Cole Seely out for the remainder of the 2019 Motocross season

Cole Seely will miss the remainder of the 2019 Motocross season after suffering an injury to his right shoulder in a practice crash on Tuesday, according to his team.

His injuries include a torn labrum and fractured glenoid socket. The injury will require surgery to repair with a recovery time estimated at three months.

“I’m extremely sad to have to sit out the remainder of the season,” Seely said in a press release. “I’ve been working really hard to continue to build myself up after my big injury last year, so to have another setback like this is very disappointing. It seems like I’ve had nothing but challenges.”

Seeley got off to a slow start this year with a best finish of 10th at Pala in Round 2. In each of the first three rounds, he has finished just inside the top 10 in one Moto and outside that mark in the other.

“It’s really unfortunate to see Cole’s season end this way,” added Team Honda HRC manager Erik Kehoe. “The beginning of this season has been a challenge for him, but he showed a lot of speed during the first Moto at Colorado; it’s a bummer that we won’t be able to see how he progresses. He’s had some tough luck with injuries, but he has kept a good attitude and continued to give his best effort.”