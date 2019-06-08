INDYCAR: Strategy and drive comes together for Newgarden in Texas win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a new sheriff in town, and his name is Josef Newgarden.

After another brilliant call by race strategist Tim Cindric, Newgarden held off Alexander Rossi to win the DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway Saturday night, the third victory of the season for the series points leader.

“I knew we had a rocket ship,” Newgarden told NBC Sports following his victory. “It was just about getting to the front. We were better in the front than we were in the back, so I knew if we could gain some positions, we would be okay.”

“We’ve been close here before. Not necessarily at the end of the race, but I know we’ve had good cars here and we’ve not been able to just make it happen. One thing happens or another, so just to finally figure it out feels great.”

It may have been Newgarden’s raw talent that allowed him to win for the second consecutive weekend, but it was the brilliant mind of Cindric that put Newgarden in the position to compete for the win.

Just as he had done prior in Detroit race 1 last weekend, Cindric called Newgarden in to pit on lap 137 while under caution for Zach Veach’s spin in the backstretch, which put Newgarden off-sequence with the leaders.

Newgarden would make his final pit stop on lap 198 of 248, and take the lead. He would remain up front for the remainder of the race, before holding off Rossi for the victory.

Rossi would finish second and remains second to Newgarden in the standings, 25 points behind. Graham Rahal would finish third, with Santio Ferrucci and Ryan Hunter-Reay finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

The NTT IndyCar Series now heads to the woods of Wisconsin for the REV Group Grand Prix of Road America on June 23. Live race coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC.

