Dan Mullan/Getty Images

F1: Vettel, Leclerc fastest in final practice for Canadian GP

By Michael EubanksJun 8, 2019, 12:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sebastian Vettel was the fastest driver in final practice for the Canadian Grand Prix this morning, with an elapsed time of 1 minute, 10.843 seconds around the 2.71-mile Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Vettel’s teammate, Charles Leclerc, was second-fastest with a time of 1:10:982.

Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton (1:11.236) and Valtteri Bottas (1:11.531) finished the session third and fourth-fastest, respectively, and the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen (1:11.842) and Pierre Gasly (1:11.914) followed in fifth and sixth.

Daniel Riccardo (1:12:045), Lando Norris (1:12:154), Sergio Perez (1:12:175), and Daniil Kvyat (1:12.298) rounded out the top 10.

Hometown favorite Lance Stroll’s session did not go as planned, as the Montreal native finished last in the session with no time set. The Racing Point driver suffered a hydraulic leak 24 minutes into the session, which saw flames erupt from his car.

Full FP3 results are below:

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 

F1: Sebastian Vettel wins pole for Canadian GP

Mark Thompson/Getty Images
By Michael EubanksJun 8, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sebastian Vettel will start from the pole position in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix after taking the pole away from Lewis Hamilton in his final flying lap of qualifying this afternoon.

The Ferarri driver set a new track record during with his fast lap of 1 minute, 10.240 around Circuit Gilles Villenueve in Montreal.

“I’m full of adrenaline,” Vettel said following qualifying. “Very, very happy for the team. The last few weeks have been tough for us. The car felt good. I hope we can carry that into the race.”

Hamilton starts tomorrow afternoon’s race from P2, following a Q3 lap of 1 minute, 10.446 seconds. Charles Leclerc, Vettel’s Ferrari teammate, will roll off alongside Daniel Ricciardo in Row 2.

Pierre Gasly starts fifth for Red Bull, while Valtteri Bottas qualified a disappointing sixth in his Mercedes entry.

Nico Hulkenburg, Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, and Kevin Magnussen qualified seventh through 10th, respectively, with Magnussen advancing into Q3 after a red flag that prematurely ended Q2.

Ironically, the red flag came out because Magnussen lost control on entry into the Turn 13 chicane before hitting both the ‘Wall of Champions’ and then the inside wall.

Magnussen walked away from the incident, but did not post a lap in Q3.

Montreal native Lance Stroll will start tomorrow’s Grand Prix from 18th for Racing Point.

Full qualifying results and times are below:

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 