Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, Roger Penske honored at White House

By Bruce MartinJun 10, 2019, 12:48 AM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – The next stop on Simon Pagenaud’s Indianapolis 500 Victory Tour will be the White House on Monday afternoon when the winner of the 103rd Indy 500 will be honored by President Donald Trump.

Trump called team owner Roger Penske and Pagenaud in Victory Lane at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after the driver from France won the Indy 500 on May 26. Trump invited both to the White House for a congratulatory visit, and that will take place Monday.

Pagenaud and Penske will lead a group of about 35 Team Penske crew members along with IndyCar CEO Mark Miles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles and Allison Melangton, the senior Vice president of events for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Penske’s partner and sponsor, John Menard.

Pagenaud is the first Indianapolis 500 winner to be honored by a president of the United States since Sam Hornish, Jr. was honored by President George W. Bush in July 2006. Buddy Rice and Team Rahal were honored by President Bush in July 2004 with a ceremony in front of the White House Portico, followed by a tour of the Oval Office.

This will be Penske’s second trip to the White House to meet President Trump this year. Joey Logano and his NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series team were honored in a Rose Garden Ceremony by President Trump on April 30.

“We’re excited about that,” Penske told NBCSports.com Saturday night after Josef Newgarden won the DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway. “We’re taking the team to the White House and with the win in the Indy 500 with Simon Pagenaud and the president talking to him in victory lane, this caps it off for a great five or six weeks.

“The President called me in victory lane after the Indy 500 victory and said he wanted us to come as soon as we could. We put it all together and we are going on Monday.

“The Indianapolis 500 is an icon, worldwide, and to have the President of the United States recognize that, it’s pretty special.”

Team Penske president Tim Cindric was part of the Logano visit with President Trump in April. He is excited to get to go again.

“We might be on a first-name basis by now,” Cindric told NBCSports.com. “I got to talk to him about the hole-in-one that I made at Trump National in Charlotte.

“To go there twice with two different organizations and two different groups says something about the entire Penske Racing operation.”

F1: Hamilton wins Canadian GP with help of controversial penalty

By Michael EubanksJun 9, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Sebastian Vettel crossed the finish line first in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, but it was Lewis Hamilton who was credited with the victory.

Vettel started from the pole position and led from start to finish at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, but he was assessed a five second penalty by race officials after an incident on lap 48, which saw Vettel running wide at the Turn 4 chicane and nearly hitting Hamilton’s car as he returned to the track.

With the five second penalty, Hamilton was handed the victory – the seventh for the Mercedes driver in Canada. Vettel was credited with finishing second, followed by Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in third.

“That’s absolutely not the way I want to win,” Hamilton said following his fifth victory of the season.

“I forced the error and he went wide… we nearly collided, but that’s motor racing.”

Following the checkered flag, Vettel did not park his No. 5 Ferrari alongside Hamilton’s Mercedes in the winner’s circle.

Instead, he came out to pick up and swap the boards that announce the podium driver’s finishing positions – placing the second place board in front of Hamilton’s car and placing the first place board where he was supposed to park his car.

Following the race, some fans in the crowd booed the race result. However, Vettel said he did not believe that any of the boos should be directed at Hamilton.

“The people shouldn’t boo at Lewis,” Vettel said. “I really enjoyed the race and the crowd. Lewis was a bit faster, but we were able to keep him behind. Ask the people what they think.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, Valterri Bottas, finished fourth, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen picking up fifth as the last driver on the lead lap.

Local favorite Lance Stroll finished 9th for Racing Point after starting 18th.

Alex Albon and Lando Norris were the only two drivers to retire from Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Full race results are below. The next race is the French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard on June 23.

