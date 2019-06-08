F1: Vettel, Leclerc fastest in final practice for Canadian GP

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sebastian Vettel was the fastest driver in final practice for the Canadian Grand Prix this morning, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 10.843 seconds around the 2.71-mile Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Vettel’s teammate, Charles Leclerc, was second-fastest with a time of 1:10:982.

Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton (1:11.236) and Valtteri Bottas (1:11.531) finished the session third and fourth-fastest, respectively, and the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen (1:11.842) and Pierre Gasly (1:11.914) followed in fifth and sixth.

Daniel Riccardo (1:12:045), Lando Norris (1:12:154), Sergio Perez (1:12:175), and Daniil Kvyat (1:12.298) rounded out the top 10.

Hometown favorite Lance Stroll’s session did not go as planned, as the Montreal native finished last in the session with no time set. The Racing Point driver suffered a hydraulic leak 24 minutes into the session, which saw flames erupt from his car.

🔥😮 Replays show flames spewing from the rear of Stroll's car just before he returned to the pits #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/g9R0dQiFoT — Formula 1 (@F1) June 8, 2019

Full FP3 results are below:

