“The passenger loved the ride. He hopes we have a video of it. It’s actually the son of my business partner, N.J. Costello. I know the kid well.”

The “Two-Seater” has a longer center of gravity and thousands have paid for the experience of racing around various road courses, street courses and speedways on the NTT IndyCar Series.

“It’s serious business,” Andretti said. “That’s why you sign a release of liability. Look at the millions of miles we have run and have never hurt anybody. The protection in the car is amazing and everybody is fine.

“I thought I had the car saved, but I didn’t. It hit the inside wall a little bit, but no big deal. I’m safe, I don’t want to hurt myself or anybody … That’s just the way it is.”

Takuma Sato wins pole position for DXC Technology 600 at Texas

By Michael EubanksJun 7, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT
Takama Sato won the pole position for the DXC Technology 600 Friday evening with an average two-lap speed of 220.250 mph around the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway.

 

The pole is the second of the season for Sato, who previously won from the pole at Barber Motorsports Park earlier this year.

Defending race champion Scott Dixon will start alongside Sato in Row 1, qualifying second-fastest with an average speed of 220.162 mph.

Row 2 consists of Sebastien Bourdais (219.746 mph) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (219.537 mph). Behind them in Row 3 will be Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud (219.355 mph) and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot (219.099 mph).

Series points leader Josef Newgarden (218.666 mph) will roll off seventh as he tries to increase his 15-point lead over Alexander Rossi.

Rossi is among the notables who will start from further back, as he’ll go from 11th on the grid. Also facing a climb are Will Power (15th, 217.899 mph), and Rookie of the Year candidate Felix Rosenqvist (16th, 217.182 mph).

Tony Kanaan’s No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet hit the outside wall on the first lap of his qualifying run. The 44-year-old Brazilian will start from last in the 22-car field, and faces a steep challenge tomorrow night as he tries to deliver a good finish for team owner and native Texan A.J. Foyt.

Kanaan is set to tie “Super Tex” for No. 2 on the all-time list for career starts, when he takes the green flag for his 369th start.

Coverage of the DXC Technology 600 begins tomorrow evening at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for full qualifying results

