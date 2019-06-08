F1: Vettel, Leclerc fastest in final practice for Canadian GP

Sebastian Vettel was the fastest driver in final practice for the Canadian Grand Prix this morning, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 10.843 seconds around the 2.71-mile Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.
Vettel’s teammate, Charles Leclerc, was second-fastest with a time of 1:10:982.
Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton (1:11.236) and Valtteri Bottas (1:11.531) finished the session third and fourth-fastest, respectively, and the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen (1:11.842) and Pierre Gasly (1:11.914) followed in fifth and sixth.
Daniel Riccardo (1:12:045), Lando Norris (1:12:154), Sergio Perez (1:12:175), and
Hometown favorite Lance Stroll’s session did not go as planned, as the Montreal native finished last in the session with no time set. The Racing Point driver suffered a hydraulic leak 24 minutes into the session, which saw flames erupt from his car.
Full FP3 results are below: