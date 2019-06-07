Pagenaud still has a lot to respond to after Indy 500 win

Associated PressJun 7, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT
Simon Pagenaud still has more than 2,000 messages left from his Indianapolis 500 victory, and he plans to respond to every one of them.

Maybe next week, when the IndyCar Series takes a break.

“I’m going to catch up on all of my messages,” Pagenaud said Thursday. “I need to respond. … So that will be my time to do that.”

Pagenaud has been full-go since the May 26 win at the Brickyard with plenty of appearances, not to mention two more races at Detroit last weekend. There is still that invitation to visit the White House and maybe even an appearance at the NHL Awards later this month.

When he got to Texas, his No. 22 Penske team won a pit stop challenge on a downtown Fort Worth street before a scheduled two-hour practice session at the track Thursday night was cut short by a passing shower that was followed by an impressive double rainbow in the sky.

“I don’t even know when was Indy. It’s a bit of a blur. Detroit was a blur,” Pagenaud said. “Tiring, grueling in some ways, because you’ve still got to keep your emotion in check while you’re representing the sport. Then Detroit, we just had to go through the weekend, quite frankly, to lose the least amount of points possible. Now we’re back to business, I feel rested, I feel good.”

There was even time this week for a half day at home with his team engineer to get ready for Saturday night’s race at the 1+-mile, high-speed oval at Texas that is the midpoint of the 17-race IndyCar schedule – with eight races already completed, and then eight more races after that.

Pagenaud, who also won the Indianapolis GP last month, said the focus can now turn to the championship chase.

The Indy 500 victory pushed Pagenaud from fourth to first in points. But after finishes of sixth and 17th in the two races at Belle Isle, the 35-year-old Frenchman slipped to third in points, 25 behind Penske teammate Josef Newgarden, the only other two-time winner this season.

“I think Detroit showed how quickly it can swing, and Indy as well,” Pagenaud said. “The momentum of my team is incredible. … We got hit at the start (at Detroit), but nobody ever gave up. We had just won the biggest race in the world and you could see everybody was so eager to get back in the race. It was like a win. That’s what’s very special.”

Pagenaud finished fourth at Texas in 2016, then was third in 2017 before being the runner-up to Scott Dixon last June. The title sponsor of the Texas race is DXC Technology, also the primary sponsor for Pagenaud’s No. 22.

“Obviously, it’s more motivation to do well,” he said.

There was a short yellow flag early in the Thursday night practice because of some sprinkles. There was no resumption after the later downpour, which drenched the track and ended the session to 41 minutes of green flag time.

Dixon had the fastest speed at 219.308 mph. Pagenaud was 16th among the 22 drivers at 215.001 mph.

With a week off the track after Texas, Pagenaud plans to get on his boat and put some music on, and “just relax for a few days.” He also will catch up on some of his fitness routine after not being able to get to the gym lately.

There are also all of those messages.

“I just feel grateful and blessed for my life, so I want to make sure people understand that I’m not going to change,” he said. “Those people that sent me messages are happy for me.”

Hamilton says F1 should level playing field between teams

Associated PressJun 7, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
MONTREAL (AP) Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton believes returning to an old-school style of racing would solve Formula One’s ongoing problem with parity.

The four-time world champ and current leader in the standings said Thursday the vast separation between the top teams and the lower teams is hurting the sport. Mercedes has won all six races this season and will look to make it seven in a row at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

“People do continue to comment that it’s boring,” Hamilton said of the inequality between teams. “Ferrari wins for a period of time, McLaren wins for a period of time, Mercedes, Red Bull. How you stop that?

“If I had a choice, I would go back to V12, naturally aspirated engines, manual gear boxes. I would make it harder for the drivers. Take away all these big runoff areas that you have everywhere. You should not have steering assist. Or if you have steering assist, you have to keep it low. I like having it low so it’s harder for me.”

“You should be so physically exhausted after a race,” he added. “It should be so exhausting, like a marathon. I could probably do two or three races in a row, and Formula One should not be like that.”

A win for Hamilton this weekend would tie Michael Schumacher’s record for most victories at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with seven.

The 34-year-old has already taken four checkered flags this year. Teammate Valterri Bottas won the other two races. Mercedes leads the constructor standings with 257 points, nearly twice as many as second-place team Ferrari, which has 139 points.

Only six drivers from three teams have finished in the top five this season: Mercedes’ Hamilton and Bottas, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly. No other team has come close to the podium.

The disparity between teams goes well beyond this year. Mercedes has won the last five F1 championships while Red Bull won the previous four.

Ahead of his hometown race, Montreal native Lance Stroll echoed Hamilton’s sentiments.

“Look at the NHL, the NFL, the NBA, the teams are so close,” the 20-year-old Stroll told The Canadian Press. “That’s because it’s capped properly, it’s managed properly. That allows for exciting competitions. It would be great to see the same thing in Formula One. Instead of 2 seconds between the field, it comes down to tenths. That would really spice things up.”

Stroll is one of the drivers usually stuck in the middle of the pack, well behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. Stroll ranks 16th in the standings with four points from his first six races. He finished ninth in Australia and Azerbaijan. Stroll’s last two races were challenging though. He collided with Lando Norris in Barcelona and was forced to retire after 44 laps. Two weeks ago in Monaco, he finished 16th.

“The last couple of events haven’t suited our car,” said Stroll, the first Canadian on the grid since Jacques Villeneuve. “There are things I need to work on too. It’s a new car for me. We want to be more consistently in the points and fighting in the front.”

A year ago, Stroll crashed out of Canadian Grand Prix on the very first lap after colliding with Brendon Hartley of Toro Rosso.

“It’s got a lot of character,” said Stroll of the track. “You’re riding the curves. There’s not a lot of room for error. Long straights that allow for good overtaking. As a driver, that makes the weekend very exciting. It’s a proper race. It’s great for the fans.”

