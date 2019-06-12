NHRA

NHRA: ‘Fast Jack’ Beckman ready to unleash thunder and lightning at Bristol

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 12, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT
To paraphrase a line from one of Garth Brooks’ biggest hits, the thunder will roll this weekend and NHRA Funny Car driver Jack Beckman hopes lightning will strike for him.

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series moves into Thunder Valley, otherwise known as Bristol Dragway in eastern Tennessee – across from its more well-known big brother, Bristol Motor Speedway – for this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

And while each of the 11,000 horsepower motors in Funny Car and Top Fuel will make it seem like it’s thunder rolling down the track, Beckman wants to strike like lightning and earn not only his first win of 2019 but also his first win ever at Thunder Valley.

Funny Car driver Jack Beckman. Photo: NHRA.

It’s been an interesting year,” Beckman said in a NHRA media release. “At the beginning of the year, we had one of the best cars, but after Gainesville we had a little magic out of the car.

We stayed after Richmond and tested and Chicago was the first time I felt we were back. The car is listening and things are working well, and that’s going to pay off when we continue to go to these hot tracks. That test session and getting things turned around couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Indeed, Beckman’s performance in his Don Schumacher Racing Infinite Hero Foundation Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat has increased sharply in the last two races. He reached the semifinals at Chicago (lost to Robert Hight) and again lost to Hight in the finals of this past Sunday’s race at Topeka, Kansas. It was Beckman’s second final round appearance of the season.

To come so close, it’s very clear he’s knocking on victory’s door. This weekend could be the day he finally kicks that door down and motors on into the winner’s circle.

A win puts everyone on the right track,” said Beckman, who is a two-time runner-up finisher at Bristol. “You can’t guarantee a win, but you have a better chance of winning if everyone is in a positive mood.

It helps to have some history with the team, especially when you make a mistake like I did in Chicago. But we’ve done some good things and they know I’ll get back on track. All of us are going to make mistakes, but being close and having history together, that helps. Overall, everyone is putting in a great effort.”

Beckman has one of the most colorful nicknames in the sport: “Fast Jack.” It’s served him well and is quite appropriate, as he won the Funny Car championship in 2012. He also previously shared the record with teammate Matt Hagan for fastest speed in Funny Car (335.57 mph), a mark that Hight broke this past weekend at Topeka at 337.66 mph.

While he’d love to have the speed mark back, a win is more important. And with the following race at Norwalk, Ohio in a couple weeks, where Beckman has the most wins (three) of any Funny Car driver there, the Southern California native could be peaking at just the right time.

Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, Roger Penske honored at White House

INDYCAR Photo
INDYCAR
By Bruce MartinJun 10, 2019, 12:48 AM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – The next stop on Simon Pagenaud’s Indianapolis 500 Victory Tour will be the White House on Monday afternoon when the winner of the 103rd Indy 500 will be honored by President Donald Trump.

Trump called team owner Roger Penske and Pagenaud in Victory Lane at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after the driver from France won the Indy 500 on May 26. Trump invited both to the White House for a congratulatory visit, and that will take place Monday.

Pagenaud and Penske will lead a group of about 35 Team Penske crew members along with IndyCar CEO Mark Miles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles and Allison Melangton, the senior Vice president of events for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Penske’s partner and sponsor, John Menard.

Pagenaud is the first Indianapolis 500 winner to be honored by a president of the United States since Sam Hornish, Jr. was honored by President George W. Bush in July 2006. Buddy Rice and Team Rahal were honored by President Bush in July 2004 with a ceremony in front of the White House Portico, followed by a tour of the Oval Office.

This will be Penske’s second trip to the White House to meet President Trump this year. Joey Logano and his NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series team were honored in a Rose Garden Ceremony by President Trump on April 30.

“We’re excited about that,” Penske told NBCSports.com Saturday night after Josef Newgarden won the DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway. “We’re taking the team to the White House and with the win in the Indy 500 with Simon Pagenaud and the president talking to him in victory lane, this caps it off for a great five or six weeks.

“The President called me in victory lane after the Indy 500 victory and said he wanted us to come as soon as we could. We put it all together and we are going on Monday.

“The Indianapolis 500 is an icon, worldwide, and to have the President of the United States recognize that, it’s pretty special.”

Team Penske president Tim Cindric was part of the Logano visit with President Trump in April. He is excited to get to go again.

“We might be on a first-name basis by now,” Cindric told NBCSports.com. “I got to talk to him about the hole-in-one that I made at Trump National in Charlotte.

“To go there twice with two different organizations and two different groups says something about the entire Penske Racing operation.”